Not to be outdone by Netflix Party, Amazon is rolling out their own feature that will allow you to laugh and cry over Fleabag with your friends while social distancing. Prime Video Watch Party, which is available to all Prime members at no additional cost, is pretty easy to use. All you really have to do is start or join in on a session, which can host up to 100 people at a time. There's also a built-in chat room so you can keep the conversation going while you watch with your friends. There's a beta version available for you to test out right now, but the feature is currently only available on desktop and to U.S. customers.

To kick off your own Watch Party, simply decide what you want to watch with your friends, select the Watch Party button on the show or movie's details page, and enter a name for the chat, which will generate a link you can send to everyone you want to invite. Then, your guests will just have to click it, and then you're all in business. The possibilities for what you can watch are endless; if it's available on Prime, it's available for a Watch Party. Now you don't have to watch the new season of Hanna alone!

Here's a sneak peek at how the interface looks, and you can check out the full Prime Video Watch Party feature experience on your desktop right here.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

