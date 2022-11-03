TV Guide's Holiday Gift Guide: Best Gifts Under $100

The perfect gift is tough to come by?

We rounded up the best gifts under $100 for the pop culture-obsessed in your life. If they're looking to upgrade their entertainment center setup or just looking for something new to watch, we've got you covered with incredible gift ideas.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV Amazon

: $90 Sale price: $80

This Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV is ideal for a bedroom, guest room, or even in a kitchen. It's a compact 24-incher and comes with the Fire TV OS built-in for quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. At just $90, this smart TV is a steal! —Rudie Obias

Vizio 2.0 Home Theater Soundbar

Vizio 2.0 Home Theater Soundbar Amazon

Upgrade your home audio with this Vizio 2.0 Home Theater Soundbar. At $80, this soundbar will beef up your TV's sound with crystal clear audio and deep bass, while it comes with DTS Virtual:X technology for virtual surround sound. Trust us, your TV (and your ears) will thank us! —Rudie Obias

This Is My K-Drama Watching Blanket

This is My Kdrama Watching Blanket Etsy

Sometimes, all we want to do is sink into the couch and binge K-dramas. Whether you're looking for a swoon-worthy rom-com or a high-intensity thriller, this fleece blanket from SubtlyAsianShop can accompany you. The blanket also reads "I'll be hiding under here until I'm emotionally ready to come out" for those days when you just want to be in your feelings. —Kat Moon

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi -- L0-LA59 (Lola)

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi -- L0-LA59 (Lola) Amazon

$90 Sale price: $57

Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ might have been named for the Jedi master at the story's center, but the real scene-stealers were young Princess Leia Organa and her L0-LA59 droid, aka Lola, a chirpy toy with emotive wing flaps. This animatronic toy Lola may not be able to fly, but it's every bit as adorable as its on-screen counterpart. —Noelene Clark

Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons

Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons Amazon

: $91 Sale price: $50

If you're looking to introduce your friends and family to the TV show Yellowstone, then this Blu-ray set is a must. Yellowstone: The First Four Seasons comes with 39 episodes spread over 13 discs for easier viewing to catch up. Not bad for just $64. —Rudie Obias

Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra Amazon

: $100 Sale price: $70

Roku updated its top-of-the-line streaming device, the Roku Ultra, in 2022 by bundling its top-end remote control, the Voice Remote Pro. At just under $100, you get Roku's familiar user interface, solid performance, and Dolby Vision/HDR10+ support in a compact unit. Read our review here. —Philip Palermo

Fire 7

Fire 7 Amazon

At $60, the Amazon Fire 7 is a fantastic Apple iPad alternative, thanks to its sleek design, sharp seven-inch display, and access to hundreds of apps from the Amazon Appstore. It even comes with 16GB of on-board storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. Now that's something you can't do with the Apple iPad. —Rudie Obias

Philips H5205 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

Philips H5205 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Amazon

Go wireless with the Philips H5205 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones. At $70, these premium wireless headphones feature world-class audio that's crisp and clear, while also providing deep and rumbling bass that will make you dance. In fact, with up to 29 hours of battery life per charge, you can rock out for more than a day with this pair. —Rudie Obias

Breaking Bad -- The Complete Series

Breaking Bad — The Complete Series (including El Camino) Amazon

Treat a Breaking Bad fan with the complete series on Blu-ray. It comes with all 62 episodes, which are uncut (swears and violence and all, as well as El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie too. That's 16 discs of Breaking Bad goodness (or badness) for just $90. —Rudie Obias

Funko Pop! TV Frasier Set: Frasier, Niles, & Martin Crane

Funko Pop! TV Frasier Set: Frasier, Niles, & Martin Crane Amazon

Frasier fans rejoice! Now you can get the Crane holy trinity with Frasier, Niles, and Martin all as Funko Pop! figures together in a set. In fact, Martin even comes with Eddie the dog! —Rudie Obias

LEGO Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett -- The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter

LEGO Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett -- The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Amazon

What's cooler than a LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter set? A LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter set with an adorable minifig Baby Yoda. Er, Grogu. —Noelene Clark

The Before Trilogy (Criterion Collection)

The Before Trilogy (Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight) Amazon

: $100 Sale price: $57

On sale for $57 (was $100), Richard Linklater's The Before Trilogy is available on Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection. That's three movies -- Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight -- along with bonus features, interviews, documentaries, commentary tracks, and much more. —Rudie Obias

Sony BDP-BX370 Blu-ray Player

Sony BDP-BX370 Blu-ray Player Amazon

: $90 Sale price: $78

The Sony BDP-BX370 Blu-ray Player features the best of both worlds. Not only is it a highly-rated Blu-ray player, but it's also a streaming device that can access popular apps, including Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, and more. This is ideal for the pop culture-obsessed! —Rudie Obias

