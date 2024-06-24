Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The sports, the sagas, the star athletes, and... the merch? Yeah, the merch. We all have our reasons for loving the Olympics and if coveting the Olympics merch and various brand collaborations is wrong, then we don't want to be right. This year, when the Summer 2024 Olympics kick off on July 26, you better believe that we'll be rocking some sweet red, white, and blue digs.

Here's the best Olympics merch you can purchase to celebrate during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, including Olympics-branded apparel, accessories, and even a soccer ball.

Fanatics Olympic Games Elevated Full-Zip Track Jacket



Fanatics Olympic Games Elevated Full-Zip Track Jacket Fanatics

$80



The Fanatics Olympic Games Elevated Full-Zip Track Jacket incorporates a trendy, color block style with black fabric for the main body with white highlights across the chest where it features the event's signature Olympic rings. We love the mid-weight nylon construction that makes it suitable for warmer weather, or even a mid-summer rain storm. The mockneck, elastic waist and cuffs, and other small details like the zipper pull add some fun to the otherwise sleek design.

Fanatics Olympic Games Fanatics Elevated Woven Shorts



Fanatics Olympic Games Fanatics Elevated Woven Shorts Fanatics

$45

Fanatics also has matching shorts to go with its Elevated Full-Zip Track Jacket. Gotta love a matching moment. The Elevated Woven Shorts feature white highlights with the signature Olympic rings printed on the lower corner of one of the legs. These shorts have two pockets each at the side and one in the back for good measure. The nylon fabric also suggests that they could be breathable enough for working out and not just for lounging. You know, just like an Olympic athlete. These don't have waist ties to adjust to different sizes, but they do have an elastic waist to stretch. Just be sure to read that size chart!

Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Olympic Village USA Crew Socks



Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Olympic Village USA Crew Socks Macy's

$25

Crew socks and shorts are a popular combo these days, so you know we had to. Throw 'em on with a pair of sandals and you're golden. The Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA socks feature an embroidered polo logo with 24 stitched into the royal blue fabric. Its cotton blend adapts to your foot without suffocating it throughout a hot summer day, and the arch support and cushioned sole only add more comfort and durability to the already well-stitched package.

Heads up: Polo Ralph Lauren is also a confirmed clothing partner for Team USA. You can find their Olympics collections on their official website.

Fanatics Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Inspired Quarter-Zip Polo

Fanatics Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Inspired Quarter-Zip Polo Fanatics

$65



The Fanatics Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Inspired Quarter-Zip Polo is a sporty, short-sleeve shirt alternative to the typical t-shirt. Like the polo name might suggest, it features a stand-up collar around the neck and zips down to the chest area. As a reference to this year's games, it has a golden fire emblem with "Paris 2024" printed beneath, along with the Olympic rings under the wording. It's a perfect sign of the times.

Fanatics Olympic Games Fanatics Solitary Bar Fleece Sweatpants

Fanatics Olympic Games Fanatics Solitary Bar Fleece Sweatpants Fanatics

$75

Fanatics also has you covered with sweatpants. Cozy vibes are important, people. Whether you're sitting in a cold living room or protecting your legs during a bug-ridden summer walk, these fleece-lined cotton sweats offer an option that can keep you comfy without overheating. Plus, the couple of pockets should be enough to hold small items like your phone and keys. The lowkey Olympic rings on the side and little bar on the leg make for a minimalist design that should communicate your allegiance without drawing too much attention.

ALPHA Team USA Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Olympic Rings Throw

ALPHA Team USA Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Olympic Rings Throw Macy's

$198

Here's an Olympic item that you don't need to wear. The Alpha Team USA Olympic Throw is a festive addition for anywhere that needs a light, decorative blanket. The sewn-on applique features an American flag and the Olympic rings on the front of the navy blue fabric. It measures approximately 54" x 72", so it's definitely big enough to decorate your couch or warm your lap.

ALPHA Men's and Women's Navy Team USA Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Hooded Rib Cozy

ALPHA Men's and Women's Navy Team USA Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Hooded Rib Cozy Macy's

$178

The Alpha Team USA Hooded Rib Cozy is a comfy yet stylish way to show off that good ol' USA pride. The navy blue color and simple ribbed design make it easy to pair with accessories. And by accessories, we definitely mean slippers and a gigantic water bottle, since we'll probably be wearing this beaut on the couch while we watch our favorite athletes. There isn't much linking it to the Olympics besides the big, bold Team USA branding printed across the front, but that's the appeal of it. That minimalism is a quieter alternative to the more colorful and heavily branded options. Note: It's a unisex item meant to be worn as an oversized hoodie or as a dress for shorter folks. That said, it's perfect for you no matter who you are.

