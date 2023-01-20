Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 20

Join or Sign In
Amazon's latest scores a critical hit
Ready for an adventure? Amazon Prime Video has it, provided you're okay with cursing, violence, and more than a few crass jokes that would make a drunken orc blush. Season 2 of the animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, from Twitch superstars Critical Role, premiered today and already made the leap up to No. 3 on Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for Friday, Jan. 20. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Hunters retain the top two spots, and the odd man out today is The Terminal List.
The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't always mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 19
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters
Is it good?: Not particularly
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: 20-sided die, crude humor
Is it good?: It's a fun, rowdy animated comedy about a Dungeons & Dragons adventuring party
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist
Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot
Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Social satire, darkly comedic mysteries, The Office alums
Is it good?: The polarizing film sometimes hits its mark and sometimes doesn't
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Jan. 20