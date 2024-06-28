Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Have you ever played pickleball? You know, the game that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, played on a smaller court with a lower net? Even if you haven't, you've probably heard of it. The game has been all the rage over the course of the past couple of years. So much so, that we can almost promise you there is a sign up at your local tennis court stating "no pickleball allowed here." Those tennis players will have you kicked out faster than those zombies in World War Z.

What you didn't know about pickleball is that, recently, it's become way more than just a casual hometown sport you play with your buddies. Nowadays, there are actually professional teams that play the sport legitimately. With, like, championships and whatnot. It's super serious, folks. So serious, in fact, that Amazon purchased the rights to stream Pro Pickleball Association (PPA) games on Prime Video.

PPA Orange County Cup PPA

You heard that right. You can watch professional pickleball games on Prime Video. Now, there's no need to duke it out with the tennis pros who don't want to share court space. Find out how to watch pickleball on Prime Video below and see five pickleball sets worth buying whether you're a newbie or about to go pro yourself.

How to Watch Pickleball on Prime Video

Ever since 2023, Prime Video has been hosting a number of live PPA games, and when games are not on, subscribers can catch full replays and highlights of any past games played on Prime Video. There will be PPA games during August through December. From then, it looks like live pickleball games cease until April. Until August though, subscribers can catch up on what's what and who's who through Prime Video's past replays.

If you're already a Prime member, congrats. That means you're already subscribed to Prime Video. But, if you're not a Prime member, there's never been a more perfect time to sign up. It's just been announced that Prime Day will be held from Tuesday, July 16 to Wednesday, July 17, where deals on items from all walks of life will see the light of day. Essentially, it's the best time all year to get saving. We're already seeing early Prime Day deals on AirPods, TVs, and more, so be sure to sign up sooner rather than later. While Prime costs $15/month or $139/year, there is a one month free trial included, making subscribing now a big win. If you're not interested in Prime, you can sign up for Prime Video by itself for $9/month.

Now, let's check out some of the best pickleball paddles so you can go pro, too.

2024 SLK by Selkirk Pickleball Paddles



Best Overall

2024 SLK by Selkirk Pickleball Paddles Amazon

$80



Get ready to elevate your pickleball game with the SLK by Selkirk Neo paddles. These bad boys feature cutting-edge multilayer face technology, combining the power of graphite with the control of fiberglass for top-notch performance indoors and out. The SX3 honeycomb core gives you a large sweet spot, keeping your hits fast while softening the feel. Weighing in at just 7.5 ounces each, these paddles are the perfect balance of lightweight and durable, with ultra-comfort grips to keep you playing fatigue-free.

AOPOUL Pickleball Set



Best for Beginners

AOPOUL Pickleball Set Amazon

$30 $47

So, you and your friends are looking to test the waters? Lucky for you, this set is ideal for beginners. It includes 4 durable paddles, 4 cooling towels, 4 high-performing pickleballs, and a carrying bag. Each 9-ply poplar paddle offers a great balance of power and control, with ergonomic, sweat-wicking grips for comfort. The wide-body design makes it easy to catch the ball, perfect for new players. Plus, it's just $30 for everything, so you won't have spent too much if you decide you hate the game.

2024 Selkirk LUXX Control Pickleball Paddle



Best Splurge

2024 Selkirk LUXX Control Pickleball Paddle Amazon

$249

If you're thinking about going pro in pickleball, check out the Luxx Control paddle. It's the most expensive, but at least in terms of the reviews on Amazon, it seems worth it. The Air Dynamic Throat makes ball control super smooth, and the ThroatFlex design gives you extra power and consistency. Plus, the ProSpin+ NextGen Texture helps with precision and spin. The 360° Proto Molding and FlexFoam Perimeter add durability and a bigger sweet spot. If you're serious about your game, this paddle is the way to go.

Tangerine Pickleball Paddle

Most Unique

Tangerine Pickleball Paddle Amazon

$85

Tangerine's vibrant and unique paddles add a splash of color to your game. These eye-catching paddles come in a rainbow of colors, perfect for standing out on the pickleball court. Remember, folks, don't bother those tennis players. These paddles offer great control with an elongated face and lightweight design, making your shots more powerful and accurate. Built to last with a sturdy polypropylene honeycomb core and fiberglass surface, they weigh just 7.6 ounces, making them easy for anyone to handle. Plus, they're USA Pickleball approved, so you can play in style at any level.

