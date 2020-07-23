This year's San Diego Comic-Con is quite different than it has been in previous years because, well, it's not taking place in San Diego — at least not exclusively. As a result of the social distancing brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Comic-Con is instead taking place virtually. Although we won't get to see what cool cosplay concepts people came up with for SDCC, the good news is that it's free for everyone to attend, rather than being exclusive to those who can spring for tickets and travel.

One thing that isn't changing this year is the bevy of creative panels on this year's schedule and all the visual goodies they give to fans — including plenty of trailers.

To keep you up to speed on everything that's been released in connection with this year's Comic-Con@Home event, we've rounded up all of the major trailers from the event right here!





TV Shows

During the panel for His Dark Materials, HBO released the trailer for the anticipated second season, which will introduce Andrew Scott as Will Parry's (Amir Wilson) missing father John. In the trailer, not only do we get our first look at the mysterious new character, but we also get to see Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will's anticipated introduction. His Dark Materials Season 2 will adapt The Subtle Knife, the second novel in Philip Pullman's celebrated trilogy. The cast also includes Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ariyon Bakare.

This new supernatural comedy series, co-written by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, centers on a team of part-time paranormal investigators who track ghost sightings across the U.K. and stream their adventures through haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals online. However, as their high-tech ghost-hunting continues, they uncover a conspiracy that might bring about Armageddon. The eight-episode Amazon series stars Frost and Pegg alongside Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D'Arcy, and Susan Wokoma.





Movies

The latest movie to head straight to on-demand alongside its theatrical debut is Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment in Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted's (Keanu Reeves) excellent adventures. The new trailer was revealed alongside the film's new release date, which is Tuesday, Sept. 1.