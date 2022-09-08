X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 8

The Boys is having a resurgence

tim.jpg
Tim Surette
Melanie Field, Abbi Jacobson, and D'Arcy Carden, A League of Their Own

Melanie Field, Abbi Jacobson, and D'Arcy Carden, A League of Their Own

 Nicola Goode/Prime Video

The Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list is chaos! A few days ago, The Boys was No. 8. Today it's No. 2! Yesterday, A League of Their Own was catapulted off the list entirely. Today it's No. 6! Okay, maybe things aren't that chaotic, but when you know The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is going to be No. 1 for the next few months, you'll make a big deal out of any change on this list.

The top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're not just listing them; we're also putting our opinions on there to help you figure out which are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Coming soon to Prime Video:

  • Flight/Risk - This documentary film investigates two crashes of Boeing 737s that happened just months apart. Yes, it's the same topic that Netflix's Downfall: The Case Against Boeing covered earlier this year. (Sept. 9)

New releases on Prime Video:

  • Friday Night Lights Seasons 1-5 - The classic drama series that's about so much more than high school football was just added to Prime Video, and it's worth checking out if you've never seen it.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 7

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Boys

For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

3. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

4. Samaritan

For fans of: Superheroes, Sylvester Stallone beating up Robocop-type street crooks
Is it good?: It's just an OK dark superhero film [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

5. The Terminal List

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys 
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5


More on Amazon:

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung, The Summer I Turned Pretty

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung, The Summer I Turned Pretty

 Dana Hawley/Prime Video

6. A League of Their Own

For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts
Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

7. The Wheel of Time

For fans of: The Lord of the Rings
Is it good?: It's another deep fantasy universe, but not quite on the scale of The Rings of Power [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

8. The Summer I Turned Pretty

For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

9. Making the Cut

For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum
Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

10. The Lost City

For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone
Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, Sept. 8