9 Shows Like Superstore You Should Watch If You Like Superstore

Ben Feldman, America Ferrera, and Nico Santos, Superstore Greg Gayne/NBC

Superstore has closed its doors. After six seasons flying under the radar as one of the best sitcoms on TV, NBC's sweet, clever workplace comedy signed off in March. If you're looking to fill the void left by Amy (America Ferrera), Jonah (Ben Feldman), and the other employees at the Ozark Highlands Cloud 9, look for a silver lining in these other shows that scratch a similar itch — even if they don't have the absolute legend that is Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi).

Superstore excelled at blending absurd humor with honest storytelling about the American working class. We've rounded up other great comedies that tap into different aspects of Superstore's appeal. Whether you're looking for more shows about tedious jobs, workplace friendships, or the realities of living paycheck to paycheck, let us introduce you to your next fictional coworkers.

Bob's Burgers Fox

Bob's Burgers and Superstore are two of the best recent comedies about working-class characters, even if Bob's never seems to be included in the conversation about working-class shows. Blame the animation for fooling people into thinking it's less substantial than it is. The Fox sitcom follows the Belcher family, whose burger restaurant is an all-hands-on-deck job that even the kids get roped into. The show is straightforward about their constant financial stress, which leads to some of the family's best hijinks but also highlights how hard they work to care for each other. Parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) have one of the healthiest marriages on TV. The regular musical numbers don't hurt either. [Watch on Hulu]







Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Parks and Recreation Colleen Hayes/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Noted nice-people comedy Parks and Recreation is an obvious choice for fans of Superstore who are missing its sweet side. The NBC sitcom about a small-town Parks Department churned out one unforgettable character after another, all led by tireless bureaucrat Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her reluctant mentor Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman). Leslie and Ron's platonic opposites-attract bond is the heart of the show, a testament to its spirit of collaboration. But while Parks and Rec is usually remembered as a show so optimistic it's already outdated, it was actually a lot more incisive than it gets credit for being. Like Superstore, Parks knew that every job involves a lot of thankless, monotonous work for an ungrateful public. Just think of Pawnee's eccentric locals as Parks' version of those careless Cloud 9 shoppers. [Watch on Peacock]







Kim's Convenience CBC

Kim's Convenience is one of those shows that came up in Superstore's image, focusing on a facet of the working person's experience that's not often given the spotlight on TV. Following a Korean-Canadian family who owns and operates a convenience store, Kim's Convenience is as much about family dynamics as it is about the immigrant experience and the strenuous undertaking of running a small business. If your favorite thing about Superstore was the relationships between the characters, Kim's Convenience has that too: From Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), the traditional and stubborn patriarch trying to repair his relationship with his estranged son Jung (Simu Liu), to Janet's (Andrea Bang) journey of trying to pave her own way as a young woman without upsetting her mother (Jean Yung), there's a lot going on with the Kims that's sure to delight and amuse you. -Allison Picurro [Watch on Netflix]







Brooklyn Nine-Nine John Fleenor/NBCUniversal

Both Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are NBC workplace comedies with diverse ensembles that offer up an optimistic view of how things could be without ignoring how they actually are. The cop show has rightly come under renewed scrutiny over the past year, and it will be interesting to see how Brooklyn Nine-Nine responds to that conversation in its eighth and final season. A show about a likable, progressive NYPD precinct admittedly feels removed from Superstore's essential storylines about ICE and immigration issues. But, like Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has always hoped that good communities can come together within broken systems. It's also very funny without being mean. And if you're missing Amy and Jonah's relationship, Nine-Nine also happens to center on a romance between a seemingly uptight Latina woman named Amy and her chaotic Jewish coworker. It's like looking in a mirror. [Watch on Hulu, Peacock]







Nicholas D'Agosto, Sherri Shepherd, Steven Boyer, Kristin Chenoweth, Trial & Error Sergei Bachlakov/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The gone-too-soon Trial & Error never got the attention it deserved, but it's not too late to find out what you were missing. The mockumentary series focuses on a New York City lawyer (Nicholas D'Agosto) who winds up defending oddballs in East Peck, South Carolina, a fictional community with some bizarre laws and traditions. The characters populating the town are as colorful as the customers who walk through Cloud 9's doors, and East Peck's defense team, which operates out of a taxidermy office, is smaller in numbers than the Cloud 9 staff but no less memorable. (Sherri Shepherd steals every scene as a researcher with an endless list of weird ailments.) Each season of Trial & Error follows a new case; in Season 1, John Lithgow plays a professor on trial for the murder of his wife, while Season 2 brings in Kristin Chenoweth as an heiress who holds the town in the palm of her hands. She is exquisite. [Watch on Amazon (for purchase)]







Great News Art Streiber/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Another chronically underrated comedy about a strange workplace, Great News follows an overlooked producer (Briga Heelan) at a local news station whose clingy mother (a pitch perfect Andrea Martin) gets an internship at her office. The comedy was executive produced by Tina Fey and created by former 30 Rock writer Tracey Wigfield, and it shares 30 Rock's madcap charm and rapid-fire jokes. But the mother-daughter angle gives Great News a softer center and allows it to dig into ageism in the workplace in a way that fans of Superstore's older employees should enjoy. It also cannot be overstated how great Nicole Richie is as news anchor and local celeb Portia Scott-Griffith, who changed how we'll hear the word "panopticon" forever. [Watch on Netflix]







Party Down Starz

Before Superstore gave us TV's best representation of the life of the working class, there was Party Down. The show centers on a bumbling group of caterers, all of whom are yearning to jumpstart careers in Hollywood as they spend their days carrying trays of appetizers at swanky events. The characters are hilariously obnoxious, and their middling lives pretty much suck, but so do the lives of the rich party guests they wish they could be. The comedy makes a serious case that no one, even with all the fame and money in the world, is really, truly happy, which might sound kind of nihilistic but is actually pretty comforting. The cast is brimming with actors you love from a time right before they got super famous — Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Lizzy Caplan, and more — and was co-created by Paul Rudd. It's not exactly trying to comment on the working person's experience in the way Superstore does so masterfully, but the comedy comes from the very real experience of watching a group of unhappy people show up every day to a job they despise. Who hasn't been there? -Allison Picurro [Watch on Starz, Amazon with Starz add-on, Hulu with Starz add-on]







TBS /Everett Collection

Superstore found its way into the Cloud 9 world through Jonah, a business school dropout who takes a job at the Ozark Highlands store. TBS's 10 Items or Less has Leslie Pool (John Lehr), a failed businessman who moves back to his Ohio hometown to take over the family supermarket. Both Superstore and 10 Items or Less spotlight the daily lives and concerns of employees who would now be dubbed essential workers. What sets 10 Items or Less apart is its largely improvised style; the actors were only given an outline of the plot, giving the show a more unpredictable edge. [Watch on Crackle]







Jay Harrington and Portia de Rossi, Better Off Ted Craig Sjodin/ABC

Better Off Ted is a mainstay on "canceled too soon" lists for good reason. The satirical comedy focuses on workers at a soulless megacorporation, Veridian Dynamics, that's more powerful than almost every government in the world. Narrator Ted (Jay Harrington) is a beloved employee who struggles to reconcile his work for a morally bankrupt company with his desire to set a good example for his daughter. If Superstore shows the effect giant corporations have on low-level employees, Better Off Ted looks at corporate corruption from the opposite angle, exposing the greed at the top in a hilarious fashion. It's like Zephra's rich, uncaring executives turned up a hundred notches. [Watch on Hulu]