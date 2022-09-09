Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 9

Join or Sign In
The Lord of the Rings effect is shaking up the Amazon Top 10
Amazon's precious The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to dominate Prime Video's most popular shows and movies list, and new Prime Video subscribers who signed up to watch The Rings of Power are making their impact felt as well. I should clarify that this is just my theory, but how else would you explain a resurgence in a pair of other genre shows? The superhero satire The Boys has climbed up to No. 2 and fantasy epic The Wheel of Time, a show many of us forgot even existed, is up to No. 6. Meanwhile, Amazon's dad shows have taken a hit with The Terminal List down to No. 5. (Not Reacher, though, which stays at No. 3 because Reacher is awesome.) C'mon, dads, where you at?
The top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just listing them; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 8
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks
Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
More on Amazon:
For fans of: The Lord of the Rings
Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum
Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone
Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Lil Baby, obviously
Is it good?: This doc film is a solid look at the enigmatic Atlanta rapper's life
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Sept. 9