Looking for something new to watch? Amazon Prime Video has you covered with deep discounts on premium Prime Video Channels.

Right now, you can get popular streaming channels, including Paramount+, Showtime, Starz, AMC+, PBS Kids, and others, for just $2/mo. for two months each via Prime Video -- that's up to a whopping 85 percent off the regular subscription price.

But act fast and subscribe now, these deals expire at the end of the day on Dec. 4.

Stream Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, AMC+, & More For Just $2/mo. Each via Amazon Prime Video. Getty Images

If you want to watch hit originals, including 1883 on Paramount+, Yellowjackets on Showtime, P-Valley on Starz, and more, now is your chance to stream them at home or on-the-go and save.

Please note: These deals are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Scroll down and shop all the Prime Video channels on sale, below:

Want more? Check out TV Guide's best deals on streaming services and home entertainment gear here.