How to Watch the 2024 Summer Olympics Without Cable

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nothing embodies the timelessness of athletic competition like the Olympics. More than 10,000 elite athletes scattered across the world will converge upon Paris, France, to test their talent and endurance. The event will mark the first time in a century that the City of Light will host the games, which are set to include nearly every sport from aquatics to wrestling. This year will also see the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic sport. Plus, Snoop Dogg will be providing some color commentary as a special correspondent. Yes, Snoop Dogg.

The Paris 2024 logo is displayed near the Eiffel Tower before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on June 17, 2024 in Paris, France. The city is gearing up to host the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games, from 26 July to 11 August. Chesnot/Getty Images

The games open on July 26 and close on August 11. Between those dates, expect thrilling victories, heartbreaking defeats, and a plethora of gold medals. The opening ceremony will likely draw hundreds of thousands of spectators in the flesh and will include more than 160 boats putting on an ambitious show on the river Seine. But, the best view might be at home where you can watch all the action through the many cameras covering every angle of the pageantry.

Fortunately for all the cord cutters out there, watching this year's Summer Olympics doesn't require a cable subscription, as Peacock will give you access to NBC's wall-to-wall coverage. Watching the Olympics has always been a bit of a challenge, given the time zone differences for most viewers. But thanks to Peacock's on-demand library, you can watch the games on your own schedule. Of course, if you can't wait, you can tune in live as well.

To make things even more convenient, Peacock will have a special "Olympics" hub where you can navigate to the exact sport you want to watch. In this hub, you'll find the nine-plus hours of NBC's daily Olympics coverage. And if that wasn't enough, you'll also be able to create your own viewing schedule and watch multiple events at once with Peacock's interactive features.

Without further ado, here is all the info you'll need for your 2024 Summer Olympics streaming experience.

How to Watch the 2024 Summer Olympics on Peacock

Peacock will be your go-to source for all things 2024 Summer Olympics, and all it requires is a premium subscription for $5.99/month. The streamer will have an Olympics hub where you can find all the coverage broadcasting live or on-demand. The recently announced Gold Zone show will provide constant coverage every day, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. You can also sort on-demand replays by sport, create your own viewing schedule, watch highlights, jump around between multiple events, search for events by athlete names, and even watch multiple events at the same time with Peacock Discovery Multiview. Peacock's 2024 Summer Olympics coverage may very well be the most comprehensive and convenient way to watch the games, ever.

How to Watch the 2024 Summer Olympics on DIRECTV STREAM

You can watch NBC's near-constant daily coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics with DIRECTV STREAM's premier live sports coverage. You can also find additional Olympics action on the USA Network. Catch all this and more when you explore discounted sports packages. Choose the Entertainment + Sports Pack for $84.98/month for the initial three months or the Choice + Sports Pack for $98.99/month for the first month, saving $44.99. For an impressive range of content, opt for the Ultimate + Sports Pack at $109.99/month for the first month, featuring 160+ channels and $44.99 savings.

How to Watch the 2024 Summer Olympics on Fubo

Fubo is another great choice for cordless Summer Olympics viewing. Enjoy all the coverage of the games with a seven-day free trial. After that, continue with Fubo for as little as $79.99/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including NBC, you won't miss any of the medal-winning feats. Plus, with the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, it's ideal for sharing with friends and family who might each have their own favorite sports.

How to Watch the 2024 Summer Olympics on Hulu + Live TV

For comprehensive coverage of the games, consider Hulu + Live TV at $77/month. Dive into the live action on NBC and USA, and when you've had enough for one night, check out Hulu's wide selection of shows and movies. With unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, Hulu + Live TV is a great fit for any household. Plus, enjoy family movie nights with the included Disney+.

How to Watch the 2024 Summer Olympics on Sling TV

Sling TV provides a great option for watching the 2024 Summer Olympics. Currently, you can get the Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30/month for the first month, granting access to NBC. When the Olympics are done, you can catch all sorts of basketball, baseball, and hockey action on Sling.

How to Watch 2024 Summer Olympics from anywhere with a VPN

If you're outside the US (even if you're in Paris but don't feel like contending with all the crowds), you can still catch the 2024 Summer Olympics using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs hide your location, allowing you to access US streaming platforms such as NBC and the USA Network. Private Internet Access starts at $2/month, while ExpressVPN is offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.