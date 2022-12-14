Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 14

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge Adam Rose/Prime Video

One show really got cooking on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for Wednesday, Dec. 14, and that's the culinary competition show Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge. The new series rose six spots from No. 9 to No. 3 after just one day out of the oven, proving that we as a society simply cannot scarf down enough baking shows. There's not much change in the rest of the list, as Alfred Molina's quirky murder mystery Three Pines remains on top, followed by the sci-fi series The Peripheral.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching.



New Releases on Prime Video:



Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022) - [Insert green eggs and ham joke.] (Dec. 13)

- [Insert green eggs and ham joke.] (Dec. 13) The Black Phone (2022) - The popular new horror classic from Joe Hill. (Dec. 13)

- The popular new horror classic from Joe Hill. (Dec. 13) Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) - Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots: The Movie. (Dec. 13)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico (2022) - Reality battle royale with comedians trying to make each other laugh. (Dec. 16)

- Reality battle royale with comedians trying to make each other laugh. (Dec. 16) About Fate (2022) - Rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann. (Dec. 16)

- Rom-com starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann. (Dec. 16) Nanny (2022) - Horror film about an immigrant who cares for an upscale New York couple's kid while her own child is left back in Africa. (Dec. 16)

- Horror film about an immigrant who cares for an upscale New York couple's kid while her own child is left back in Africa. (Dec. 16) Unexpectedly Expecting (2021) - Spanish rom-com movie about a pregnant woman and the love triangle that got her there. (Dec. 16)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 13

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Alfred Molina, Three Pines Amazon Studios

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Fancy cakes, rhymes, Dr. Seuss's radical sense of artistic tomfoolery

Is it good?: It's a wholesome baking competition, but it's mostly just another cake show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed

Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4





Kendrick Sampson and Zoey Deutsch, Something From Tiffany's Erin Simkin/Prime Video

For fans of: Christmas romance, preposterous situations

Is it good?: It's a typical one of these things

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]

Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. Your Christmas or Mine?

For fans of: Christmas rom-coms, Wife Swap

Is it good?: It's a perfectly cookie-cutter holiday film about love, family, Christmas spirit, etc.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Dec. 14