What's on Netflix This Week: Fear Street, I Think You Should Leave

Ooh, spooky! That's what you'll say when you watch the trailer for Fear Street Part One: 1994-- or maybe not; I don't know you personally, that's just what I said. The R.L. Stine adaptation is one of many new offerings on Netflix this week, as is the second season of one of the best shows on TV, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

There's also Netflix's latest true crime offering, Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime, which centers around one of Brazil's most infamous crimes. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of July 2-July 8, 2021.

All titles debuted on Friday, July 2 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, we have plenty. If you'd like to see what else is on Netflix in June, here's everything that's coming to and leaving the service.

The Biggest Releases

Fear Street Part One: 1994

Teens becoming involved in scary murders is par the course for slasher films, and Fear Street is no different. In this one, a group of high schoolers face off against the mysteriously evil killer who's been terrorizing their town. The film is, of course, an adaptation of R.L. Stine's book series, and as you probably figured out, the first installment in a trilogy.



I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Season 2

Santa brought it early! The first season of Tim Robinson's sketch show was a perfectly deranged masterpiece that included cameos from Steven Yeun, Will Forte, and Cecily Strong. It gave us the car focus group and the always useful hot dog guy meme and TC Tuggers -- what masterfully absurd situations will Robinson's twisted mind bring us next? I can't wait to find out. [Trailer / Tuesday, July 6]



Everything Else

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime

The true crime docuseries machine that is Netflix shows no sign of slowing down, and its latest deep dive takes us inside the case of Elize Matsunaga, who committed one of Brazil's most infamous murders of all time when she killed her husband, dismembered him, and then scattered his body parts. Just some light viewing! [Thursday, July 8]

We the People, Season 1

We're going back to the age of Schoolhouse Rock, where kids learned about the American government in a palatable, song-filled way. This new series is co-created by the Obamas and Kenya Barris, and features Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, and more people with nice singing voices. [Trailer / Sunday, July 4]

Mortel, Season 2

The French supernatural horror series about teens who make a sinister deal with a spirit is back for another season of French supernatural horror. [Trailer]

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Season 1

You know how they keep making all those movies based on video games? Now we have this TV show, which is based on the incredibly scary Resident Evil video game series. [Trailer / Thursday, July 8]

Big Timber, Season 1

Watch people brave the elements in this reality show about a crew of loggers who transport lumber on Vancouver Island. This definitely feels like it's for the Bear Grylls-loving crowd. [Trailer]



The 8th Night

A monk hunts down a malevolent spirit in this Korean horror movie that sounds a little like The Exorcist, but updated for the modern era. [Trailer]

You Are My Spring, Season 1

Yet another entry on this list that deals, in some way, with dead people. In this Korean drama series, a hotel concierge, a CEO, a psychiatrist, and an actress become entangled in a murder mystery. [Trailer / Monday, July 5]



Cat People, Season 1

This has nothing to do with Paul Schrader's 1982 erotic thriller or the David Bowie song of the same name. It's literally just a show about people who like cats. Enjoy! [Trailer / Wednesday, July 7]



Dogs, Season 2

That said, if you're not a cat person, you can always watch Dogs. [Trailer / Wednesday, July 7]



Major Grom: Plague Doctor

This Russain action movie is about a cop pursuing a killer who wears the mask of a plague doctor. Why not, right? [Trailer / Wednesday, July 7]

