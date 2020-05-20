As another month comes and goes, another batch of titles are set to leave Netflix. It's a tale as old as time. Or, well, a tale as old as Netflix's streaming capabilities. Either way, a bunch of great programming is about to depart the service forever in June 2020, including Avengers: Infinity War, which will be making its way over to Disney+ to reunite with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on June 25 (Ant-Man and the Wasp has another month on Netflix), and Cheers, which is headed to Peacock.

Other titles leaving Netflix at the end of June include all seven seasons of Mad Men, the Matrix trilogy, and the iconic dance movie Center Stage. But even as we mourn these losses — pour one out for whatever The Day My Butt Went Psycho! is — Netflix is adding a bunch of new content as well, including the final season of 13 Reasons Why and the second season of Ryan Murphy's The Politician.

You can see the full list of what's leaving Netflix in June 2020 below.

Avengers: Infinity War Photo: Marvel

June 1

The King's Speech

June 3

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

June 4

A Perfect Man

June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

June 9

Mad Men

June 10

Standoff

June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!

June 30

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn's Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Limitless

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man