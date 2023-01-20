Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 20

The Legend of Vox Machina Amazon Studios

Ready for an adventure? Amazon Prime Video has it, provided you're okay with cursing, violence, and more than a few crass jokes that would make a drunken orc blush. Season 2 of the animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, from Twitch superstars Critical Role, premiered today and already made the leap up to No. 3 on Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for Friday, Jan. 20. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Hunters retain the top two spots, and the odd man out today is The Terminal List.

New Releases on Prime Video:

Vengeance (2022) - B.J. Novak's dark comedy about a podcaster investigating a girl's murder. (Jan. 17)

- B.J. Novak's dark comedy about a podcaster investigating a girl's murder. (Jan. 17) The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 (2023) - The continued animated adventures of the D&D gang. (Jan. 20)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Hercules (2014) - Dwayne Johnson's take on the Greek legend. (Jan. 21)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 19

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters

Is it good?: Not particularly

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: 20-sided die, crude humor

Is it good?: It's a fun, rowdy animated comedy about a Dungeons & Dragons adventuring party

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist

Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot

Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



Boyd Holbrook and B.J. Novak, Vengeance

For fans of: Social satire, darkly comedic mysteries, The Office alums

Is it good?: The polarizing film sometimes hits its mark and sometimes doesn't

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Jan. 20