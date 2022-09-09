Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 9

Morfydd Clark, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Matt Grace/Amazon Studios

Amazon's precious The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to dominate Prime Video's most popular shows and movies list, and new Prime Video subscribers who signed up to watch The Rings of Power are making their impact felt as well. I should clarify that this is just my theory, but how else would you explain a resurgence in a pair of other genre shows? The superhero satire The Boys has climbed up to No. 2 and fantasy epic The Wheel of Time, a show many of us forgot even existed, is up to No. 6. Meanwhile, Amazon's dad shows have taken a hit with The Terminal List down to No. 5. (Not Reacher, though, which stays at No. 3 because Reacher is awesome.) C'mon, dads, where you at?

The top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just listing them; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Coming soon to Prime Video:

Flight/Risk - This documentary film investigates two crashes of Boeing 737s that happened just months apart. Yes, it's the same topic that Netflix's Downfall: The Case Against Boeing covered earlier this year. (Sept. 9)

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks

Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





For fans of: The Lord of the Rings

Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum

Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Lil Baby, obviously

Is it good?: This doc film is a solid look at the enigmatic Atlanta rapper's life

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Sept. 9