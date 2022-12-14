Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 14

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Green Eggs and Ham are on the menu
One show really got cooking on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list for Wednesday, Dec. 14, and that's the culinary competition show Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge. The new series rose six spots from No. 9 to No. 3 after just one day out of the oven, proving that we as a society simply cannot scarf down enough baking shows. There's not much change in the rest of the list, as Alfred Molina's quirky murder mystery Three Pines remains on top, followed by the sci-fi series The Peripheral.
The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: December 13
For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Fancy cakes, rhymes, Dr. Seuss's radical sense of artistic tomfoolery
Is it good?: It's a wholesome baking competition, but it's mostly just another cake show
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Delicious family drama, greed
Is it good?: It's decent if you like to watch families squabble over inheritance
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Christmas romance, preposterous situations
Is it good?: It's a typical one of these things
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Pulpy Westerns, fancy Emily Blunt, violent Emily Blunt [Review]
Is it good?: Yipee Ki-Yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Christmas rom-coms, Wife Swap
Is it good?: It's a perfectly cookie-cutter holiday film about love, family, Christmas spirit, etc.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Dec. 14