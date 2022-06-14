The 57 Best TV Shows on Hulu to Watch Right Now (June 2022)

The best TV shows to watch on Hulu right now includes Seth MacFarlane's The Orville: New Horizons, a Star Trek homage that recently dropped its third season; the bro-y Letterkenny spin-off Shoresy; and Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols music drama Pistol. And if the Steve Martin-Martin Short-Selena Gomez comedy Only Murders in the Building has been sitting in your watchlist for months, now might be the time to get caught up before Season 2 hits Hulu on June 28.

There's a method to our madness with making our picks for this list. Our selections are focused on new releases, original shows from Hulu and FX, and critical hits you can't stream anywhere else, as well as a handful of underrated favorites you might not find on other lists. Big titles like Ramy will be back on the list when they return, so you can pass that time by finding something new to enjoy. These are the best shows to watch on Hulu right now.

Last updated June 14, 2022; newer additions are at the top

For fans of: Star Trek, Seth MacFarlane

Number of seasons: 3



The Orville: New Horizons Hulu

Another show that you forgot existed because the pandemic delayed it into near oblivion, Seth MacFarlane's underrated The Orville returns for Season 3 more than three years after it last aired, on a new network (it was previously on Fox), and with a new title. When it's good, it's a wonderful homage to Star Trek with self-contained stories that span a wide range of genres and themes about humanity and technology. When it's not as good, it's a show that can't figure out what tone it's going for. A move to Hulu means better special effects, which were already sometimes pretty good for a network sci-fi series. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: Letterkenny, fast talk, sports

Number of seasons: 1



Terry Ryan, Jared Keeso, Andrew Antsanen, and Jonathan Diaby, Shoresy Hulu

This spin-off of Canadian comedy Letterkenny gives more screen time to one of the show's most popular characters, hockey bro and insult dispenser Shoresy. And when I say more screen time, I mean it; we'll actually see the normally hidden Shoresy's face. And you know what? He looks an awful lot like Letterkenny creator Jared Keeso. Letterkenny's been quality for years, so there's no reason to think this won't be good, too. Give your balls a tug and tell your mom to check it out. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: Trainspotting, music dramas, overexcited editing

Number of seasons: 1



Louis Partridge and Anson Boon, Pistol Miya Mizuno/FX

Danny Boyle is one of the biz's most daring directors, and he takes a big swing — more Trainspotting than Slumdog Millionaire — with this dramatization of the Sex Pistols' rise from working-class degenerate obscurity to punk rock legends. Shot as though it was made in the '70s, Boyle splices and dices stock footage and classic music performances (Bowie! Hawkwind!) into this original drama for a frenetic ride that ultimately honors the revolutionary era of music in England. It's also messy and hedonistic, maybe too much so, a bit like the Pistols themselves. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





For fans of: Sally Rooney, Ireland, love quadrangles

Number of seasons: 1



Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn, Conversations with Friends Enda Bowe/Hulu

Few are better at capturing the essence of melancholy horniness than Sally Rooney, which is a big part of what made Hulu's 2020 adaptation of her novel Normal People such a hit. Now Hulu has Conversations with Friends, an adaptation of Rooney's first book, which follows two college students (Sasha Lane and Alison Oliver) who fall into a messy, complicated, sexy entanglement with a married couple (Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke). It's full of simmering emotions and Irish accents and sex scenes — basically, all the stuff you loved about Normal People. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





For fans of: The true crime to scripted series pipeline, the '80s, Melanie Lynskey

Number of seasons: 1



Jessica Biel, Candy Hulu

There has literally never been a better time for people who love watching beautiful actors play real criminals. In this true crime limited series, Jessica Biel stars as Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife who murdered her friend, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey), with an ax in 1980 and was infamously found not guilty. The series comes from The Act's Robin Veith and Nick Antosca, and is not to be confused with HBO Max's upcoming Candy Montgomery dramatization Love and Death, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and is written by David E. Kelley. That's right, we're getting two separate series about the same case in the same year. Look, this may be a case of the snake eating its own tail, but in Candy's defense, it did mark its territory by being released first. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Andrew Garfield, true crime, the mysteries of Mormonism

Number of seasons: 1



Gil Birmingham and Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven Michelle Faye/FX

It's Andrew Garfield season, baby. He may have lost the Oscar to Will Smith (although Garfield arguably should've won one years ago; feel free to DM me on Twitter if you're interested in hearing my thoughts on his performance in The Social Network), but what does that matter when he has a new TV show coming out? The series, inspired by John Krakauer's 2003 true crime book, stars Garfield as a detective investigating the 1984 murder of a woman (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby in suburban Utah. His own Mormon faith is tested as the case leads to him uncovering dark secrets about the Church of LDS. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: When real crimes are fictionalized, Glee

Number of seasons: 1



Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan, The Girl From Plainville Steve Dietl/Hulu

If you can stomach just one more dramatization of a true story, then save room for The Girl From Plainville. Hulu's take on Michelle Carter, the high schooler at the center of the 2014 "texting suicide" case that saw her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, kill himself after Carter texted him encouragement to do so, focuses the story on Carter and Roy rather than the sensationalism of the alleged crime. It's a more thoughtful take than other recent true-story series like The Dropout, Super Pumped, and WeCrashed, studying the possible mental health issues, depression, and teenage isolation that drove Carter (Elle Fanning) and Roy's (Colton Ryan) behaviors. Fanning and Ryan are fantastic as the star-crossed teen lovers, garnering sympathy out of something so tragic as their long-distance relationship unfolds, and the series avoids the big mistake others commit: Instead of making heroes out of its central characters, it makes them fully dimensional. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: TV that pushes artistic boundaries, hip-hop

