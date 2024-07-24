Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Any basketball fan old enough to remember the 1992 Dream Team will tell you how special it was to witness some of the greatest basketball players of all time take on the entire world in the Summer Olympics of that year. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, John Stockton, and more all shared the rock and took home the gold.

For decades, basketball fans have yearned to recreate an Olympic roster akin to the one assembled in '92. The 2008 Redeem Team might've come close, with a squad that included LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kobe Bryant, and Dwyane Wade. But this year's 2024 team may very well take the cake. Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and LeBron James will all unite under Head Coach Steve Kerr in search of gold at the Paris Olympics. That said, it's time to get set and learn how to watch Olympic basketball with one of the most thrilling teams yet.

LONDON, ENGLAND: JULY 20: LeBron James #6 of the United States at the free throw line during the USA V South Sudan, USA basketball showcase in preparation for the Paris Olympic Games at The O2 Arena on July 20th, 2024, in London, England. Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

The U.S. men's basketball team is expected to win it all. But anything can happen. At both the 2004 Summer Olympics and the 2006 FIBA World Championship, America won only bronze, a crushing disappointment. The U.S. team also lost to France at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, though they still did well enough to bring home the gold. In this year's pre-Olympics Basketball Showcase, which concluded on July 22, there were a number of close calls, including a shocking one-point victory over South Sudan.

The women's basketball team will also be in Paris, where they'll be competing for their eighth consecutive gold medal. WNBA superstars such as Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, and Breanna Stewart will lead the way. The squad dominated in the qualifying tournament, decimating Senegal 101 to 39 in the final game.

Will Team USA maintain its place atop the world's basketball throne? Or will they suffer devastating disappointment? To find out, consult our guide below, which tells you everything you need to know about watching all of this year's Olympic basketball games. So far, the men's and women's teams each have three games scheduled starting July 28. To watch them, all you need is access to NBC, USA, or Peacock.

How to Watch Olympic Basketball on Peacock

Peacock will be your go-to source for all things 2024 Olympic basketball, and all it requires is a premium subscription for $5.99/month. The streamer will have an Olympics hub where you can find all the coverage broadcasting live or on-demand. The recently announced Gold Zone show will provide constant Olympics coverage every day, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. You can also sort on-demand replays by sport (if all you want to watch is basketball), create your own viewing schedule, watch highlights, jump around between multiple events, search for events by athlete names, and even watch multiple events at the same time with Peacock Discovery Multiview. There are so many different ways to keep tabs on all the men's and women's basketball games, it might make your head spin.

How to Watch Olympic Basketball on DIRECTV STREAM

You can watch NBC's coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics basketball action with DIRECTV STREAM's premier live sports coverage. You can also find games on the USA Network. Catch all this and more when you explore discounted sports packages. Choose the Entertainment + Sports Pack for $84.98/month for the initial three months or the Choice + Sports Pack for $98.99/month for the first month, saving $44.99. For an impressive range of content, opt for the Ultimate + Sports Pack at $109.99/month for the first month, featuring 160+ channels and a $44.99 savings.

How to Watch Olympic Basketball on Fubo

Fubo is another great choice for cordless Summer Olympics basketball viewing. Enjoy all the coverage of the games with a seven-day free trial. After that, continue with Fubo for as little as $79.99/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including NBC, you won't miss any of the medal-winning feats. Plus, with the ability to stream on up to 10 devices at once, it's ideal for sharing with friends and family who might each have their own favorite sports.

How to Watch Olympic Basketball on Hulu + Live TV

For comprehensive coverage of the games, consider Hulu + Live TV at $77/month. Dive into the live action on NBC and USA, and when you've had enough for one night, check out Hulu's wide selection of shows and movies. With unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, Hulu + Live TV is a great fit for diverse households. Plus, enjoy family movie nights with included Disney+.

How to Watch Olympic Basketball on Sling TV

Sling TV provides a great option for watching Olympic basketball games. Currently, you can get the Orange + Blue Plan at 50% off for $30/month for the first month, granting access to NBC. When the Olympics are done, you can catch all sorts of basketball, baseball, and hockey action on Sling.

How to Watch Olympic Basketball on Roku

If you've already settled the debate between Roku and Amazon Fire Stick and chosen Roku, you're in luck. For the 2024 Summer Olympics, Roku is introducing its very own NBC Olympics Zone, perfect for basketball fans. This special section on your Roku's home screen allows you to easily access NBCUniversal's extensive coverage of Olympic Basketball directly from Roku. It integrates seamlessly with Peacock, guiding you to the exact spot to watch every thrilling game. Enjoy live events, stream NBC primetime shows, track the Medal Count, and watch pre-Olympics coverage, athlete profiles, and more on Roku's Olympic Zone and Peacock. All you need is a Roku device and a Peacock account — it's that simple.

How to Watch Olympic Basketball from anywhere with a VPN

If you're outside the US (even if you're in Paris but don't feel like contending with all the crowds), you can still catch the 2024 Olympics men's and women's basketball games using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs hide your location, allowing you to access US streaming platforms such as NBC and the USA Network. Private Internet Access starts at $2/month, while ExpressVPN is offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.

