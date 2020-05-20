As another month comes and goes, another batch of titles are set to leave Netflix. It's a tale as old as time. Or, well, a tale as old as Netflix's streaming capabilities. Either way, a bunch of great programming is about to depart the service forever in June 2020, including Avengers: Infinity War, which will be making its way over to Disney+ to reunite with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on June 25 (Ant-Man and the Wasp has another month on Netflix), and Cheers, which is headed to Peacock.
Other titles leaving Netflix at the end of June include all seven seasons of Mad Men, the Matrix trilogy, and the iconic dance movie Center Stage. But even as we mourn these losses — pour one out for whatever The Day My Butt Went Psycho! is — Netflix is adding a bunch of new content as well, including the final season of 13 Reasons Why and the second season of Ryan Murphy's The Politician.
You can see the full list of what's leaving Netflix in June 2020 below.
June 1
The King's Speech
June 3
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
June 4
A Perfect Man
June 7
Equilibrium
From Paris with Love
June 9
Mad Men
June 10
Standoff
June 11
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
June 12
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
June 13
Cutie and the Boxer
June 16
The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 22
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
June 24
Avengers: Infinity War
June 27
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
June 29
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!
June 30
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn's Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Limitless
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man