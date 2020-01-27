The 62nd Grammy Awards celebrated the best of the best in the recording industry on Sunday night as a bevy of artists took the stage as presenters, performers, and winners.

Singer Billie Eilish was the night's big winner, taking home six awards, including a history-making sweep with a trophy for each of the Big Four categories: Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year. But even as the coveted golden gramophone trophies were handed out, music's biggest night took a more somber tone following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a tragic accident earlier in the day. Host Alicia Keys opened the evening with a soulful tribute to the basketball star, the Grammys audience participated in a moment of reflection and respect for Bryant and his family, and performers and winners continued to reference the basketball star throughout the show.

Read on to find out who won big at this year's Grammy Awards, who wore the wildest looks on the red carpet, and which performers stole the spotlight.

Lizzo accepts the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts" during the 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020 Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images

The 62nd Grammy Awards honored musicians from across all genres, and while the Staples Center was full of artists who hoped to take home a golden gramophone trophy on Sunday evening, it was a clean sweep for Billie Eilish as she took home the wins for best new artist, song of the year, album of the year, and record of the year. Find out who else adding a golden statuette to their trophy chest tonight with TV Guide's complete Grammy winners list.

Lil Nas X and BTS perform "Old Town Road" during the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X and more artists were among the stars who stole the spotlight at the Grammy Awards this year. Here are the highlights from the 2020 Grammys...

The Grammys might be an annual celebration of the best musicians, albums, and songs of the year, but it's also a night when the industry's greatest to get together and sport some very creative and daring fashion choices. As ever, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards did not disappoint when it came to bold stylings. Here is a look at some of the wildest red carpet looks at the 2020 Grammys.

Host Alicia Keys was joined on the Grammy Awards stage by Boyz II Men for a mournful rendition of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye" in honor of basketball star Kobe Bryant who died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Billie Eilish, 62nd Grammy Awards Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish must be feeling pretty good for a "Bad Guy." The 18-year-old singer, whose album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? took over the pop culture zeitgeist in 2019, took home six Grammys on Sunday night, including a trophy for each of the Big Four categories — Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year. Eilish is not only the first female to win all four of those trophies in a single night, but she is also the youngest person to do it. Read more...

Demi Lovato Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In a night full of emotional and poignant performances, Demi Lovato's return to the Grammys stage on Sunday night was something truly special to behold. The singer marked her first trip back to the awards show following her 2018 hospitalization for an apparent drug overdose, and it was clear from the start of her set that the weight of the moment — and perhaps the heaviness that already blanketed the show — was fully realized by her right then and there. Read more...

The 62nd Annual Grammys aired live from Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 on CBS.