Number of seasons: 3 (renewed through Season 4)



Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta Coco Olakunle/FX

Atlanta is leaving Atlanta. One of TV's best (and weirdest) comedies is back for its long-awaited third season, which brings the group to Europe, where Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) is in the midst of a big international tour. Paper Boi, Earn (Donald Glover), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) grapple with their new positions as outsiders, alternately embracing and struggling to adapt to their unfamiliar surroundings. Atlanta hasn't aired new episodes since 2018, and all four of its stars have been involved in high-profile projects in the interim, which makes the questions Season 3 promises to raise about the trappings of fame even more intriguing. New episodes premiere Thursdays on FX and become available to stream on Hulu the next day. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]





More on Hulu:

For fans of: Scandals, the Murphyverse, famous actors playing famous people

Number of seasons: 3



Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein, Impeachment: American Crime Story Tina Thorpe/FX

Ryan Murphy's oeuvre at FX moved from Netflix to Hulu in early March 2022, making Hulu the exclusive streaming home for his award-winning anthological takes on true crime. Arguably the best work he's ever produced is Season 1 of American Crime Story, a sharp re-examination of the O.J. Simpson murder trial that starred Cuba Gooding Jr. as Simpson, John Travolta as Robert Shapiro, Murphy mainstay Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark, Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden, and more. Other seasons weren't as well received, but are still worth checking out; Season 2 looks at the murder of fashion icon Gianni Versace and Season 3 digs into the Monica Lewinsky-Bill Clinton affair. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Representation, history

Number of seasons: 3



Billy Porter, Pose FX

How wrong we were to believe we'd seen a full, three-dimensional representation of the LGBTQ community on TV before Posearrived in 2018. The FX series, set decades ago in the New York City ballroom community, has served to show us how much we don't know and haven't seen. In this heartwarming and often hilarious drama, the trans women who started the ballroom scene -- the scene that's made black/Latinx gay lingo like "slay," "read," and "spill the tea" mainstream — get their due, making them the subject of the story instead of the afterthoughts. Through characters Blanca (Mj Rodriguez), Elektra (Dominique Jackson), Angel (Indya Moore), and Pray Tell (Billy Porter), we befriend queer people of color who've banded together for survival, for love, and the pursuit of happiness. It's radical for humanizing trans people and portraying their unique experiences with compassion, but it shouldn't be: It's fundamentally an engrossing, uplifting show stuffed with drama and heart. Consider it essential viewing. –Malcolm Venable [Trailer]







For fans of: Scammers, turtlenecks

Number of seasons: 1



Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Beth Dubber/Hulu

Amanda Seyfried dons so very many black turtlenecks to play disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in this limited series about the rise and fall of the infamous startup that was never really much of anything. It takes us back to the beginning, when Holmes was an idealistic Stanford dropout who entered the tech world with the bold idea of trying to disrupt the blood testing industry by inventing a machine that could get accurate tests from incredibly small amounts of blood, and managed to rope some very rich people into her plan. And, well, we all know how that worked out! The show has the unenviable task of trying to dramatize an already incredibly bizarre scandal, and it never really gets as weird as it should, but at the end of the day, this is a story that has to be seen to be believed. Just don't go in expecting Seyfried to quite ever reach the confounding depths of the real Holmes' infamous baritone voice. -Allison Picurro [Trailer | Review]







For fans of: Not sugarcoating motherhood, being alive

Number of seasons: 5



Pamela Adlon and Olivia Edward, Better Things Suzanne Tenner/FX

At this point, I talk so much about everything I adore about Pamela Adlon's bittersweet comedy that everyone I know is probably tired of hearing about it, but it's not my fault it keeps growing more extraordinary with every season. Better Things celebrates the mundanity of existence like nothing else. It's about the little moments that make us who we are and make life worth living, from its lovingly shot cooking scenes to the casual way it examines the daily sacrifices parents, especially single mothers, make for their kids. It's the most human show on TV by a mile. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: The "reevaluating '90s news stories" limited series subgenre, discomfort

Number of seasons: 1



Sebastian Stan and Lily James, Pam & Tommy Erin Simkin/Hulu

One of the internet's first celebrity scandals gets dramatized — and exploited — in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, a new miniseries about the frenzied events surrounding the 1995 leak of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape. Lily James stars as Anderson alongside Sebastian Stan as Lee. They're both made up to look uncannily like the real thing, and James in particular gives a mesmerizing performance that's one of the only reasons we recommend watching this show. The other reason, frankly, is just that you have to see this one to believe it. It's a spectacle that includes a talking penis and Andrew Dice Clay as a mobster. Just don't go in expecting the vindication Pamela Anderson deserves. The real Anderson is not involved in the show. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer | Review]







For fans of: Improving yourself, comedy about real life

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2)



