Holy hell, the trailer for Lucifer Season 5 is here! We were been kept in limbo after Season 4's huge cliffhanger, and the show has slowly but surely been releasing bits and pieces of what to expect from this next stretch of episodes. The good news is that our patience has finally been rewarded, and if this trailer is anything to go by, Season 5 going to be an absolutely wild ride when it premieres on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 21.

In the first look at the new season, Chloe Decker (Lauren German) is trying to move on from Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) after his return to the underworld at the end of Season 4, but a wrench is thrown in her plans when the devil rears his head once again. To everyone's shock, Lucifer wastes no time making his grand return, saying he "got a bit bored" with Hell, but everyone around him quickly clocks that he's acting... very different. Though he brushes it off as a reinvention of himself — or "Lucifer 2.0," as he puts it — it's quickly revealed that the person who came back to the mortal world was actually Lucifer's very sinister twin brother Michael, masquerading as him.

In addition to Ellis and German, Rachael Harris, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Lesley-Ann Brandt are all returning for Season 5. Also joining the cast are Dennis Haysbert, who has been tapped to play God, and Rob Benedict, who will play a whole new character named Vincent Le Mec. It's also worth noting that this is only Part 1 of Season 5. The first eight episodes of the season will debut in August, while the remaining half will premiere at a later date. Lucifer has also been renewed for a sixth and final season.

Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 premieres on Friday, Aug. 21 on Netflix.

