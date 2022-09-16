AMC+ Review: Is It Worth It?

AMC+

What is AMC+?



In June 2020, TV heavyweight AMC launched their streaming service, AMC+. While other on-demand streaming services like Netflix and Hulu stand alone, AMC+ is usually purchased through a cable provider or other streaming services.

For instance, you can add AMC+ as a channel on your AppleTV+ subscription. You can also purchase the AMC+ app by itself on the Apple App Store or in Google Play for use on a Roku, Apple TV, or Fire TV. The AMC Plus free trial lasts seven days.

Aside from being able to stream big names from the AMC network, such as The Walking Dead and Mad Men, AMC+ subscribers will also have access to content from some of the other popular AMC brands like Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

All of the shows and movies on AMC+ are available on-demand, and you can watch everything ad-free. So there's no need to upgrade this service to remove the ads. AMC+ is a separate service from AMC Premiere, and right now it's only available for subscribers living in the United States.

AMC+ compared to other TV streaming services





AMC+ HBO Max STARZ Showtime Starting monthly price $9 ($7 annually, $84/yr.)

$15/mo. $9/mo. $11/mo. Free trial length Seven days (with some services) No free trial Seven days Varies Live streaming? No No Yes (with Hulu + Live TV) Yes Offline downloads Unclear Yes Yes Yes Popular titles The Walking Dead, Mad Men, Spy City Godzilla vs Kong, Game of Thrones Jumanji: The Next Level, Spider-Man: Far From Home Hustlers, 21 Bridges, Shameless

The cost of a subscription to AMC+ depends on which streaming platform you use. For example, Xfinity subscribers or Sling TV subscribers can get AMC+ for $7/mo., but AMC+ costs $9/mo. with Apple TV or the Roku Channel.

One of the best things about AMC+ is that it includes streaming content from across AMC brands, so you'll be able to watch horror-centric content from Shudder, as well as art house and indie movies and shows from Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.

AMC+ advertises "early access to favorites" in a similar way as HBO Max now features on-demand movies currently showing in theaters. And just like the competitors, AMC+ features streaming exclusives that you won't find anywhere else, like season 11 of The Walking Dead.

If you're looking for a nice range of lesser-known indie movies, old and new horror flicks, as well as AMC's impressive library of hit shows, AMC+ is a perfect cross section of content. But you might not find as much content on AMC+ as you would with other services, because AMC+ is specifically created as a curated list of premium content.

AMC Premiere vs. AMC+

AMC Premiere is AMC's premium upgrade. It's been around for a while as a service that lets you watch ad-free, on-demand AMC content. AMC Premiere also features special content like extended episodes, bonus scenes, sneak peeks for upcoming AMC shows, and original cuts of movies.

While AMC Premiere is still available, it's a different service from AMC+. So even if you're a current AMC Premiere subscriber, you'll still need a separate subscription to get AMC+. One of the big differences between the two premium AMC services is the content that's available.

While AMC Premiere is focused on AMC content, AMC+ also gives subscribers access to content from three other AMC brands: Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimited. In addition, AMC+ subscribers will get shows from BBC America in the mix. So with AMC+, there's more of a range when it comes to content.

Another big difference between AMC Premiere and AMC+ is how you subscribe. With AMC Premiere, you can subscribe directly from AMC. But you'll only be able to get AMC+ from other TV providers and streaming services, not directly from AMC.

In the past, Comcast Xfinity and YouTube TV offered existing subscribers AMC Premiere as an add-on to the regular subscription plans, but this is no longer an option. If you want AMC on-demand content from either Comcast Xfinity or YouTube TV, now AMC+ is the only available option. If you previously subscribed to AMC Premiere through either of these streaming services, your account should've been automatically upgraded to include AMC+ instead.

How Much Does AMC+ Cost?

AMC+ does not offer different subscription tiers, such as ad-supported or ad-free. All subscriptions to AMC+ are ad-free. However, the AMC Plus cost does vary. Where you get your AMC+ subscription will determine how much you pay. If you purchase your subscription directly from the AMC website or app, the price is $7/mo. with an annual payment ($84/yr. in total). However, if you opt for a monthly subscription, AMC+ runs at $9/mo. You can also buy your AMC+ from a cable provider or outside streaming service, which set their own prices.