Sofia Black-D'Elia, Single Drunk Female Freeform/Elizabeth Sisson

Get to know Sofia Black-D'Elia, the effervescent star of Freeform's new dramedy about a young woman in recovery from alcoholism. Black-D'Elia is fantastic in it, capturing the highs and lows of self-care with heart and humor, and Ally Sheedy returns to your screens as her mother. It's based on the personal experiences of creator Simone Finch, so it has plenty of authenticity, and best of all, one of Black-D'Elia's co-stars is a MASSIVE orange cat named Josh. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: How I Met Your Mother, of course

Number of seasons: 1



Chris Lowell and Hillary Duff, How I Met Your Father Patrick Wymore/Hulu

The long-awaited and even longer-feared offshoot of the once-beloved How I Met Your Mother is here, with Hilary Duff as the single New Yorker on a quest for love and Kim Cattrall as the older version of the character telling an incredibly elaborate story to her son of how she met his father, when really the whole thing could have been summed up in just a few minutes. While not what I would call "good," there might be something here for How I Met Your Mother superfans. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Teachers, optimism, mockumentaries

Number of seasons: 1



Quinta Brunson, Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary ABC/Raymond Liu

This brand-new ABC comedy is one of the best new broadcast shows of the season, and Hulu is its streaming home. It's a mockumentary in the vein of The Office or Parks and Recreation about an underfunded public elementary school in Philadelphia, where the teachers try to provide for their students as best they can without getting burnt out by the lack of resources, respect, administrative support, and difficulty of the job itself. The main character is Janine Teagues (series creator Quinta Brunson), an idealistic second-grade teacher in her second year on the job. Every episode, she tries to go above and beyond the call of duty, with alternately triumphant or humbling results. The show has a sweet-and-salty sense of humor and a cast of characters who feel like people who could actually exist in real life. We've all relied on commiseration with competent coworkers to help us endure bad bosses like Ava Coleman, the preening and vindictive principal hilariously played by Janelle James. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]







For fans of: Canadians eh, wordplay, fighting, beer, hockey, catchphrases

Number of seasons: 10



Jared Kesso, K. Trevor Wilson, Nathan Dales; Letterkenny Amanda Matlovich/Hulu

Canada's well known for its feel-good comedies like Schitt's Creek and Kim's Convenience, in which characters grow and learn lessons about life through their experiences with each other. Letterkenny is not that. The cult comedy about a small Canadian town full of hicks, tweakers, hockey players, burly natives, and not much else is mostly conversations about genitalia, drinking, fighting, and whatever else goes on inside the minds of these Canucks, but don't let the subject matter fool you. Letterkenny is one of the smartest shows around, with rapid-fire dialogue and wordplay that's essentially Shakespeare on speedballs. You'll be quoting this show nonstop to your friends after one episode. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: The Last Man on Earth

Number of seasons: 1



JJ Fong, Ally Xue, and Perlina Lau, Creamerie TVNZ/Hulu

This quirky comedy series from New Zealand takes place in a near-future where a virus has wiped out all of the world's men, except one. But the show isn't about him. It's about the three women who take him in, Alex (Ally Xue), Jamie (J.J. Fong), and Pip (Perlina Lau), who are all dealing with the strange world they're living in in different ways. It's a very funny, six-episode hidden gem that people who wished Y: The Last Man was funny should check out. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]







For fans of: Cringe comedy, Y2K nostalgia

Number of seasons: 2



Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine, PEN15 Lara Solanki/Hulu

When PEN15 premiered in 2019, it got a lot of attention for its big gimmick: Co-creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, adult women in their 30s, star as middle school-aged versions of themselves, surrounded by a cast of actual 13-year-olds. But that gimmick is only one of the reasons to keep watching. To be in middle school is to exist in a waking nightmare, and it's clear in everything -- from their caved-in posture to the awkward expressions on their faces -- that Erskine and Konkle remember that. PEN15 has put Maya and Anna through the trials and tribulations of sleepovers, pool parties, and first kisses. They practice witchcraft. They play team sports. They join the school play, resulting in two of the series' best episodes so far. They -- and their friends -- break your heart in the quietest, most recognizably real ways. When Maya is called ugly, or the girls' new friend Maura (Ashlee Grubbs) is called out for lying about her own popularity, it feels like the end of the world because to them, in that moment, it is. Every TV show wants to make you feel something, but PEN15 burrows down inside you, sticks to your bones, and makes sure you never forget the things it shows you, much like adolescence. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: The worst people you've ever met in your life

Number of seasons: 15 (renewed through Season 18)



Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny Devito, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Patrick McElhenney/FXX

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the highest form of escapist humor on TV, like if the average person's id was in control of a long-running cable comedy. Following the daily lives of a morally bankrupt, self-absorbed, clinically insane, often irredeemable foursome who own and operate a bar in Philadelphia, Sunny is the kind of series that delights in refusing to let its characters grow as people. As a unit, the gang has only succeeded in becoming more narcissistic and clueless to the world around them as the seasons have stretched on. They continue to behave terribly and never learn from their mistakes… but in a really funny way, thanks to the beauty of the 30-minute sitcom format, which allows the show to blow itself up every week and reset the clock in the next episode. Once you accept that the Paddy's Pub crew are not people you would ever want to interact with in real life, you'll have a great time. The most recent season, the show's fifteenth, includes a trip to Ireland, where the gang learns about their heritage in the most Sunny way possible. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Mafia history

