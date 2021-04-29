What's on Netflix This Week: The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Selena: The Series

The vibes are all over the place this week on Netflix. One of the big new releases of the week is The Mitchells vs. the Machines, an animated kids' movie that features the vocal stylings of Maya Rudolph, Olivia Colman, and Doug the Pug. There's also Part 2 of Selena: The Series, which continues to expand on Selena Quintanilla's origin story in the years leading up to her death.

And for all you folks out there who are saying, "Enough of this, give me more true crime," you should check out The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness, Netflix's latest serial killer docuseries. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of April 30-May 6, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, April 30 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, we have plenty.

The Biggest Releases

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

It's a safe bet that there's probably no other movie coming out this week that can say it has an internet famous dog in its cast. That honor belongs to the The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Netflix's latest animated kids' movie, about a family who find out they have to save the world while they're on a road trip. The dog in question is Doug the Pug, and his much less famous co-stars include Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre, and Fred Armisen.



Selena: The Series, Part 2

Netflix's biographical drama about the rise of Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla returns to tell the rest her story. While the show's first nine episodes were criticized for its lack of depth, it'll be interesting to see whether this final half, which will chronicle her tragic death at 23, will tell us more about who Selena was behind the glamour and the great music. [Trailer / Tuesday, May 4]



Everything Else

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

Another week, another Netflix true crime docuseries. This one deals with the case of David Berkowitz, also known by his alias Son of Sam, a serial killer who was sentenced to life in prison after a string of murders committed in and around New York City throughout the 1970s. But the author Maury Terry was convinced Berkowitz didn't act alone, forming the premise for the series, which uses archival footage and conversations with people close to the investigation to tell the story of how Terry became consumed by his efforts to prove there was more to the Son of Sam case than anyone could have guessed. [Wednesday, May 5]

Pet Stars

Doug the Pug isn't the only animal influencer out there, and Pet Stars is just the reality series to prove it. The show centers around a talent management agency that specializes in making pets famous, because why not? [Trailer]



The Innocent

This Spanish thriller centers around a man who becomes involved in an accidental murder that alters the course of his life. Years later, after he's successfully moved on, he receives a phone call that throws all the progress he's made into question. [Trailer]



The Unremarkable Juanquini, Season 2

The Colombian series about a party magician who accidentally makes a drug lord disappear returns for Season 2. [No trailer]



Trash Truck, Season 2

As the old saying goes, no relationship is more meaningful than the one between a kid and his toy truck. In Season 2, you can count on seeing Hank and Trash Truck get even more imaginative with their adventures. [Trailer / Tuesday, May 4]



Lava Ka Dhaava

Remember Floor Is Lava? This is the Indian spin-off of that show. Nothing more to say about it, really! [Trailer / Wednesday, May 5]



And Tomorrow the Entire World

This German film centers around a law student who starts to wonder how far she'll go for her political beliefs after she becomes involved with an anti-fascist group. [Trailer / Thursday, May 6]



