Here Is the Full ABC Fall 2021 TV Schedule

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Mark your calendars for the return of Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things, and The Good Doctor
ABC's 2021 fall TV schedule won't look too different than it usually does, with fan-favorite staple shows like Grey's Anatomy, its spin-off Station 19, and the tear-jerking drama A Million Little Things all returning to your screen. Popular shows like The Good Doctor, The Rookie, and The Conners will return as well, as will long-running reality hitsDancing With the Stars andThe Bachelorette. While the next TV season marks the last for perennial awards darling black-ish, it won't premiere new episodes until midseason.
New programming for ABC next season includes a reboot of The Wonder Years starring Dulé Hill and executive produced by original Wonder Years star Fred Savage, who also directs the pilot episode. Also new next season is Queens, a drama about four women who decide to reunite their '90s hip-hop group, which stars Eve, Brandy, and Naturi Naughton.
ABC 2021-2022 Fall TV Lineup: New Shows and Trailers
See the full schedule below. New shows in ALL CAPS.
ABC Fall 2021 Monday Night Lineup
8/7c: Dancing With the Stars (Premieres Sept. 20)
10/9c: The Good Doctor (Premieres Sept. 27)
ABC Fall 2021 Tuesday Night Lineup
8/7c: The Bachelorette (Premieres Oct. 19)
10/9: QUEENS (Premieres Oct. 19)
ABC Fall 2021 Wednesday Night Lineup
8/7c: The Goldbergs (Premieres Sept. 22)
8:30/7:30c: THE WONDER YEARS (Premieres Sept. 22)
9/8c: The Conners (Premieres Sept. 22)
9:30/8:30c: Home Economics (Premieres Sept. 22)
10/9c: A Million Little Things (Premieres Sept. 22)
ABC Fall 2021 Thursday Night Lineup
8/7c: Station 19 (Premieres Sept. 30)
9/8c: Grey's Anatomy (Premieres Sept. 30)
10/9c: Big Sky (Premieres Sept. 30)
ABC Fall 2021 Friday Night Lineup
8/7c: Shark Tank (Premieres Oct. 8)
9/8c: 20/20 (Premieres Oct. 8)
ABC Fall 2021 Saturday Night Lineup
8/7c: Saturday Night Football
ABC Fall 2021 Sunday Night Lineup
7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos (Premieres Oct. 3)
8/7c: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Premieres Sept. 26)
9/8c: Supermarket Sweep (Premieres Sept. 26)
10/9c: The Rookie (Premieres Sept. 26)
ABC 2021-2022 Midseason Premieres
Fans will have to wait until later in the season for the premieres of American Idol, the final season of black-ish, and new shows Abbott Elementary, Maggie, and Women of the Movement.
Check out the details and trailers for ABC's new shows.