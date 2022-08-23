CBS Fall TV 2022-23 Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

CBS has unveiled its plans for the 2022-23 TV season, and while the network said goodbye to some favorites (looking at you, Magnum, P.I.), there's a lot on the lineup that fans already love, plus some interesting new series in the mix.

On the returning shows front, the NCIS and FBI franchises remain intact and will be on the schedule for the fall, as will Season 2 of CSI: Vegas. Young Sheldon is continuing and will buddy up with returning hit Ghosts on the fall schedule. Bob Hearts Abishola and The Neighborhood are also returning for new seasons. They will have to hold down the CBS comedy blocks because the network didn't pick up any new half-hour shows for the 2022-23 season.

CBS did add a handful of new dramas, however, including TV Guide editor's pick Fire Country, which centers on a young convict who is trying to earn his second chance by fighting fires in Northern California. Also new on the roster are East New York and So Help Me Todd. While they're both procedurals, the shows differ wildly in tone. Amanda Warren stars in East New York as the new head of the NYPD's 74th Precinct in her old neighborhood. She wants to bring change to her community but finds that easier said than done when she encounters a staff that isn't on board with her recent promotion or her progressive ideas to improve the neighborhood. So Help Me Todd is a bit more lighthearted, with Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin starring as a stringent lawyer and her lackadaisical private investigator son who end up working together and potentially repairing their fraught relationship.

It remains to be seen whether these shows can fill the gap left by Magnum P.I., which was canceled by CBS and then subsequently saved and picked up for two more seasons by NBC. Good Sam and comedies United States of Al, B Positive, and How We Roll were also canceled during Upfronts this spring.

Find out more about what's coming to CBS during the 2022-23 season below. Also, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineups over on Fox, NBC, ABC, and The CW.

NEW SHOWS ON CBS



Dramas

East New York

Description: Amanda Warren stars as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted head of NYPD's 74th Precinct in the neighborhood of East New York. Haywood wants to help her community but first has to prove to her staff that she's up for the job.

Fire Country

Description: Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) is a convict looking for a second chance after his prison sentence is reduced in exchange for him joining a firefighting program in Northern California. He and his team are paired with elite firefighters to extinguish big fires. Drama ensues when Bode is assigned to a unit in his hometown, where everyone knows him as the golden-boy-turned-bad.

So Help Me Todd

Description: Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star as estranged mother and son. Astin is the eponymous Todd, a private investigator who isn't living up to his potential when he comes to work at his mother's (Harden) law firm. The two are opposites, with Todd using unconventional methods to solve cases and Margaret being a stickler for the rules, but teaming up to solve crimes could be the first step to fixing their dysfunctional relationship.

True Lies (Midseason)

Description: An action-comedy series inspired by the '90s James Cameron movie of the same name. Ginger Gonzaga stars as a language professor who makes the shocking discovery that her boring husband, Henry (Steve Howey), is a spy. When Helen (Gonzaga) impresses Henry's team with her Tae Bo and Yoga skills, the heat reenters their marriage as they team up to take down bad guys around the world.

Unscripted

The Real Love Boat

Description: This new "romance adventure" reality series is inspired by the classic sitcom. Singles will board the boat to try and find love with the help of the captain and crew who will matchmake and then test the couples' chemistry with destination dates, challenges, and surprises. After a month at sea, the winning couple will get a cash prize and a "once in a lifetime trip" from Princess Cruises.

CBS TRAILERS

Here are the trailers that CBS has released so far to promote its new shows.

Fire Country

East New York

So Help Me Todd

CBS SCHEDULE

See CBS's fall 2022-23 TV schedule to find out when all the new and returning series will air. Plus, check out the full broadcast fall premiere date calendar by network or by date.

NEWS



The CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule is Here

20 Canceled Broadcast TV Shows That Won't Be Back This Fall

NBC Saves Magnum P.I.: 4 More Canceled Shows That Deserve to Get Saved

2022-23 TV Scorecard: Which Shows Are Canceled? Which Are Renewed?

Fall 2022 Broadcast TV Premiere Dates for Returning and New Shows

Here Is the Full Broadcast Fall Premiere Schedule By Date