Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Every four years, the world is transfixed on one location where nations' top caliber athletes come together to compete. And this year, we are blessed with the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. There are 329 events in 32 sports this cycle. That's a lot of sports watching to be had. The opening ceremony begins at noon ET on Friday, July 26. A few events have already started to get the ball rolling, so to speak. One of those balls happens to be that of a soccer ball, one of the most anticipated sports of the Summer Olympics. It's time to learn how to watch Olympic soccer.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 24: Eldor Shomurodov #14 of Team Uzbekistan is challenged by Eric Garcia #4 of Team Spain during the Men's group C match between Uzbekistan and Spain during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. Carl Recine/Getty Images

This year, games will occur in many of France's well-known stadiums from their Ligue 1. Bordeaux, Décines-Charpieu, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Paris, and Saint-Étienne are all host cities for these matches. Gold medal matches will be held on Aug. 9 for the men and Aug 10. for the women, respectively.

While the men's and women's competitions are quite similar, there are a few key differences. The men's tournament features 16 teams divided into four groups of four, while the women's tournament includes 12 teams in three groups of four. For both, the top two teams in each group advance, along with the two best third-place teams across the groups, moving on to the knockout stage. Additionally, there is a bronze match where the third-place teams compete for a medal, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

How to Watch Olympic Soccer on Peacock

Peacock will be your ultimate destination for all things 2024 Olympic soccer, requiring a premium subscription for only $5.99/month. The streaming service will feature an Olympics hub where you can access live and on-demand coverage. The newly introduced Gold Zone show will offer continuous Olympics coverage daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. You can also sort on-demand replays by sport (so you can focus solely on soccer), create a personalized viewing schedule, watch highlights, switch between multiple events, search for events by athlete names, and even view multiple events simultaneously with Peacock Discovery Multiview. With so many options to follow all the men's and women's soccer matches, you'll never miss a moment of the action.

How to Watch Olympic Soccer on DIRECTV STREAM

Catch NBC's coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics soccer action with DIRECTV STREAM's premier live sports coverage. You can also find matches on the USA Network within DIRECT STREAM. Explore discounted sports packages to get the best deal. Choose the Entertainment + Sports Pack for $84.98/month for the first three months or the Choice + Sports Pack for $98.99/month for the first month, saving $44.99. For a comprehensive range of content, opt for the Ultimate + Sports Pack at $109.99/month for the first month, featuring 160+ channels and a $44.99 savings.

How to Watch Olympic Soccer on Fubo

Fubo is an excellent option for cordless Summer Olympics soccer viewing. Enjoy all the coverage of the games with a seven-day free trial. After that, continue with Fubo for as little as $79.99/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including NBC, you won't miss any of the medal-winning action. Plus, with the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously, it's perfect for sharing with friends and family who each have their own favorite sports.

How to Watch Olympic Soccer on Hulu + Live TV

For a thorough way to catch all the Olympic soccer action, try Hulu + Live TV at $77/month. Watch live games on NBC, and when you want a break from the excitement, dive into Hulu's vast selection of shows and movies. With unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two devices at once, Hulu + Live TV is ideal for households with varied tastes. Plus, enjoy family movie nights with Disney+ included, making it a fantastic all-in-one entertainment solution.

How to Watch Olympic Soccer on Sling TV

Sling TV offers a fantastic option for watching Olympic soccer matches. Currently, you can get the Orange + Blue Plan for $60/month for the first month, providing access to NBC. Once the Olympics wrap up, you can continue enjoying a variety of sports, including basketball, baseball, and hockey on Sling.

How to Watch Olympic Soccer on Roku

If you've already settled the debate between Roku and Amazon Fire Stick and opted for Roku, you're in luck. For the 2024 Summer Olympics, Roku is introducing its very own NBC Olympics Zone, perfect for soccer enthusiasts. This special section on your Roku's home screen allows you to easily access NBCUniversal's extensive coverage of Olympic Soccer directly from Roku. It integrates seamlessly with Peacock, guiding you to the exact spot to catch every exciting match. Enjoy live events, stream NBC primetime shows, track the Medal Count, and watch pre-Olympics coverage, athlete profiles, and more on Roku's Olympic Zone and Peacock. All you need is a Roku device and a Peacock account — it's that simple.

How to Watch Olympic Soccer from anywhere with a VPN

If you're outside the U.S. (or if you're in Paris but want to avoid the crowds), you can still catch the 2024 Olympics men's and women's soccer matches using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs hide your location, allowing you to access U.S. streaming platforms such as NBC and the USA Network. Private Internet Access starts at $2/month, while ExpressVPN is offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.

Who You Should Keep an Eye Out For

On the men's side, watch out for Argentina, which seems obvious given their global prominence in the sport. However, the Olympics are run differently than the Copa América or the World Cup. This is an opportunity to show what the future of your national team looks like. Spain (as a country) is coming off a very successful Euros campaign as tournament winners. The Spanish are known for good football, and the Olympics look no different this year. I wouldn't count France out; they are led by the legendary Thierry Henry. With Henry as your coach, it would be hard to bet against Les Bleus.

As for the women, it is the same: Look for global powerhouses to prevail. The Spanish are among the favorites and look to have no real challenges getting out of their group. Women's soccer is a sport the USA shines in, so they are always a team to look out for. They are, after all, the inaugural winners of this event, winning gold in 1996 in Atlanta. The Lady Les Bleus are also fierce, and it's always hard to count out a host country's team. Betting on France on either side wouldn't be a bad wager.

What Is the 2024 Summer Games Soccer Schedule?

This is a standard quadrennial format, which means the tournament has four parts: the first round, the quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the finals. The finals have your gold medal games and your bronze medal games. Whoever doesn't win the gold medal match is awarded the silver.

In the first round, the groups play each other twice, with the best two advancing to the next round. From there, it's one-off games until the last two teams are standing. The gold medal matches will occur at Paris Saint-Germain's Le Parc des Princes, a beautiful stadium for such a prestigious event.

The timeframe of that setup looks like this:

First Round: June 24th - July 30th

June 24th - July 30th Quarter Finals: Aug. 2nd - Aug. 3rd

Aug. 2nd - Aug. 3rd Semifinals: Aug. 5th - Aug. 6th

Aug. 5th - Aug. 6th Finals: Aug. 8th - Aug. 10th

The groups are as follows:

Men:

Group A: France, United States, Guinea, New Zealand

France, United States, Guinea, New Zealand Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine

Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic

Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel

Women:

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand Group B: United States, Zambia, Germany, Australia

United States, Zambia, Germany, Australia Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil

All matches start at 9 a.m. ET, 11 a.m. ET, 1 p.m. ET, and 3 p.m ET.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.