TV Guide's Holiday Gift Guide: Best Gifts Under $50

'Tis the season for gift giving! However, if you're not sure what to give the pop culture-obsessed in your life, then we have some ideas for you.

We rounded up the best gifts for all sorts of TV fans from Avatar: The Last Airbender boxed sets to Yellowstone hoodies. And best of all? Each and every gift idea on this list is under $50. How cool is that?!

Not sure what to give the TV fan in your life for the holidays? We got you covered Getty Images

Monopoly Game: Bridgerton Edition



List price: $28

The period drama fans in your life will love this Bridgerton-themed version of the classic Monopoly game, where they can live out their Regency Era dreams by promenading around the board buying up property from the Netflix show, including Danbury Ball, Hastings House, and the Boxing Gym. But watch out for the Lady Whistledown cards which could bring a scandal to your household! —Tmera Hepburn

Anime Plexiglass Wall Art by Seerlight



List price: $42

There's a reason why the artist @seerlight has more than 740K followers on Instagram. Their anime-inspired illustrations have a magical touch and feature beloved characters against dreamy cityscapes. The subjects range from classics like Cowboy Bebop and Naruto to today's hit series like Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer.

Luckily for us, Seerlight's art is available in wall decor form. Most medium-sized ones are under $50, and come in both matte and gloss styles for your anime-loving friends. —Kat Moon

Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Rodeo Pullover Hoodie

List price: $50

You don't have to get a brand burned onto your body to show your loyalty to the Yellowstone–Dutton Ranch. This soft, cozy hoodie will do just fine, without any scarring. It comes in Black, Navy, Dark Heather, Heather Gray, and Royal Blue. —Liam Mathews

Fire TV Stick 4K

List price: $50

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the cheapest ways to add 4K streaming to just about any 4K TV. At $50, the retail giant's streaming device comes with quick access to popular apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and much more. It also comes with the Alexa Remote for hands-free navigation and quick voice search. —Rudie Obias

Roku Express 4K+

List price: $38

Roku's budget 4K streaming device, Roku Express 4K+, is a worthy choice, especially when space is tight. The compact unit is a fair bit smaller than the pricier Ultra and offers many of the same features -- though it does lack Dolby Vision picture quality support. Still, if you're looking for Roku's familiar interface in an affordable package, the Express 4K+ is the way to go. —Philip Palermo

Google Chromecast 4K

List price : $50

: $50 Sale price: $40

At $40 (was $50), the Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K Version) offers an easy-to-use, 4K-capable streaming experience in a tiny, unobtrusive package. You get support for all the major streaming services, plus Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for compatible displays.

If the Chromecast with Google TV appeals to you, but you don't need 4K streaming capabilities, you can opt for the more affordable HD version instead. You get the same Android TV software and support for a wide range of streaming services -- all in a travel-friendly device that hides behind your TV. —Philip Palermo

Criterion Collection 4K

List price: Starting at $40

Fan of arthouse films? The Criterion Collection is the go-to Blu-ray distribution company for all sorts of movie fans and cinephiles. The prestigious label features films from directors, like David Lynch, Spike Lee, Brian De Palma, Akira Kurosawa, Jane Campion, and many others. —Rudie Obias

Monoprice Magsafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand



List price: $40

Why use three chargers (and three outlets), when you can use just one? Monoprice Magsafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand can wirelessly charge your Apple iPhone, Apple AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch at the same time. It also organizes your nightstand, so it looks clean. This is ideal for the tech-obsessed or Apple fan in your life. —Rudie Obias

Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Baseball Cap

List price: $30

It may not be a cowboy hat, but the ranch hand in your life deserves some stylish sun protection of their own in the form of this hard-working trucker cap at just $30. —Liam Mathews

JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds

List price : $50

: $50 Sale price: $30

On sale for $30 (was $50), the JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds make for a great stocking stuffer, thanks to their price and compact size. However, don't let their size fool you. The wireless earbuds pack quite the punch with top-tier and crystal-clear audio and booming bass. And with a long battery life of up to 20 hours with its included charging case, whoever you give these to as a gift with toast your praises during the holiday season. —Rudie Obias

The White Lotus Hotel & Spa Ballcap from The White Lotus

List price: $37

Fans of HBO's The White Lotus can show their love for the fictional hotel and spa of the same name with this "dad's" baseball cap. Made from 35 percent chino cotton twill and 65 percent polyester, the White Lotus Hotel & Spa ballcap is adjustable and designed for just about everyone. —Rudie Obias

A Little Bit Christmas (Parody) Ugly Christmas Sweater from Schitt's Creek

List price : $45

: $45 Sale price: $36

It's a little bit of Christmas with this Schitt's Creek-inspired ugly Christmas sweater. It comes in six sizes from small to 5XL and features a holiday version of Alexis Rose's title track off her critically-reviewed limited reality series, "A Little Bit Alexis." —Rudie Obias

Hasbro CLUE: The Office Edition

List price : $42

: $42 Sale price: $40

For ages 9 and up, the Hasbro CLUE: The Office Edition features everyone's favorite paper company Dunder Mifflin. Six employees --- Jim, Stanley, Pam, Dwight, Andy, and Angela -- must work independently to find out who killed Toby Flenderson, where did the murder take place, and with what office object. —Rudie Obias

Avatar: The Last Airbender -- The Complete Series

List price : $45

: $45 Sale price: $26

All 61 episodes over three seasons is spread across nine Blu-rays discs in the Avatar: The Last Airbender -- The Complete Series set. Right now, it goes for $26, or $19 off its list price at Amazon -- that's a nearly 45 percent savings. This is ideal for young Anime fans or someone who's looking for something new and exciting to watch. —Rudie Obias

Yellowjackets (Season 1)

List price: $35

Showtime's Yellowjackets is one of the surprise hits of 2022 and its season one is now available on Blu-ray. This set features four discs with all 10 episodes of the first season, as well as a few behind-the-scenes featurettes and bonus materials. —Rudie Obias

