The Complete CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Find out when NCIS, FBI, Ghosts and more will air this fall
CBS' 2022 fall TV schedule has been revealed, and if you're generally a fan of CBS' regular, acronym heavy content, you are bound to be satisfied by what's coming. There's more NCIS, more FBI, more S.W.A.T., and more CSI on the way, along with Blue Bloods The Equalizer, and a few new procedurals about people solving crimes and kicking ass. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon also scored early renewals, and will return alongside Bob Hearts Abishola.
You may notice a few shows missing from the schedule this fall, after the network axed The United States of Al, B Positive, How We Roll, Magnum P.I., and Good Sam.
CBS will also have new shows East New York, So Help Me Todd, and The Real Love Boat on the fall schedule. The network's True Lies TV adaptation is being held or mid-season.
Check out CBS's full fall schedule below.
CBS Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola
9 p.m.: NCIS
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: FBI
9 p.m.: FBI: International
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted
CBS Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Amazing Race
10 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES)
CBS Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas
CBS Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T.
9 p.m.: Fire Country (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods
CBS Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: Saturday Encores
9 p.m.: Saturday Encores
10 p.m.: 48 Hours
CBS Fall 2021 Sunday Night Lineup
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer
9 p.m.: East New York (NEW SERIES)
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres
Fans will have to wait until midseason for new drama
Check out trailers for CBS's new shows here.