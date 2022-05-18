The Complete CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule

CBS' 2022 fall TV schedule has been revealed, and if you're generally a fan of CBS' regular, acronym heavy content, you are bound to be satisfied by what's coming. There's more NCIS, more FBI, more S.W.A.T., and more CSI on the way, along with Blue Bloods The Equalizer, and a few new procedurals about people solving crimes and kicking ass. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon also scored early renewals, and will return alongside Bob Hearts Abishola.

You may notice a few shows missing from the schedule this fall, after the network axed The United States of Al, B Positive, How We Roll, Magnum P.I., and Good Sam.

CBS will also have new shows East New York, So Help Me Todd, and The Real Love Boat on the fall schedule. The network's True Lies TV adaptation is being held or mid-season.

Check out CBS's full fall schedule below.

Ghosts, Young Sheldon, East New York CBS

CBS Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola

9 p.m.: NCIS

10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i



CBS Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: FBI

9 p.m.: FBI: International

10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted



CBS Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Survivor

9 p.m.: The Amazing Race

10 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES)



CBS Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts

9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd

10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas



CBS Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: S.W.A.T.

9 p.m.: Fire Country (NEW SERIES)

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods



CBS Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup

8 p.m.: Saturday Encores

9 p.m.: Saturday Encores

10 p.m.: 48 Hours



CBS Fall 2021 Sunday Night Lineup

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.: The Equalizer

9 p.m.: East New York (NEW SERIES)

10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles



CBS 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres

Fans will have to wait until midseason for new drama

Check out trailers for CBS's new shows here.