Number of seasons: 1



Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem Myles Aronowitz/Epix

Forest Whitaker stars as the titular crime boss Bumpy Johnson in this thrilling historical crime drama based on real people. The violent series from Narcos creator Chris Brancato follows Johnson as he returns home from a long prison sentence and finds that his Harlem kingdom has been overtaken by the Genovese family. So Bumpy has to go to war with the Italians to take back what he feels is his. To do so, he allies with Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch), whose ascent to a place of political and social influence Bumpy assists and complicates. The show plays fast and loose with the historical record, but that creates room for Bumpy to interact with historical figures played by great character actors including Vincent "The Chin" Gigante (Vincent D'Onofrio), Joe Bonanno (Chazz Palminteri), and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. (Giancarlo Esposito). Godfather of Harlem runs first on the lesser-known streaming service Epix – Season 1 premiered in 2019 and Season 2 streamed in 2021; both are available on Epix – but Disney-owned studio ABC Signature produces it, which may be why Season 1 is now available on Disney-owned Hulu. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]







For fans of: Palace intrigue, beautiful costumes, satire

Number of seasons: 2 (renewed for Season 3)



Elle Fanning, The Great Gareth Gatrell/Hulu

The Great is Hulu's most visually exquisite comedy series, and if you like admiring period costumes and production design, that should get you in the door. But you'll stay for the witty writing from creator Tony McNamara — an Oscar nominee for co-writing the screenplay for The Favourite, a movie The Great is very much like — and for the charismatic performances from stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. The recently released Season 2 finds Catherine the Great (Fanning), now the ruler of Russia after deposing her husband Peter III (Hoult), trying to remake the country in her image, which is a lot more difficult than she expected. Gillian Anderson guest stars as Catherine's mother Joanna Elisabeth. The Great knowingly and openly plays fast and loose with the historical record, which allows for maximum drama and delightfully anachronistic humor. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]







For fans of: True crime, the year 2003

Number of seasons: 1



The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For Hulu

The energetic three-part docuseries The Curse of Von Dutch tells the story of the bitterly disputed origins, deliriously excessive peak, and violent downfall of the clothing brand Von Dutch, which was ubiquitous during that period in the 2000s when Paris Hilton was the most famous person in the world. The main characters — and they are all characters — are the various guys who each claim to be the true creator of the Von Dutch brand. They all tell their side of the story with the tall-tale charisma of a guy holding court at a bar where he gets free drinks. And they have a ton of crazy stories, involving murder, betrayal, and Tommy Lee. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]







For fans of: Food shows, travel shows, having a political conscience

Number of seasons: 2



Padma Lakshmi, Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi Dominic Valente/Hulu

Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi is a trustworthy successor to Anthony Bourdain in her travel docuseries about cuisine across the United States, which is now back for a second season focused on holiday meals. This show is so much more than a chance to watch in abject jealousy as Lakshmi eats delicious-looking food; its edge lies in its celebration of the cultures that have helped define American food. In Season 2, Lakshmi highlights Hanukkah traditions in New York, deconstructs Thanksgiving with the Wampanoag Nation in Massachusetts, enjoys a Cuban Christmas in Miami, and celebrates the Korean New Year in Los Angeles. This is the kind of show that examines all the ways food brings us together, but also looks at the ways food has been weaponized against the people who brought it here in the first place. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Girls5eva, '90s hip-hop

Number of seasons: 1



Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez; Queens ABC/Kim Simms

One of the better fall 2021 new broadcast shows, Queens can best be described as "Girls5eva, but make it slightly more dramatic." The show focuses on four women, played by Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez, who once made up a very famous '90s hip-hop group known as the Nasty Bitches. After a series of events, they broke up and went their separate ways, all going on to live unsatisfying lives. Fast-forward to the present day, where they're given the chance to reunite and show the world they've still got it. "It" being talent, but also a host of personal problems that have the potential to hold them back from a second chance at the limelight. The best thing about this show is the fact that three out of four of the leads are played by actual musicians, who are able to show off the fact that they're all still really good at rapping, and Queens shines brightest when it lets Eve, Brandy, and Naughton do their thing when their characters have to perform. It's a fun show! -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







The Next Thing You Eat

For fans of: Eating, making sustainable choices, robots

Number of seasons: 1



David Chang, The Next Thing You Eat Hulu

They told us the food of the future would all look like Dippin' Dots. Not so fast. In this six-episode docuseries, chef David Chang explores the food science that could change the way we eat — and the ways it's being driven by a changing planet. That sounds hard to stomach, but Chang makes it fun and kind of hopeful, with episodes that go deep on issues like the environmental impact of beef and the future of food delivery. Celebrity guests like Danny Trejo and Anderson .Paak also sweeten the deal. [Trailer]







For fans of: This Is Us, D-R-A-M-A, friendship

Number of seasons: 4



James Roday Rodriguez and Allison Miller, A Million Little Things ABC

In its hunt to chase the runaway success of This Is Us, ABC brought on A Million Little Things, a family drama that replaced family with friends when three pals are left reeling by the sudden suicide of the friend that brought them all together. Like most primetime soaps, it isn't going to win any Emmys, and it gets pretty heavy with subjects like addiction, infidelity, and many, many secrets. [Trailer]







