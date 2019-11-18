Lucifer is the little show that could. Ostensibly a buddy-cop procedural with grace notes of biblical drama, the comic book-based show is also the most self-aware and hilariously batty show on television. It is so delightfully wicked that it was saved by Netflix after it was canceled by Fox — and the show's resurrection on the streaming giant kicked off its most high-octane era yet.

With Season 4's massive cliffhanger, which involved a real Deckstar kiss before Lucifer returned to Hell to save the world, it's undoubtedly going to be a wild ride when the show returns for Season 5. Although we don't know a lot about the new season yet, here's everything we know so far.

It will be the show's final season. Unfortunately, all blessed things must come to an end eventually, and Lucifer's fifth season will also be its last. Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said in a statement to TVLine that they're "incredibly thankful to Netflix for... letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms." They also revealed they've known how they wanted to open the final season "literally since we started Season 4."

The main cast will be back: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Lesley-Ann Brandt are all returning for Season 5.

It has no official premiere date yet. But we'd bet that it'll drop around May 2020, the same time of year as Season 4.

Season 5 will be 16 episodes. Originally Netflix renewed the series for 10 episodes, but in August the streamer ordered six more, giving Lucifer fans a super-sized final season.

It will be split in two halves. Tom Ellis, who plays the eponymous cheeky devil, announced on The Kelly Clarkson Show that Season 5 will be split in two, releasing eight episodes at a time.

We know the title of the premiere. Thanks to the Lucifer writers, we know "Really Sad Devil Man" is the title of the Season 5 premiere, and if that is any indication, the writers are really going to give the people what they want. All fans want to see is sad Tom Ellis looking beautiful on his hell throne.

In fact, we know the titles of multiple episodes. The Lucifer Writers Twitter account has been releasing clues periodically so fans can guess the titles of the show's episodes. In addition to the Season 5 premiere, we know the titles of Episodes 2-7 already. They are:

Episode 2: "Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!"

Episode 3: "¡Diablo!"

Episode 4: "It Never Ends Well for the Chicken"

Episode 5: "Detective Amenadiel"

Episode 6 is "Bluballz"

Episode 7: "Our Mojo"

There will be a musical episode. The musical episode, which is Episode 4, will be set in the 1940s, in an alternate universe. It will also be filmed in black and white, giving the whole thing a noir feel. And Lucifer won't be the only one taking the stage; his eternal sidekick and confidante, Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt), will be joining him in a duet of a period-specific classic.

"I do sing with Tom, which is something I know that the fans really wanted," Brandt told Entertainment Tonight. "It's a beautiful, beautiful rendition of one of my favorite songs and a classic and has incredible American vocals, and we pay homage to that era and time."

We'll see a lot more of hell. DB Woodside told Entertainment Weekly that, "There's something going on, on Earth that Amenadiel is not able to handle by himself." Considering he's a new father, the "otherworldly reason for him to visit Hell" likely has to do with protecting his half-angel, half-human son Charlie. EW also premiered a delighted first look of Amenadiel in what looks like Lucifer cosplay. But hey, DB Woodside in a sharp suit, who's complaining.

Season 5 will be introducing a new character named Donovan Glover. Netflix announced on Twitter that they had cast Matthew Bohrer for the role, but so far we have no other details as to whether Donovan is a friend or foe. Perhaps he's the otherworldly threat Woodside was referring to?

First new casting announcement for #LuciferSeason5 with Matthew Bohrer playing Donovan Glover.

There's no word on whether Eve (Inbar Lavi) will return for Season 5. In case you don't remember from your fever binge, despite the budding attraction between Maze and Eve, Eve left town at the end of Season 4 to find out who she really was outside of a relationship. But showrunner Joe Henderson told TV Insider that "in whatever way, that's not the last you've seen of Eve." This could mean anything from a shout-out to Eve somewhere in Season 5 or a full-blown guest appearance. We'll just have to wait and see.

But Tricia Helfer will definitely be back. Although Helfer will be back, we're not quite sure if she's still Charlotte. A first look from TVLine shows the actress in a 50s housewife ensemble and while she may have played the Devil's mother, she's never looked like this before on the show. To be honest, it doesn't matter who Helfer is playing, though; she's a delight in every role.

Lucifer Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.