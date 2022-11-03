TV Guide's Holiday Gift Guide: Best Gifts Under $25

Do you have a pop culture-obsessed loved one in your life? Having trouble figuring out the perfect gift for the holidays? We at TV Guide have got you covered.

We rounded up the best gifts under $25. All gift ideas are centered around TV and movies, so no matter what kind of pop culture your friend or family member is geeking out about, we have something good for them.

'Tis the season for giving, especially for pop culture fans Getty Images

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

For the best gifts under $25, scroll down and shop, below:

Mental Floss The Curious Viewer: A Miscellany of Bingeable Streaming TV Shows from the Past Twenty Years

Mental Floss The Curious Viewer: A Miscellany of Bingeable Streaming TV Shows from the Past Twenty Years Amazon

List price: $15

Take a deep dive into some of the most popular TV shows, including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Game of Thrones, and others, with Mental Floss The Curious Viewer: A Miscellany of Bingeable Streaming TV Shows from the Past Twenty Years. This book is full of trivia, behind-the-scenes stories, fun facts, and more about the TV shows you, or the TV obsessed in your life, enjoy. —Rudie Obias

Cinephile: A Card Game

Cinephile: A Card Game Amazon

List price: $20

Cinephile: A Card Game is a party game that tests your knowledge as a film and pop culture fan with a sleek card design that screams out with fun and excitement. The best part about the game is that there are many different ways to play, so you're not stuck playing the same stale game again and again. —Rudie Obias

Star Wars: Andor T-Shirt

Star Wars: Andor Worn Icon Logo T-Shirt Amazon

List price: $23

Tired: The classic Rebel Alliance Starbird logo.

Wired: The pared-back version of the Rebel logo featured in Andor, the excellent Disney+ series about the origins of the Rebellion.

Inspired: Your friends when they see you wearing this shirt, anything but scruffy-looking. —Noelene Clark



Jack's Bar Virgin River Ceramic Mug

Jack's Bar Virgin River Ceramic Mug Amazon

List price: $13

Sipping your morning coffee can now be a conversation starter about your favorite series! Show your love for Jack's Bar with this Virgin River ceramic mug that you can show off around the office, or enjoy at home while watching the latest season. —Tmera Hepburn

The Nightmare Before Christmas Multipack Socks

The Nightmare Before Christmas Multipack Socks Amazon

List price: $17

$17 Sale price: $15

Socks have a bad rep for being the lame gift you get from your grandparents, but anyone over the age of 18 knows that they are a welcome surprise -- you can never have too many socks, yet you probably don't want to spend your own money on them. That's where this six-pack of adorable Nightmare Before Christmas socks comes in. —Lauren Zupkus

Waystar/Royco Ballcap from Succession

Waystar/Royco Ballcap from Succession Etsy

List price: $25

This is great for fans of HBO's Succession. You don't have to lie and cheat your way to show love for the fictional Waystar/Royco company. All you need is this unisex six-panel twill baseball cap that's made of 100 percent cotton to show your support for the Roy Family. —Rudie Obias

Luke's Diner Coffee Mug from Gilmore Girls

Luke's Diner Coffee Mug from Gilmore Girls Amazon

List price: $15

No Gilmore Girls fan is complete without a Luke's Diner Coffee Mug. This coffee mug is made from pure white ceramic that's dishwasher and microwave safe. And best of all? It shows off love for Stars Hallow's favorite diner and grumpy diner owner. —Rudie Obias

Elvis Wall Calendar 2022-23

Elvis Wall Calendar 2022-23 Getty Images

List price: $14

This Elvis Wall Calendar 2022-23 is a solid gift for anyone who has Elvis fever after watching Austin Butler dazzle as the iconic singer in Baz Luhrmann's film. —Lauren Zupkus

Better Call Saul Tote Bag

Better Call Saul Tote Bag Etsy

List price : $24

: $24 Sale price: $17

In legal trouble? Although you can't "Better Call Saul," you can display your love for the TV show Better Call Saul with this everyday-carry tote bag featuring the best TV lawyer, Saul Goodman. It comes in nine different styles, but all at the same price of $24. —Rudie Obias

LUMON Corp. T-Shirt from Severance

LUMON Corp. T-Shirt from Severance Etsy

List price: $19

Every day feel the same at work? Spice up casual Fridays with this LUMON Corp. T-Shirt from Apple TV+'s Severance. It's made from super soft premium cotton, while it features the LUMON logo in the center. It comes in Black, Heavy Metal, and Royal Blue. —Rudie Obias

Virgin River Vintage T-Shirt



Virgin River Vintage T-Shirt Amazon

List price: $18

You'll feel just like Mel Monroe in this comfy Virgin River t-shirt, without having to uproot your life and move to a small town in the Redwoods. It comes in three sizes (small, medium, and xx-large) and in the color gray. —Tmera Hepburn

Fintie Protective Case for Apple TV Siri Remote

Fintie Protective Case for Apple TV Siri Remote Amazon

List price: $11

$11 Sale price: $8

One of the biggest design flaws of the Apple TV Siri Remote is it doesn't come with an Apple AirTag built-in, especially since it's most likely that you're going to lose your remote control in couch cushions.

However, the Fintie Protective Case for Apple TV Siri Remote makes it possible to add an Apple AirTag to the Apple TV Siri Remote, while protecting both at the same time. It also comes in bright colors (Black, Red, Blue Glow, and Green Glow) to help you find it at a glance. —Rudie Obias

The Office Insulated Coffee Tumbler

The Office Insulated Coffee Tumbler Amazon

List price: $19

Show your love for The Office with this Office-branded Insulated Coffee Tumbler. It's a 16-ounce tumbler that's double-walled to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot throughout the day, while it features fun moments from the hit TV show -- including "Threat Level Midnight," "Scott's Tots," "Ryan Started The Fire," and much more. —Rudie Obias

Hair Love



"Hair Love" by Matthew A. Ch Amazon

List price: $9

A tie-in to the Academy Award-winning short film of the same name, "Hair Love" by Matthew A. Cherry is an adorable book for 2 to 7 year olds that promotes self-confidence and celebrates the relationship between Black fathers and daughters. —Lauren Zupkus

Funko Pop! TV: Peacemaker -- Peacemaker with Eagly

Funko Pop! TV: Peacemaker — Peacemaker with Eagly Amazon

List price : $16

: $16 Sale price: $10

HBO Max's Peacemaker is one of the biggest surprise hits of 2022 and now you can have a little piece of it with this Funko Pop! figure of Peacemaker himself with his loyal pet Eagly. Now this is what true friendship looks like. —Rudie Obias

Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook -- Recipes from the Four Nations

"Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Official Cookbook — Recipes from the Four Nations" by Jenny Dorsey Amazon

List price : $25

: $25 Sale price: $20

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans rejoice! You can now make dishes from Ba Sing Se, the Fire Nation, the North and South Poles Water Tribes, and the Earth Kingdom with The Official Cookbook -- Recipes from the Four Nations. All recipes were created and written by chef Jenny Dorsey. —Rudie Obias

Want more? Check out more TV Guide gift guides for Best Gifts Under $50, Best Gifts Under $100, and Best Last Minute Gifts.