Since the global pandemic has already cleared your schedule for July, you might as well settle in for some quality bingeing on Amazon Prime Video. This month brings a smattering of Amazon Originals including the highly anticipated second season of Hanna, which premieres on Friday, July 3. The action thriller, which follows a young girl's brutal journey to avoid the CIA unit hunting her while she discovers her own dark origins and reintegrates into society, promises to be a perfect weekend binge.

Also debuting next month is the third season of the Stana Katic-led thriller series Absentia (July 17) and the Amazon-exclusive Marie Curie biopic Radioactive (July 24), which stars Rosamund Pike as the famous scientist. On the flip side, some of your old favorites are hitting Prime this month as well. You can catch films like Hitch, Megamind, Pineapple Express, and The Weekend streaming free with Prime membership in July.

Check out the full list of what's to come below.

Esme Creed-Miles, Hanna

New in July - Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership



June 26

My Spy - Amazon Original Movie



July 1

Movies

52 Pick-Up

Ali

An Eye For An Eye

Anaconda

Big Fish

Bug

Buried

Cold War

Edge Of Darkness

Flashback

Hitch

Hollowman

Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack

Megamind

Midnight In Paris

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist

Panic Room

Phase IV

Pineapple Express

Rabbit Hole

Sliver

Spanglish

Starting Out In The Evening

The Bounty

The Devil's Rejects

The Eye

The Eye 2

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete



Series

Antiques Roadshow Season 17

Arthur Season 1

Bates Around the World Season 1

Beyond the Pole Season 1

Frankie Drake Mysteries Season 1

Hidden Season 1

Instinto Season 1

Lego City Adventures Season 1

Lone Ranger Season 1

Modus Season 1

Public Enemy Season 1

Suits Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet Season 1



July 3

Hanna Season 2 - Amazon Original Series



July 6

The Fosters Seasons 1-5



July 7

The Tourist



July 11

Vivarium



July 15

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer

The Weekend



July 17

Absentia Season 3 - Amazon Original Series



July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love



July 24

Radioactive - Amazon Original Movie

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special



July 27

Good Deeds



July 29

Animal Kingdom Season 4



New in July - Available for Rental on Prime Video



July 10

First Cow