For fans of: Baseball, booze, incredibly creative insults

Number of seasons: 4



Hank Azaria, Brockmire Kim Simms/IFC

One of our greatest regrets we'll have as a species as a meteor hurtles towards Earth is that we never gave Hank Azaria an Emmy for his role as Ken Brockmire, Brockmire's silky-voiced baseball play-by-play man who stumbles down a path of self-destruction after his marriage implodes. The comedy, which ran for four wonderful seasons on IFC, makes the profane an art as Azaria hurls insults at everything, but it's also a sharp look at redemption as Brockmire seeks recovery physically and mentally. The mundaneness of baseball makes for a perfect backdrop, allowing the show to mix sports gags with well-drawn characters in the foreground while also conjuring up enough drama to keep things interesting. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: True stories, hating Big Pharma, acting

Number of seasons: 1



Will Poulter and Michael Keaton, Dopesick Antony Platt/Hulu

Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, and Kaitlyn Dever star in this devastating miniseries adaptation of Beth Macy's Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, which looks at the beginning of the opioid crisis in America from the push of OxyContin by one company to its spread through the working class, to the DEA's pursuit of the truth. Is it a feel-good story? Not really, but it's a fascinating look at the audacity of Big Pharma to put profits over life. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Unlikely partnerships, mystery authors, Nathan Fillion's whole deal

Number of seasons: 8



Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion, Castle Byron Cohen/ABC

You can finally cozy up with a lighthearted procedural again now that Castle is back on streaming. The ABC series stars Nathan Fillion as mystery novelist Richard Castle, who begins following NYPD detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) for research and winds up consulting on colorful cases. Castle and Beckett's relationship, especially in the early seasons, is built on an entertaining blend of trust and tension, and although the murders they solve sometimes get serious, the show's overall vibe is playful enough for a breezy weekend marathon. When Castle is fun, it's really fun. [Trailer]







For fans of: Idiots, Detroiters, Sam Richardson and Adam Pally

Number of seasons: 1



Adam Pally and Sam Richardson, Champaign ILL

You probably missed this comedy when it came out in 2018, but we won't blame you because it was on YouTube Premium. But now's your chance to peep it since it's been given another life at Hulu. When two talentless members of a rapper's entourage (Adam Pally and Sam Richardson) are forced to provide for themselves when the rapper dies, the move back to Champaign, Ill. to live out their dreams. It doesn't go too well! -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Murder podcasts, making fun of murder podcasts

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2)



Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Hulu

Only Murders in the Building is at the center of a strange and wonderful Venn Diagram. It's got sleuthing, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Selena Gomez, jokes about podcasts, fake Broadway musical flops, and Sting. The comedy-crime-farce hybrid follows a trio of neighbors — an egotistical actor with one TV hit (Martin), a washed-up Broadway director (Short), and an enigmatic artist (Gomez) — who come together to investigate a murder in their building. It's a cozy, old-school mystery about three lonely people with secrets that gets both sadder and sillier as it goes. [Trailer]







For fans of: Troublemaking teens, raps about frybread

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2)



Paulina Alexis, Devery Jacobs, D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, and Lane Factor, Reservation Dogs Shane Brown/FX

Reservation Dogs is the ideal show to kick back with: a chill hangout comedy about friends getting into scrapes. The new FX on Hulu series centers on four Native American teens (played by D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor) looking for a way out of their rural Oklahoma reservation after the death of their friend. To fund an escape to California, they steal trucks and cause trouble, landing themselves in a turf war with a much more intimidating gang. Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is brought to the screen by an all-Indigenous lineup of writers, directors, and stars, who've built an authentic world that feels loved and lived-in from the start. It's also a riot. [Trailer]







For fans of: What We Do in the Shadows (the movie), Jackie Daytona, the Superb Owl

Number of seasons: 3 (renewed for Season 4)



Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows Russ Martin/FX

Think about some of the greatest hangout comedies of all time, with roommates and their disparate personalities clashing in close quarters. Now make them vampires. That sounds like a doomed concept that will run out of jokes before the first virgin can be sucked dry, but it's working for the best comedy on TV right now, What We Do in the Shadows. The mockumentary follows three bloodsuckers, their human familiar, and a being so boring that he drains the life out of others as they cope with a technologically advanced world that fears them and is fascinated by them. It's like a goth kid's Seinfeld. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: TikTok teens, feeling bad about the concept of fame

Number of seasons: 1



Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio, The D'Amelio Show Denise Crew/Hulu

Have you ever watched Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's TikToks on your phone and thought, "I want this, but bigger and longer"? I have great news for you! The Gen Z-beloved sisters now have their own reality show, all about their struggle to be normal young people amid their rise to fame. It might make you sad for them. And to everyone who just read all of this and thought, "I have no idea what any of these words mean," to you I say: Don't even worry about it, buddy. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Fleabag, but with Irish accents

Number of seasons: 2



Aisling Bea, This Way Up Hulu

In a perfect world, someday we'll talk about This Way Up with as much reverence as we talk about Fleabag. Created by and starring Aisling Bea, the dark comedy begins in the aftermath of a depressive episode; when we meet Áine (Bea) at the beginning of Season 1, she's recently out of rehab for "a teeny little nervous breakdown." The comedy and the tragedy of the show comes out of Áine's interactions with the people in her life — the ways she tries to keep the depths of her suffering from her protective older sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan); her fledgling, potentially romantic connection with Richard (Tobias Menzies); and her tragic friendship with Tom (Ricky Grover). It's a snapshot of a life in the process of being rebuilt, of what it's like to not simply ignore but actually live with mental illness. It's messy and chaotic and hilarious in all the best ways. You will also absolutely walk away with "Zombie" by the Cranberries stuck in your head, but that's part of the charm. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Secrets and lies, '90s fashion

