Demi Lovato is back and better than ever. Just a week after blowing everybody watching the Grammys away with a powerful performance that marked her return to the spotlight after her 2018 hospitalization, Lovato nailed the "The Star Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LIV.

Fans were impressed with her pipes and delivery of the song, but if that wasn't enough to take away from Lovato's moment, some Twitter super sleuths unearthed some proof that she had really, truly manifested this moment: Way back in 2010, she predicted on Twitter that she was going to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Check the time stamp.

One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy.... — Team Demi (@ddlovato) February 7, 2010

You gotta admit, even if New Age terms like "visualization" and manifesting your deepest desires sound a bit woo-woo, there's no denying that Demi Lovato knew what she wanted and got it. It's kind of spooky right? (BRB — off to tweet about finding a million dollars in cash in a trash can.) However, she made the magic happen, she absolutely deserved what she asked for, and judging by the power and control in her voice, she worked hard to get ready for the very thing she asked for. Someone's got that 2020 vision, for sure.