ABC 2021-2022 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

ABC is heading into the 2021-2022 fall TV season with plenty of renewed fan favorites, as well as a handful of interesting new pickups.

Grey's Anatomy will return for Season 18 alongside spin-off Station 19. They'll be joined in the lineup by dramas like The Good Doctor and Big Sky, along with unscripted favorites like Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelorette and comedies like The Connors and The Goldbergs.

The network will also add a Wonder Years reboot to the lineup, centered on a Black family living in 1960s Alabama. The series stars Psych star Dulé Hill, and the first episode is directed by Wonder Years alum Fred Savage.

The eighth and final season of groundbreaking comedy black-ish is being held for midseason and expected to premiere in early 2022, as is American Idol.

SCHEDULE

See ABC's fall 2021-2022 schedule

NEW SHOWS

Drama

Queens

Estranged and out-of-touch, four women in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches — their 1990s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.



Women of the Movement (Midseason)

This limited series centers on Mamie Till-Mobley, who risks her life in 1955 to find justice after her son Emmett Till is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett's murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chooses to bear her pain on the world stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today. The historical drama stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, with a cast that also includes Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins, and Julia McDermott.



Comedy

Abbott Elementary (Midseason)

A workplace comedy about a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching. The teachers will rely on each other to make it through the day, and find a way to counteract the school district's bullshit attitude toward educating children.



Maggie (Midseason)

Based on Tim Curcio's short film of the same name, the comedy revolves around a young woman who tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone's future, but her present is a mess.



The Wonder Years

The reboot will explore how "a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the turbulent late 1960s made sure it was The Wonder Years for them, too."



Unscripted

The Celebrity Dating Game

Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton will host the reboot of this iconic game show in which contestants will vie for a chance at love with secret celebrities. At the end of each episode, the winning contestant will have a chance to guess the mystery celebrity based on clues given out during the game and from parody performances performed by none other than Bolton himself.



TRAILERS

NEWS