Number of seasons: 1 (renewed for Season 2)



Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer Freeform

Cruel Summer is the best kind of summer beach read in TV form. Told across three years in the early to mid '90s, the "she said, she said" drama jumps between the perspectives of two teens who know more than they're saying: Kate (Olivia Holt), the kidnap victim, and Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia), the wannabe popular girl who took over her life. As their secrets spill out, the series reveals its own agenda: to tear apart every teen show's worst "hot for teacher" storyline while still being, in every other way, exactly the type of juicy teen show that might have one. For all the trauma it's unpacking, Cruel Summer knows the soapy mystery is what keeps its audience coming back. Cool and smart: every teen's dream. [Trailer]







For fans of: Dick jokes, but also the artistic process, man

Number of seasons: 2



Dave Burd, Dave Byron Cohen/FX

If you're like me, you watched a couple of episodes of Dave and got turned off by all the sophomoric dick jokes and gave up. But then you heard it got better, so you watched a bit more, and sure enough, it did. By the first season finale, you thought to yourself, "Damn, this IS a good show." And it only got better in Season 2. Dave and Dave — the show and the neurotic rapper who is simultaneously self-shaming and extremely cocky — both grow on you, even with all the bumps along the road. Few shows cover the artistic process and its frequent collision with being a likable human like Dave, because it knows that the two are at odds with each other. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Burger puns, workplace comedies that are also family comedies

Number of seasons: 12 (renewed through Season 13)



Bob's Burgers Fox

Don't let the animation fool you into thinking Bob's Burgers is crude or just for kids. It's one of the best family comedies, not to mention one of the best comedies about working-class characters, on TV right now. The Fox sitcom follows the Belcher family, whose burger restaurant is an all-hands-on-deck job that even the kids get roped into. The show is straightforward about their constant financial stress, which leads to some of the family's best hijinks but also highlights how hard they work to care for each other. Parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) have an enviably healthy marriage, and each Belcher kid is encouraged to be as delightfully weird as they want. Bob's also serves up some of the best puns in the game. [Trailer]







For fans of: Philosophical debates, Alex Garland's sci-fi, San Francisco

Number of seasons: 1



Nick Offerman and Sonoya Mizuno, Devs Raymond Liu/FX

After movies like Ex Machina and Annihilation, Alex Garland is proving to be one of sci-fi's most exciting creators, and his TV debut features all his trademarks. Devs is packed with philosophy and intellectual discussions about existence, technology's place in society's advancement, and the dire consequences of tinkering with fate, almost to the point that it's too cerebral. But take it slow and you'll find a beautifully filmed single-season series that has big points to make about the dangerous precipice advanced computing has us inching toward. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Love, Simon, coming out stories

Number of seasons: 2 (renewed for Season 3)



Michael Cimino, Love, Victor Hulu

This Is Us executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger dive back into the world of Love, Simon — the 2018 film starring Nick Robinson that they also wrote together — with a charming sequel series, Love, Victor. Michael Cimino leads the series as the eponymous teenager, Victor, who moves with his family to Atlanta and finds himself at Simon's old high school, living in the shadow of what seems like the most romantic coming-out story of all time. Season 1 focused on Victor trying to navigate a social life at a new high school while also trying to figure out his sexuality despite pressure from his very Catholic family, with Simon acting as his coming-out guide via email. The sophomore season allows Victor more room to explore his confirmed identity and to carve out his own space in the LGBTQIA+ community after coming out to his family. As Victor grows more comfortable with himself, we also get to spend more time with the characters who surround him and help make this show the charming delight that it is. -Megan Vick [Trailer]







For fans of: Eric Andre, surreal talk shows, shameless male nudity

Number of seasons: 5



Eric Andre, The Eric Andre Show Adult Swim

It's hard to describe The Eric Andre Show in a way that makes any kind of sense. Presented in the style of low-budget public access TV, it could technically be called a talk show, though if you're expecting to see a standard glib celebrity interview conducted by a guy named Jimmy, you'll be very disappointed. As the name suggests, the show is instead hosted by noted purveyor of chaos Eric Andre, who plays a hyper-fictionalized version of himself, and he's joined by his detached co-host/straight man, Hannibal Burress. Every episode begins with Andre violently destroying his set, and his eventual monologue usually spirals into a series of dark musings dragged out from the depths of his mind. He invites celebrities, who are sometimes intentionally bad impersonators and sometimes very real, into the mess, and the guests typically come in blissfully unaware of what is about to happen to them, which is clear from their often shocked, furious, and terrified faces. Andre's host spares no one and never acknowledges that anything is out of the ordinary, even as things get progressively more bizarre, like the time live rats were released on Stacey Dash's feet. Though this show is definitely not for everyone, the only thing I can really guarantee is that it's not like anything else you'll ever watch. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Fighting the patriarchy, pain

Number of seasons: 4 (renewed for Season 5)



Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale Sophie Giraud, Hulu

Who needs escapism when you can have the least escapist show on TV? The Handmaid's Tale has developed a reputation for being a huge downer as real life has inched closer to life in Gilead, the totalitarian theocracy the series imagines as the future of America. But the refusal to offer easy relief can be cathartic in its own way, and The Handmaid's Tale's one-step-forward, two-steps-back revolution makes every rare moment of real progress hit harder. Over the span of four seasons, June (Elisabeth Moss) has gone from trying to survive in Gilead to fanning the flames of rebellion — and potentially getting a little too caught up in her quest for revenge. Blessed be the hashtag resistance. [Trailer]







For fans of: Breaking glass ceilings, the inner workings of a Minneapolis news station, jokes!