Nike Team USA Sport Scarf

Nike Team USA Sport Scarf Nike

$30 $55

The Nike Team USA Sport Scarf might just be the best way to show your pride — no matter the season. Of course, a scarf is a natural winter accessory, but even in the summer, it's a great way to throw a bit of USA spirit onto an outfit. We love the "TEAM USA" printed into the fabric that goes around the neck; and the deep blue, red, and white highlights in the acrylic fabric reference the American flag. Add the eagles woven in the design and there's no question as to which team you're cheering on.

Nike Men's Gray Team USA 2024 Summer Olympics Media Day Look Full-Zip Jacket

Nike Men's Gray Team USA 2024 Summer Olympics Media Day Look Full-Zip Jacket Nike

$215

Bomber jackets are one of the most versatile outerwear choices for really any season. The Nike Gray Team Media Day Full-Zip Jacket is a stylish, heather gray bomber with an embroidered Nike logo on the right side of the chest and a Team USA patch stitched onto the opposite side. It's full zip, so you can easily take it on and off, and the elastic waist and cuffs help it fit to your body. For any ladies looking for a hoodie version, there's also the Nike Women's Gray Team USA Media Day Oversized Cropped Hoodie Performance Full-Zip Jacket, which adapts it into an oversized cropped hoodie.

Fanatics Branded Paris 2024 Adjustable Hat

Fanatics Branded Paris 2024 Adjustable Hat Macy's

$30

Hat collectors, look no further. Fanatics has plenty of standard baseball cap variations to match your style. Whether you prefer charcoal gray or bright blue, these adjustable caps and trucker hats should be up your alley. The Fanatics Black Paris 2024 Five-Panel Stretch Hat is perhaps the simplest of the bunch, but it will match almost anything. Meanwhile, the Fanatics Charcoal/Black Paris 2024 Adjustable Hat and Fanatics Navy/White Paris 2024 Adjustable Hat offer neutral-colored alternatives with a mesh back to help keep your head cool.

Fanatics Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Fanatics Bucket Hat

Fanatics Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Fanatics Bucket Hat Fanatics

$30

If baseball caps (or frankly minimalism) aren't your style, Fanatics also has an Olympic logo print Bucket Hat that comes in red and white. The white cotton twill works a simple backdrop for the pinkish red Paris and Olympic prints, which add accents to an otherwise plain design. No getting lost in the crowd for you, sports fan.

adidas OLYMPICS24 PRO Soccer Ball

adidas OLYMPICS24 PRO Soccer Ball adidas

$170

If clothing and accessories aren't your speed, and well, sports gear is what you're after, then you're going to want the adidas OLYMPICS24 PRO Soccer Ball. This is the official ball used in Olympic Soccer matches and is also FIFA Pro Certified. It's made of 100% polyurethane lamination for maximum durability.

Speedo USA Short Sleeve Adult Olympic Trials Unisex Tee



Speedo USA Short Sleeve Adult Olympic Trials Unisex Tee Speedo

$35

Speedo, a proud supporter of the Olympics for years, has launched its own Olympic-branded tee, available in both black and gray. If you're looking to add a classic piece of Olympics merch to your wardrobe, this easy tee is a go-to choice. Plus, we can't not admit that sports tees look killer with a little bit of scissor alteration. Cut off the sleeves, crop the bottom, have some fun with it!

Speedo USA Long Sleeve Adult Olympic Trials Unisex Tee

Speedo USA Long Sleeve Adult Olympic Trials Unisex Tee Speedo

$40



In case you'd prefer more arm coverage, Speedo has a version of its unisex short sleeve tee with long sleeves. It comes in white and gray, each with different designs: The white mimics the short sleeved gray design with the Speedo branding on the front and Team USA logo on the chest. Meanwhile, the gray long sleeved version has the number 24 with a lightning-like shape underneath and the Speedo brand name printed down the arms.

