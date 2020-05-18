In a perfect, virus-free world, we'd have all seen Scarlett Johansson's long-awaited solo film, Black Widow, by now, but Marvel was forced to push the film from May to Nov. 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The highly anticipated film, set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, is now set to debut in the slot originally earmarked for Marvel's The Eternals.

By delaying Black Widow, Marvel also had to push every film in Phase Four except for Black Panther's sequel (you can see all the new release dates here). While this is unfortunate, this delay means we now have plenty of time to rewatch all our favorite Marvel films again. For the most part, you just need a Disney+ subscription, as most of the 23 films currently in the MCU are available on the streaming service, which launched last year. However, there are still a few films that aren't available on that platform yet — Netflix still has a few of the streaming licenses — so below you'll find where you can stream every single movie in the MCU so far.

Iron Man (2008) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

The Incredible Hulk (2008) — Stream it on: Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Iron Man 2 (2010) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor (2011) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

The Avengers (2012) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon, Vudu (buy or rent)

Iron Man 3 (2013) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor: The Dark World (2013) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Ant-Man (2015) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Captain America: Civil War (2016) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Doctor Strange (2016) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) — Stream it on: Hulu with Live TV, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Black Panther (2018) — Stream it on: Disney+; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) — Stream it on: Netflix; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) — (Coming to Disney+ on June 25)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) — Stream it on: Netflix; Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent) — (Coming to Disney+ on July 29)

Captain Marvel (2019) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Avengers: Endgame (2019) — Stream it on: Disney+, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) -- Starz, Amazon (buy or rent), Vudu (buy or rent)

Last updated: May 2020