Some streaming services, like Sling TV and Hulu, offer AMC+ for $7/mo. On the other hand, if you buy AMC+ on using the Roku Channel, it will cost $9/mo. AMC+ is also $9/mo. as an Amazon Prime Video channel. While the price range is not particularly vast, if you're trying to get the best deal -- consider signing up using the AMC+ app directly and then adding the app to a Fire TV stick or Roku device (where you can also consolidate your other favorite apps and channels).

AMC+ Content and Add-ons

AMC+ features popular shows from the AMC network, exclusive AMC+ series, and content from the other AMC brands: AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. All of the shows and movies on AMC+ are on-demand and ad-free.

One of the biggest hits from AMC is the TV show, The Walking Dead and its fans got early access to the series during Season 11 on AMC+. Aside from the main series, AMC+ features a new series called Walking Dead: World Beyond and the most recent season of Fear the Walking Dead.

Another beloved hit show from AMC is Mad Men, and AMC+ has all of the show's seasons available. If you're looking for newer shows, AMC+ features the big-budget original series Gangs of London and Spy City. The on-demand streaming service lets you watch some AMC shows, like Kevin Can F**K Himself,a day before they air on the main network channel.

Meanwhile, AMC+ also draws from the IFC, Sundance, and Shudder on-demand libraries. So you can watch shows like Riviera and movies like Boyhood. And horror fans will have lots to choose from, like Tragedy Girls, High Tension, Ms. 45, as well as all seasons of Creepshow.

AMC+ Features

The features available with your AMC+ subscription depends on where you buy it. As a stand alone on-demand streaming app, AMC+ doesn't have DVR or any live programming. You won't have any extras at your disposal. However, if you purchase the AMC+ channel through another streaming platform, like Hulu + Live TV, you may have access to additional features.

Watching with an App

AMC+ has its own app on the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android devices. The app is straightforward -- you'll just get access to your AMC+ content. You can also access AMC+ content using other apps where you've paid for the AMC+ channel. For example, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video both have streaming apps where you can navigate to your AMC+ channel and start watching. Standard features of these apps, including creating a "favorites" list and creating user profiles, are included.

DVR

AMC+ is a service that features a premium on-demand library, but you won't be able to live stream the AMC network using AMC+. The AMC+ website does not currently advertise recording or downloading options for the on-demand AMC library. However, some services that offer an AMC+ channel may allow subscribers to download movies and shows from AMC+. At the very least, you will be able to record AMC shows on any service that offers both AMC and cloud DVR.

Simultaneous Streams

Again, how many streams you'll get with AMC+ depends on the service you're using. For example, YouTube TV allows streaming on three different devices at the same time, and Sling TV allows users to stream one stream with Sling Orange, or with three screens at once with Sling Blue.

AMC+ Supported Services and Devices

If you get AMC+ directly from AMC using the website or app, you can begin streaming on-demand content immediately on a variety of compatible devices. These include: Web browsers, iOS devices, Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV.

You can also add AMC+ to your Apple TV channels by searching for it on Apple TV. You can get AMC+ as an Amazon Prime Video channel by adding it to your Amazon Prime Account, or you can access it through The Roku Channel by searching on the service for AMC+.

There are also a few TV providers offering AMC+ subscriptions. Comcast Xfinity allows you to purchase an AMC+ subscription by saying "AMC Plus'' into your Xfinity Flex remote. Or if you use Dish Network or DirecTV, you can search the on demand menu to find AMC+.

If you use a live TV streaming service, like Sling TV or YouTube TV, you can search the service for AMC+, then add it on to your monthly subscription. Any of these services that allow you to watch with an app should also allow you to watch AMC+ with your smartphone or tablet. Most of these services are also available with major smart TV brands.

Our Final Take

Due to the inclusion of movies and shows from IFC, Sundance, and Shudder, AMC+ is one of the better options available when it comes to premium bundles. If you want curated content that comes with a bit of everything, this is a good option to try. It's available through many different streaming services and TV providers, some of which provide a free trial, so you should be able to get AMC+ no matter which platform you use to watch TV.