Number of seasons: 7



Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight, The Mary Tyler Moore Show 20th Century Fox Television/Fotos International/Getty Images

One of the greatest sitcoms of all time, The Mary Tyler Moore Show is so packed with first-rate funny people that it launched three spin-offs: Valerie Harper's Rhoda, Cloris Leachman's Phyllis, and Ed Asner's Lou Grant. But the heart of the classic comedy series is Mary Tyler Moore's Mary Richards, who's "making it after all" as a producer at a low-rated Minneapolis news station. As an unmarried woman focused on her career, Mary was a rarity on television, opening doors for women who came after. Still, being groundbreaking was never the only thing that made The Mary Tyler Moore Show — or Mary Richards — great. The show has endured because it's laugh-out-loud hilarious, the story of coworkers who unexpectedly begin to cherish each other. [Trailer]







For fans of: Parkas, violence, guys with names like Dick Wickware

Number of seasons: 4



Chris Rock, Fargo Elizabeth Morris/FX

Noah Hawley's comical crime anthology series based on the vibes of the Coen Brothers is set in and around the titular Midwestern city across various decades, multiple crime families, and multitudes of bad luck. But what's always consistent — besides the accent and the incredible character names — is the quality of the casts, which have included Jean Smart, Ewan McGregor, Billy Bob Thornton, Chris Rock, Martin Freeman, and many more. Seasons 1 and 2 are the show at its best: violent, hilarious, and thematically off-the-wall. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Zoë Kravitz, hanging out in Brooklyn record stores

Number of seasons: 1



Zoë Kravitz, High Fidelity Hulu

A televised adaptation of the 2000 film of the same name, High Fidelity finds Zoë Kravitz stepping into the role of disaffected record store owner Rob, previously played by John Cusack. The show has a "no thoughts, just vibes" energy, but the conflict hinges on Rob's top five greatest heartbreaks of all time, which she's still in the process of getting over when we meet her. Kravitz makes the updated version of the sardonic record store owner her own, breaking the fourth wall to talk to the audience, allowing us to gaze upon the rich tapestry of her failed relationships, her veil of detachment cracking into something much more vulnerable with each episode. As Rob, she's dry, witty, and effortlessly cool, inviting us to share her skepticism of the mere concept of love. While it's a shame Hulu cut High Fidelity short after a truly great first season, you shouldn't let that deter you from checking out this gem of a series. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: One-season wonders, hating high school

Number of seasons: 1



Freaks and Geeks Chris Haston NBC, Inc. via Getty Images

It's always a big deal when Freaks and Geeks, the short-lived cult-classic dramedy that aired on NBC from 1999-2000, returns to streaming after a stay in DVD-only exile. What's even more exciting is that Hulu shilled out the cash to keep its original classic rock soundtrack fully intact, meaning fans can jam out while watching Lindsay Weir (Linda Cardellini) and her slacker pals navigate high school in 1980, just as creator Paul Feig intended. Freaks and Geeks' cast — which also includes Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps, John Francis Daley, James Franco, and Martin Starr — makes it the ultimate "before they were famous" throwback. Plus it's just brilliant. [Trailer]







For fans of: Snappy dialogue, Westerns, swooning over Timothy Olyphant

Number of seasons: 6



Timothy Olyphant, Justified FX

One of Elmore Leonard's literary characters became television legend with FX's Justified, arguably the best adaptation of Leonard's work on any screen. U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, brought sexily to life by the sexy Timothy Olyphant, watches over the backwoods of Harlan County in Kentucky, cutting down fugitives with firepower and insults, both of which bad guys never recover from. It has the best dialogue of any TV show ever (my opinion), with poetic prose Leonard himself would chuckle at, and a rotating cast of criminals with more personality than most shows' main characters. Also, Walton Goggins! -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Saying, "I just watched this great show. You've probably never heard of it."

Number of seasons: 4



Josh Thomas, Please Like Me Narelle Portanier/Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Created, co-written, and occasionally directed by its star Josh Thomas, this Australian dramedy series follows Josh (played by Thomas), a listless twentysomething who, shortly after being dumped by his girlfriend and subsequently realizing he's gay, moves back home to care for his depressed mother (Debra Lawrance). The show is most notable for its unique blend of comedy and tragedy, but it's the rare series about unhappy people that will make you feel better rather than worse. Its spiky, self-involved characters are made more likable for their unlikability, and even the most tertiary players feel like fully realized people in a way that feels very special. If you enjoy Please Like Me, be sure to check out another Thomas-created series, Everything's Gonna Be Okay, also available to stream on Hulu. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Historical horrors, Jared Harris

