Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, July 28

James May, James May: Our Man in Italy Amazon Studios

As Adam Driver might say in House of Gucci, it's almost ciao bella to James May and his travel series James May: Our Man in Italy, which drops down to the tenth spot in Amazon's Top 10 shows and movies list for Thursday, July 28. With a pair of new releases coming out tomorrow, including the anticipated sci-fi series Paper Girls, it's going to be hasta la pasta for another show to make room. Perhaps James May gets saved and No. 9 Night Sky gets the boot. (Hey, Italy is shaped like a boot!)

Below we're listing the Top 10 shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and also letting you know which ones are good. We'll also list off what's coming next to Amazon Prime Video in the near future so you know what will be on the Top 10 list soon.

Coming to Amazon Prime Video this week:

Paper Girls : Time-traveling series about four girls (July 29)

Time-traveling series about four girls (July 29) Do, Re & Mi: Musical kids show about three birds (July 29)

Taylor Kitsch, The Terminal List Prime Video

For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's newest hit is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Young horny people and their dumb problems

Is it good?: This Bravo-style reality series is as vacant as its subjects

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5





Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, House of Gucci MGM

For fans of: Melodrama, Italian accents, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga

Is it good?: This biographical film is a bit disappointing given the A-list talent

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Female fighting forces, globetrotting spy action, stacked casts

Is it good?: It's somewhat entertaining, which is not what you'd expect from this cast

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Big holes, Yellowstone, sci-fi twists

Is it good?: This is a genre-bending trip that will surprise you in good ways

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Quiet science fiction, strong acting from J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek

Is it good?: It's not bad, but it's not exactly exciting

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Top Gear, travel shows, dudes being dudes

Is it good?: If you want a virtual Italian vacation, then sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Thursday, July 28