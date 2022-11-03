X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

TV Guide's Holiday Gift Guide: Best Gifts Under $100

Can't think of the perfect gift? We've got you covered

TV Guide Logo
TV Guide Editors

The perfect gift is tough to come by?

We rounded up the best gifts under $100 for the pop culture-obsessed in your life. If they're looking to upgrade their entertainment center setup or just looking for something new to watch, we've got you covered with incredible gift ideas.

Best Gifts Under $100

Can't think of the perfect gift? We've got you covered

 Getty Images

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

For the best gifts under $100, scroll down and shop, below:

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV

Insignia Fire TV

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV

 Amazon
  • List price: $90
  • Sale price: $80

This Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV is ideal for a bedroom, guest room, or even in a kitchen. It's a compact 24-incher and comes with the Fire TV OS built-in for quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. At just $90, this smart TV is a steal! —Rudie Obias

Shop Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV at Amazon

Vizio 2.0 Home Theater Soundbar

Vizio Soundbar

Vizio 2.0 Home Theater Soundbar

 Amazon
  • List price: $78

Upgrade your home audio with this Vizio 2.0 Home Theater Soundbar. At $80, this soundbar will beef up your TV's sound with crystal clear audio and deep bass, while it comes with DTS Virtual:X technology for virtual surround sound. Trust us, your TV (and your ears) will thank us! —Rudie Obias

Shop Vizio 2.0 Home Theater Soundbar at Amazon

This Is My K-Drama Watching Blanket

K-drama blanket

This is My Kdrama Watching Blanket

 Etsy
  • List price: $56

Sometimes, all we want to do is sink into the couch and binge K-dramas. Whether you're looking for a swoon-worthy rom-com or a high-intensity thriller, this fleece blanket from SubtlyAsianShop can accompany you. The blanket also reads "I'll be hiding under here until I'm emotionally ready to come out" for those days when you just want to be in your feelings. —Kat Moon

This Is My K-Drama Watching Blanket at Etsy

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi -- L0-LA59 (Lola) 

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi -- L0-LA59 (Lola)

 Amazon
  • List price: $90
  • Sale price: $57

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ might have been named for the Jedi master at the story's center, but the real scene-stealers were young Princess Leia Organa and her L0-LA59 droid, aka Lola, a chirpy toy with emotive wing flaps. This animatronic toy Lola may not be able to fly, but it's every bit as adorable as its on-screen counterpart. —Noelene Clark

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi L0-LA59 (Lola) Droid Toy at Amazon

Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons

Yellowstone Boxed Set

Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons

 Amazon
  • List price: $91
  • Sale price: $50

If you're looking to introduce your friends and family to the TV show Yellowstone, then this Blu-ray set is a must. Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons comes with 39 episodes spread over 13 discs for easier viewing to catch up. Not bad for just $64. —Rudie Obias

Shop Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons Blu-ray at Amazon

Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra

 Amazon
  • List price: $100
  • Sale price: $70

Roku updated its top-of-the-line streaming device, the Roku Ultra, in 2022 by bundling its top-end remote control, the Voice Remote Pro. At just under $100, you get Roku's familiar user interface, solid performance, and Dolby Vision/HDR10+ support in a compact unit. Read our review here. —Philip Palermo

Shop Roku Ultra at Amazon

Fire 7

Fire 7

Fire 7

 Amazon
  • List price: $60

At $60, the Amazon Fire 7 is a fantastic Apple iPad alternative, thanks to its sleek design, sharp seven-inch display, and access to hundreds of apps from the Amazon Appstore. It even comes with 16GB of on-board storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Now that's something you can't do with the Apple iPad. —Rudie Obias

Shop Fire 7 Tablet at Amazon

Philips H5205 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

Philips Headphones

Philips H5205 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

 Amazon
  • List price: $70

Go wireless with the Philips H5205 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones. At $70, these premium wireless headphones feature world-class audio that's crisp and clear, while also providing deep and rumbling bass that will make you dance. In fact, with up to 29 hours of battery life per charge, you can rock out for more than a day with this pair. —Rudie Obias

Shop Philips H5205 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones at Amazon

Breaking Bad -- The Complete Series

Breaking Bad Boxed Set

Breaking Bad — The Complete Series (including El Camino)

 Amazon
  • List price: $90

Treat a Breaking Bad fan with the complete series on Blu-ray. It comes with all 62 episodes, which are uncut (swears and violence and all, as well as El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie too. That's 16 discs of Breaking Bad goodness (or badness) for just $90. —Rudie Obias

Shop Breaking Bad -- The Complete Series (including El Camino) at Amazon

Funko Pop! TV Frasier Set: Frasier, Niles, & Martin Crane

Funko Pop! TV Frasier Set

Funko Pop! TV Frasier Set: Frasier, Niles, & Martin Crane

 Amazon
  • List price: $60

Frasier fans rejoice! Now you can get the Crane holy trinity with Frasier, Niles, and Martin all as Funko Pop! figures together in a set. In fact, Martin even comes with Eddie the dog! —Rudie Obias

Shop Funko Pop! TV Frasier Set of 3: Frasier, Niles, & Martin Crane at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett -- The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter

LEGO Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

LEGO Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett -- The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter

 Amazon
  • List price: $59

What's cooler than a LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter set? A LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter set with an adorable minifig Baby Yoda. Er, Grogu. —Noelene Clark

Shop LEGO Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett — The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter at Amazon

The Before Trilogy (Criterion Collection)

The Before Trilogy — Criterion Collection

The Before Trilogy (Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight)

 Amazon
  • List price: $100
  • Sale price: $57

On sale for $57 (was $100), Richard Linklater's The Before Trilogy is available on Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection. That's three movies -- Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight -- along with bonus features, interviews, documentaries, commentary tracks, and much more. —Rudie Obias

Shop The Before Trilogy (Before Sunrise/Before Sunset/Before Midnight) at Amazon

Sony BDP-BX370 Blu-ray Player

Sony Blu-ray Player

Sony BDP-BX370 Blu-ray Player

 Amazon
  • List price: $90
  • Sale price: $78

The Sony BDP-BX370 Blu-ray Player features the best of both worlds. Not only is it a highly-rated Blu-ray player, but it's also a streaming device that can access popular apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, and more. This is ideal for the pop culture-obsessed! —Rudie Obias

Shop Sony BDP-BX370 Blu-ray Player at Amazon

Want more? Check out more TV Guide gift guides for Best Gifts Under $25, Best Gifts Under $50, and Best Last Minute Gifts.