Number of seasons: 2



The Terror AMC

AMC's The Terror is less about jump scares and gore as it is the methodical deconstruction of one's sanity in the face of terror, which is to say, this is cerebral horror at its finest. Both seasons of the anthology series immerse themselves in history, with Season 1 on board an expedition to find the Northwest Passage in the 1840s while a man-eating polar bear hunts them and Season 2 set at a Japanese internment camp plagued by ghosts during World War II. If you've only got time for one, sail along with Season 1, which is a modern horror masterpiece with a final image that will never leave my mind. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Adult siblings, the misery of dating

Number of seasons: 4



Tommy Dewey, Michaela Watkins, Tara Lynne Barr, Casual Greg Lewis/Hulu

Plenty of shows have a lot to say about "the times we live in," but unlike many other shows trying to do exactly that, Casual does it with deft care. Tommy Dewey and Michaela Watkins star as siblings Alex and Valerie, who end up raising Valerie's teenage daughter together, all while trying to navigate the dating world. At the start of the series, Valerie has recently divorced her husband, Alex has committed to life as a bachelor, and Tara Lynne Barr's Laura is just trying to make it through high school in one piece. All three have romantic obstacles to overcome and various hang-ups to deal with, and the world of social media dating doesn't make it any easier. It's an excellent show that came onto the scene around the same time as other shows about people in California being sad, like You're the Worst and Transparent, so it never really got the recognition it so deeply deserved, which is exactly why it deserves your attention now. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: The plight of the American working class, but make it funny

Number of seasons: 6



Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Ben Feldman, America Ferrera, Superstore Greg Gayne/NBC

For six seasons, Superstore was one of network TV's hidden treasures, a sweet, clever comedy with a surprising rebellious streak. The show uses its setting in a Middle American box store to dig into issues like unionizing, healthcare, and immigration that rarely get this kind of coverage on television, especially network sitcoms. These aren't Very Special Episodes: They're just facts of life for the show's diverse array of characters, so the topical storylines feel as natural as the jokes. Superstore may be honest, but it's never a drag; it's also got cute workplace romances and a perfectly weird sense of humor. [Trailer]







For fans of: Chaos, emotional messes

Number of seasons: 1



David Choe, The Choe Show FX

"Absolute mayhem" is a good way to describe this variety show from visual artist David Choe, a Korean-American artist who rolls with the underground L.A. art scene. Choe spends episodes painting portraits of his guests while also cracking himself open emotionally about his life with animated interludes; it's all part of a personal reckoning he engages in and encourages others to join him on. The Choe Show is a televised sweat lodge, basically, and totally unique to television. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: The secret lives of hitmen

Number of seasons: 3



Scott Ryan, Mr. Inbetween Joel Pratley/FX

It's almost certain that a hitman lives a more interesting life than you, but FX's dark comedy Mr Inbetween wants you to know that's only true half the time. The Australian series follows hitman Ray, played by creator Scott Ryan, not just when he's hitmanning, but when he's living that other, less interesting part of his life — you know, with the ex-wife, kid, sick brother, etc. One moment he's dropping a body in a shallow grave, the next he's telling his young daughter about the birds and the bees. Going back and forth between Ray's dual lives provides a tonal whiplash that's more chiropractic than paralyzing; seeing both sides of Ray straightens out a seemingly disjointed character whose job is at odds with his family life. The result is a complete portrait of a complicated man who is just trying to get paid for killing... and to be the best dad he can be. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Cate Blanchett, feminist history

Number of seasons: 1



Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America FX on Hulu

Cate Blanchett! That's all you really need to know, but we'll tell you the rest anyway. The stylish FX on Hulu historical drama Mrs. America looks back on the battle for the Equal Rights Amendment of the early 1970s. Blanchett plays Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative author who fought back against the ERA, making her the show's charismatic antihero. The all-star cast also features Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, and Sarah Paulson. -Tim Surette [Trailer]







For fans of: Altercations

Number of seasons: 6



The Real Housewives of Potomac Bravo

Almost every installment in the Real Housewives universe is valuable in its own way, but in its explosive fifth season, Potomac solidified itself as the franchise MVP. The ladies of Potomac, from Gizelle "Word on the Street" Bryant to Grande Dame Karen Huger, have long been serving up their share of incredible moments (lest we ever forget the mime), so it wasn't entirely surprising to see them beat themselves at their own game. What made Season 5 so singular was the headline-making physical altercation (not a fight — an altercation) between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, which resulted in a fascinating plotline about, among other things, the intricacies of friendship and trust. The episodes were intense, shocking, and frequently hilarious (Samuels' antics with her now-deceased parrot T'Challa will live in infamy), and by the end of the season, I was left wanting even more. RHOP is the crown jewel of reality programming, an example of what we could always have if casts were willing to commit to being as audaciously entertaining as this group of women always is. Raise a glass of champagne to them. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]







For fans of: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, skewering white liberals

Number of seasons: 1



Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, Little Fires Everywhere Hulu

Little Fires Everywhere, an adaptation of Celeste Ng's 2017 novel of the same name, stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as mothers on a collision course. Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson, a wealthy, rigidly Type-A mom of four; Washington is Mia Warren, a restless artist on the run from her past. Elena and Mia's tense coexistence implodes when they take opposite sides in a legal battle between a local couple trying to adopt a Chinese baby and the immigrant mother fighting to get her daughter back. The miniseries can get soapy, but it's also surprisingly incisive, expanding on the book's exploration of race and class tensions — and it builds to a scorching finale. [Trailer]





