TV Guide's Holiday Gift Guide: Best Last Minute Gifts

The big day is nearly here and you've got nothing. You're out of gift ideas, shipping is going to run late, and there's nowhere to turn for a quick and easy gift for your loved ones.

Don't worry. We rounded up the best last minute gifts for just about anyone. And when we say "last minute" gifts, we mean we put together various e-gift cards from retailers. Since these are e-gift cards (not physical ones) they won't be mailed to you. Amazon will simply send you or your gift recipient an email with all of the details, including where and how you can spend the money on the gift card. Easy!

For the best last minute gifts, scroll down and shop, below:

Amazon.com e-Gift Cards



Amazon.com e-Gift Cards Amazon

Since Amazon sells almost everything in the world, you can usually find something you want from the retail giant. Everyone loves to get an Amazon gift card for the holidays, so this one is a safe bet.

Sling TV e-Gift Cards

Sling TV e-Gift Cards Amazon

Give the gift of Sling TV for the holidays. Sling TV features top channels, including CNN, TNT, HGTV, BET, and much more, that you can stream on just about any mobile device, laptop, or TV. Packages start at $40/mo., so the more you give, the more TV your friends or family can watch.

Google Play e-Gift Cards

Google Play e-Gift Cards Amazon

Do you have an Android user in your life? A gift card to the Google Play Store will go a long way for Android smartphone and tablet users with thousands of apps, movies, TV show episodes, video games, and ebooks to get with just a click.

Uber e-Gift Cards

Uber e-Gift Cards Amazon

Give the gift of convenient and personal transportation with an Uber gift card. The service is available in just about every major city, while rides are fast, friendly, and safe.

Starbucks e-Gift Cards

Starbucks e-Gift Cards Amazon

Coffee drinkers rejoice! A Starbucks gift card is always appreciated and one of the best ways to get your daily caffeine fix. With thousands of locations nationwide, the gift card will come in handy during morning commutes.

Best Buy e-Gift Cards

Best Buy e-Gift Cards Amazon

Is your loved one into tech? If the answer is yes, then getting a Best Buy gift card is in your future. The retailer sells just about any and every tech gadget you can think of, with a wide selection of video games, movies, and TV show boxed sets to boot.

DoorDash e-Gift Cards

DoorDash e-Gift Cards Amazon

Who doesn't like getting a good and hot meal delivered to their front door? For the holidays, you can give the gift of DoorDash for someone in your life. DoorDash partners with hundreds of restaurants from big chains to local mom & pop shops in almost every major city, so your giftee will never go hungry.

Lyft e-Gift Cards

Lyft e-Gift Cards Amazon

Not a fan of Uber? Lyft is a great alternative for a ride-sharing service. Sometimes it's even cheaper than Uber.

Apple e-Gift Cards

Apple e-Gift Cards Amazon

For Apple fans and devotees, a gift card to the Apple Store is one of the best gifts you can give during the holiday season. This gift card is good at brick-and-mortar Apple Stores and at Apple.com.

AMC Theatres e-Gift Cards

AMC Theatres e-Gift Cards Amazon

Do you have someone in your life who loves going to the movies? Well, an AMC Theatres gift card makes the perfect gift. The more money you put on the card, the more movies your friend or family member can watch in theaters. Win-win!

GameStop e-Gift Cards

GameStop e-Gift Cards Amazon

Gamers just love GameSpot for the retailer's wide selection of new and refurbished video games, consoles, and apparel. A gift card for the holidays can go a long way.

