CBS Fall 2022-2023 TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

CBS has unveiled its plans for the 2022-23 TV season, and there's a lot on the lineup that fans already love, plus some interesting new series in the mix. The NCIS and FBI franchises remain intact and will be on the schedule for the fall, as will Season 2 of CSI: Vegas.

On the comedy front, Young Sheldon is continuing and will buddy up with freshman hit Ghosts on the fall schedule. Bob Hearts Abishola and The Neighborhood are also returning for new seasons. They will have to hold down the CBS comedy blocks because the network didn't pick up any new half-hour shows for the 2022-23 season.

CBS did add a handful of new dramas, however, including the procedurals East New York and So Help Me Todd. While they're both procedurals, the shows differ wildly in tone. Amanda Warren stars in East New York as the new head of the NYPD's 74th Precinct in her old neighborhood. She wants to bring change to her community but finds that easier said than done when she encounters a staff that isn't on board with her recent promotion or her progressive ideas to improve the neighborhood. So Help Me Todd is a bit more lighthearted. with Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin starring as a stringent lawyer and her lackadaisical private investigator son who end up working together and potentially repairing their fraught relationship. Those shows will be joined by Fire Country, which centers on a young convict who is trying to earn his second chance by fighting fires in Northern California.

They will have to fill the gaps left byMagnum P.I. and Good Sam, which were canceled this spring along with comedies United States of Al, B Positive, and How We Roll.

They will have to fill the gaps left byMagnum P.I. and Good Sam, which were canceled this spring along with comedies United States of Al, B Positive, and How We Roll.

Dramas

East New York

Description: Amanda Warren stars as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted head of NYPD's 74th Precinct in the neighborhood of East New York. Haywood wants to help her community but first has to prove to her staff that she's up for the job.

Fire Country

Description: Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) is a convict looking for a second chance after his prison sentence is reduced in exchange for him joining a firefighting program in Northern California. He and his team are paired with elite firefighters to extinguish big fires. Drama ensues when Bode is assigned to a unit in his hometown, where everyone knows him as the golden-boy-turned-bad.



So Help Me Todd

Description: Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star as estranged mother and son. Astin is the eponymous Todd, a private investigator who isn't living up to his potential when he comes to work at his mother's (Harden) law firm. The two are opposites, with Todd using unconventional methods to solve cases and Margaret being a stickler for the rules, but teaming up to solve crimes could be the first step to fixing their dysfunctional relationship.

True Lies (Midseason)

Description: An action-comedy series inspired by the '90s James Cameron movie of the same name. Ginger Gonzaga stars as a language professor who makes the shocking discovery that her boring husband, Henry (Steve Howey), is a spy. When Helen (Gonzaga) impresses Henry's team with her Tae Bo and Yoga skills, the heat reenters their marriage as they team up to take down bad guys around the world.



Unscripted

The Real Love Boat

Description: This new "romance adventure" reality series is inspired by the classic sitcom. Singles will board the boat to try and find love with the help of the captain and crew who will matchmake and then test the couples' chemistry with destination dates, challenges, and surprises. After a month at sea, the winning couple will get a cash prize and a "once in a lifetime trip" from Princess Cruises.



