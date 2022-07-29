Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, July 29

Camryn Jones, Ali Wong, Sofia Rosinsky, Paper Girls Anjali Pinto/Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video is new to this Top 10 thing — the streamer's home page has only been posting the Top 10 for a few weeks now — but it's already showing its tools are better than Netflix's. Why? The new sci-fi TV series Paper Girls was just released today, and it's already on the Top 10 at No. 5. That's fast! Netflix's Top 10 doesn't reflect changes until the day after, so anything released one day won't show up in the Top 10 until the next. This might not be interesting news to you, but it blows my feeble little mind. The big question going into the weekend is if Paper Girls will be big enough to topple The Terminal List, which has been No. 1 for all of July. Tune in Monday to find out!

Below we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We'll also list off what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.

New Amazon Prime Video releases:

Paper Girls : Time-traveling series about four girls (July 29)

Time-traveling series about four girls (July 29) Do, Re & Mi: Musical kids show about three birds (July 29)

Yesterday's Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list

Top 10 TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video

Chace Crawford and Colby Minifie, The Boys Amazon Studios

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's newest hit is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots

Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a





More on Amazon:



J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, Night Sky Chuck Hodes/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Young horny people and their dumb problems

Is it good?: This Bravo-style reality series is as vacant as its subjects

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Melodrama, Italian accents, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga

Is it good?: This biographical film is a bit disappointing given the A-list talent

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Female fighting forces, globetrotting spy action, stacked casts

Is it good?: It's somewhat entertaining, which is not what you'd expect from this cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Big holes, Yellowstone, sci-fi twists

Is it good?: This is a genre-bending trip that will surprise you in good ways

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Quiet science fiction, strong acting from J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek

Is it good?: It's not bad, but it's not exactly exciting

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, July 29