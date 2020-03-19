Next Up Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Jimmy Schemes to Help Mr. Acker Keep His Home

If you're missing movie nights and TV marathons with friends, break out that one-person cheese plate and get ready for the next best thing. A free Google Chrome extension called Netflix Party allows users to watch Netflix in sync with each other on their computers, wherever they are. The extension also comes with a chat room where you and your party can talk. It's an easy way to practice social distancing without losing out on the fun of a good group watch.

Here's how to get started on Netflix Party, which is only available on Chrome browsers:

1) To install, go to netflixparty.com and click the "Install Netflix Party" button. This will redirect to the Chrome Web Store, where you can click "Add to Chrome" and then "Add extension" in the pop-up window.

2) Make sure your watch party has done the same.

3) Go to Netflix on your computer, choose the episode or movie you want to watch, and click play.

4) To create your viewing party, click the red "NP" icon in the top right corner of Chrome, next to the address bar. Then click "Start Party" to get the party started, and share the party URL to invite friends.

5) To join a party, you or anyone in your watch party can click the party URL, which will redirect to Netflix's website. Then click on the "NP" button next to the address bar, and you should automatically join the party.

All that's left now is to figure out what to watch.

If you're looking for what to stream next, check out TV Guide's recommendations for the best shows and movies to watch on Netflix in March, the best horror shows on Netflix, the best reality competition shows on Netflix, the best stand-up comedy specials on Netflix, the best young adult movies on Netflix, the best teen TV shows on Netflix, the best international shows to watch on Netflix, and more.