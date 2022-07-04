What to Watch on TV This Week: Big Brother Is Being Watched by You

Careful out there on the Fourth of July. You need your fingers intact to work the remote control so you can catch up on a long weekend of TV releases (it's admittedly very dry for noteworthy watchables on Monday and Tuesday)! Have a family member you don't really care for light the fireworks instead of risking your own digits. Wear gloves during the hot dog eating contest in case your mouth mistakes your thumb for some tube meat. And make sure the air is clear when you flip the bird in England's direction to celebrate 246 years of defiant independence.

The Great Muslim American Road Trip Courtesy of Adam McCall

The Great Muslim American Road Trip

Series premieres Tuesday, July 5 at 9/8c on PBS

Ease your post-July 4 blues with this PBS miniseries that truly shows off what America is about. Muslim American couple Sebastian Robins and Mona Haydar travel the famed U.S. artery Route 66, exploring how Islam is woven into the melting pot of America. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



More highlights on Monday and Tuesday:

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular (Monday at 8/7c on NBC)

A Capitol Fourth (Monday at 8/7c on PBS)

Julie Chen, Big Brother Bill Inoshita/CBS

Season 24 premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c on CBS

What is there to say about the reality show juggernaut that airs three nights a week from July until September? Big Brother (and its 24-hour live feed) is back for its 24th season of colorful competitions, alliances, betrayals, and taking the wrong lesson from George Orwell. If you like Big Brother, your whole summer is set now. -Kelly Connolly



Rebecca Rittenhouse, Maggie Richard Cartwright/Hulu

Series premiere Wednesday, July 6 on Hulu

If you feel like you've met Maggie before, you're not psychic. This show has just been in limbo for a while. The rom-com series was originally scheduled to air on ABC in the 2021-2022 season before moving to Hulu, where it's dropping every episode at once on July 6. Rebecca Rittenhouse stars as Maggie, a psychic who gets a glimpse of her own romantic future — with a man who turns out to be dating someone else. That's so not Raven. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Joe Manganiello, Moonhaven Szymon Lazewski/AMC

Series premiere Thursday, July 7 on AMC+

I regret to inform you that AMC+ might be having a moment. The streaming platform has already premiered a couple of well-reviewed series this year (This Is Going to Hurt and Dark Winds), and Moonhaven seems like it'll be an intriguing addition to that list. Set 100 years in the future, the series follows Bella, a pilot from Earth (Emma McDonald) who begins looking into a murder in a utopian colony on the Moon. It's one part buddy cop drama (she teams up with a local detective played by Dominic Monaghan as she investigates), one part sci-fi mystery. Joe Manganiello and Kadeem Hardison co-star. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Taron Egerton, Black Bird Apple TV+

Limited series premiere Friday, July 8 on Apple TV+

Black Bird is one of this year's rarest birds: a true crime adaptation that actually feels fresh — and horrifying. Developed by novelist Dennis Lehane and based on James Keene's autobiographical novel In With the Devil, the drama stars Taron Egerton as Keene, who's facing a 10-year prison sentence before he gets an unexpected offer: He'll be freed if he can befriend and tease a confession out of a suspected serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser). Ray Liotta, in one of his final roles, plays Jimmy's father, an ex-cop with his own burdens. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



The Sea Beast Netflix

The Sea Beast

Friday, July 8 on Netflix

Most Netflix original kids movies are just re-dubs of second-tier CGI films from foreign studios, but The Sea Beast, from Moana and Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams, looks like a legitimate contender for best family film of the year. A young girl stows away on her idol's ship to help him hunt gigantic sea creatures, leading to seafaring adventure and action. It's getting great reviews, and features three TV Guide favorites as voice actors: The Boys' Karl Urban, Legion's Dan Stevens, and Chernobyl's Jared Harris. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



The Anarchists HBO

The Anarchists

Series premiere Sunday, July 10 at 10/9c on HBO

HBO's latest true crime docuseries follows a collective of self-proclaimed anarchists — but more frequently privileged libertarians and cryptocurrency evangelists — as they gather in Acapulco for a conference spewing the benefits of anarchy and trashing the idea of a government-controlled state. Filmmaker Todd Schramke spent six years with the "muh freedoms!" group, witnessing the movement grow and inevitably collapse after divisions, lack of leadership, and murder. Who could have predicted that a movement with no rules would descend into chaos? It's compelling on its own, but extra watchable for the schadenfreude. -Tim Surette





RECENTLY RELEASED



Millie Bobby Brown and Matthew Modine, Stranger Things Netflix

Season 4, Volume 2 now on Netflix

The last two episodes of Season 4 pick up after the stunning revelation of Vecna's true identity, as the Hawkins crew tries to stop him from killing more teenagers and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) works to regain her powers so she can defeat him once and for all. But we just want to hang out with our new buddy Eddie (Joseph Quinn) some more! -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Chris Pratt, The Terminal List Amazon Studios

Now on Amazon Prime Video

Chris Pratt stars in this hybrid conspiracy/revenge thriller that features the most unspeakable use of a hatchet this side of Blood Meridian. He plays James Reece, a Navy SEAL on a mission to punish the people responsible for killing the other members of his unit. There's a conspiracy behind it, but he doesn't care too much about the why. He mostly just cares about the how he's going to kill everyone. It's a well-made if cliched action show that fits in well with Amazon's other tough guy offerings like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Reacher. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



The Bad Guys DreamWorks

Now on Peacock

The biggest animated movie of 2022 so far comes to Peacock after a successful theatrical run. The good-natured comedy is about a gang of anthropomorphic animals with bad reputations — a wolf, a shark, a snake, a tarantula, and a piranha — who decide to stop being bad and start being good. The voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, and Awkwafina, and it has a really cool, Into the Spiderverse-influenced animation style. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



America the Beautiful National Geographic for Disney+

Series premieres Monday, July 4 on Disney+

Michael B. Jordan narrates this National Geographic nature docuseries celebrating America's natural beauty. Each of this six-part doc's episodes profiles a different region of the country, with one episode devoted to the people making it their mission to preserve the land for future generations. We live in the most geographically diverse country on the planet, from arctic tundra to arid desert and everything in between, which is extremely cool. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

