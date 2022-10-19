Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
When will Season 2 of House of the Dragon be released?
House of the Dragon's debut outing has almost come to an end with the Season 1 finale airing this Sunday, Oct. 23 on HBO and HBO Max. So you know what means: What's up with Season 2!?!?!? Even before the last drop of Westerosi blood has been shed, the last uncle has married his niece, and the last Targaryen brat has been a big huge jerk to someone for no good reason at all (what is UP with this family?), we're already gathering intel on Season 2.
When will Season 2 of House of the Dragon air? Who will be in it? How long will it be? How inbred can one house get? We'll try to answer all those question below.
Here's everything to know about House of the Dragon Season 2.
No surprise here: We have no idea when Season 2 will be released because HBO doesn't know, either. But while we wait for an official announcement, we can at least make a guesstimate. As of October 2022, pre-production on Season 2 is underway, but filming has not started. According to Fandom, filming on House of the Dragon Season 2 may begin in early 2023. Looking at Season 1, it was 14 months from the start of filming to the show's premiere on HBO (April 2021 to August 2022); doing some math and carrying the one, that means Season 2 could be airing in spring 2024. That's just a guess, though!
It didn't take HBO long at all to renew House of the Dragon for a second season. Five days after the premiere of Season 1, HBO officially gave the green light, referencing the impressive audience for the first episode: the largest audience ever for an HBO show on its first night (almost 10 million), and more than 20 million viewers on linear, streaming, and on-demand services over its first five days. As fast as that renewal was, it took longer than Game of Thrones did to be renewed. Game of Thrones was renewed for a second season just two days after the premiere in 2011.
While there have been no further season renewals, George R.R. Martin has said he believes it will take four full 10-episode seasons to tell the story laid out in the books that the series is based on, the two-volume Fire & Blood series.
It will almost certainly be 10 episodes long, like Season 1 was. George R.R. Martin said that it would take four 10-episode seasons to tell his story, and HBO — despite what it did with Game of Thrones' final two seasons — tends to keep the season lengths of its shows uniform.
Just like the Targaryens, the brass of House of the Dragon is changing regimes. After production on Season 1 was finished, co-showunner Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed three Season 1 episodes, stepped down from his role. No official reason was given, but it sounds like the rigors of the job — Sapochnik worked for three years on House of the Dragon just for Season 1 after directing some of Game of Thrones' most demanding episodes — became too much for Sapochnik. Ryan Condal will remain on board as the sole showrunner, while Sapochnik will remain as an executive producer.
To fill the void left by Sapochnik's departure, Game of Thrones veteran director Alan Taylor is joining Season 2. Taylor's directing credits include seven episodes of Game of Thrones, including Season 1's "Baelor" and Season 7's "Beyond the Wall."
Season 1 was filmed in several locations in Europe — Cornwall, England; Herfordshire, England; Cáceres, Spain; the Castle of Monsanto in Portugal; and more. Expect Season 2 to film in the same locations, with Spain being the only confirmed location as of October 2022.
Will there be a time jump 100 years into the future? Will everyone die? No and maybe! Following several time jumps that saw characters age out of their actors, things should slow down as Season 2 focuses more on the Dance of the Dragons, otherwise known as the Targaryen civil war. That should also lead to a more consistent cast... aside from all the deaths. Expect those who survive the Season 1 finale to make it to Season 2, and expect more characters as the world expands.
House of the Dragon Season 1 is currently on HBO Max.