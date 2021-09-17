Here Is the Full ABC Fall 2021 TV Schedule

Chandra Wilson, Grey's Anatomy Jennifer Clasen/ABC

ABC's 2021 fall TV schedule won't look too different than it usually does, with fan-favorite staple shows like Grey's Anatomy, its spin-off Station 19, and the tear-jerking drama A Million Little Things all returning to your screen. Popular shows like The Good Doctor, The Rookie, and The Conners will return as well, as will long-running reality hitsDancing With the Stars andThe Bachelorette. While the next TV season marks the last for perennial awards darling black-ish, it won't premiere new episodes until midseason.

New programming for ABC next season includes a reboot of The Wonder Years starring Dulé Hill and executive produced by original Wonder Years star Fred Savage, who also directs the pilot episode. Also new next season is Queens, a drama about four women who decide to reunite their '90s hip-hop group, which stars Eve, Brandy, and Naturi Naughton.

ABC 2021-2022 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers

See the full schedule below. New shows in ALL CAPS.

ABC Fall 2021 Monday Night Lineup

8/7c: Dancing With the Stars (Premieres Sept. 20)

10/9c: The Good Doctor (Premieres Sept. 27)



ABC Fall 2021 Tuesday Night Lineup

8/7c: The Bachelorette (Premieres Oct. 19)

10/9: QUEENS (Premieres Oct. 19)



ABC Fall 2021 Wednesday Night Lineup

8/7c: The Goldbergs (Premieres Sept. 22)

8:30/7:30c: THE WONDER YEARS (Premieres Sept. 22)

9/8c: The Conners (Premieres Sept. 22)

9:30/8:30c: Home Economics (Premieres Sept. 22)

10/9c: A Million Little Things (Premieres Sept. 22)



ABC Fall 2021 Thursday Night Lineup

8/7c: Station 19 (Premieres Sept. 30)

9/8c: Grey's Anatomy (Premieres Sept. 30)

10/9c: Big Sky (Premieres Sept. 30)



ABC Fall 2021 Friday Night Lineup

8/7c: Shark Tank (Premieres Oct. 8)

9/8c: 20/20 (Premieres Oct. 8)



ABC Fall 2021 Saturday Night Lineup

8/7c: Saturday Night Football

ABC Fall 2021 Sunday Night Lineup

7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos (Premieres Oct. 3)

8/7c: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Premieres Sept. 26)

9/8c: Supermarket Sweep (Premieres Sept. 26)

10/9c: The Rookie (Premieres Sept. 26)



ABC 2021-2022 Midseason Premieres

Fans will have to wait until later in the season for the premieres of American Idol, the final season of black-ish, and new shows Abbott Elementary, Maggie, and Women of the Movement.

Check out the details and trailers for ABC's new shows.