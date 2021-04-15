What's on Netflix This Week: Arlo the Alligator Boy, Searching for Sheela

This week, the Netflix release lineup ranges from madcap animated musicals to true crime docs, with a few notable things in between. It all kicks off with Arlo the Alligator Boy, which, yes, is a cartoon about a gator child targeted toward the younger crowd, but it can and should be enjoyed by all ages.

If that's not your vibe, there's also Searching for Sheela, a documentary about the Wild Wild Country guy's right-hand woman; Stowaway, a thriller set in space, in which Toni Collette, Anna Kendrick, and Daniel Dae Kim play astronauts; and the limited series Life in Color with David Attenborough for all you Planet Earth stans out there. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of April 16-22, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, April 16 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Arlo the Alligator Boy

It is useless to resist tappin' your toes to this charming animated musical film, so don't even try. Maybe your kids will get into the act too as young Arlo, who is half gator and half human child, travels from the bayou to New York City to find his father, singing addictive ditties with various swamp creatures along the way. (Dancing possums? Yes please.) The vibe is overwhelmingly positive and wholesome, with a diverse cast and strong message to embrace your uniqueness. American Idol's Michael J. Woodard provides the glorious pipes for Arlo, with Haley Tju, Jonathan Van Ness, and Mary Lambert also in the diverse voice cast. -Tim Surette



Searching for Sheela

Remember Wild Wild Country, the bonkers true crime series about Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, the cult leader who built a utopian city in the Oregon desert? If you recall, he had a right-hand woman, Ma Anand Sheela, and she quickly became one of the most fascinating and unnerving figures in the whole series. This doc gives an intimate look into her life post-Netflix fame, focusing on her return to India as she seemingly tries to seek redemption. [Trailer / Thursday, April 22]



Everything Else

Stowaway

Someone at Netflix said, "What if we sent Toni Collette to space?" To which I replied, "Yes, please." This thriller, which also stars Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson, has a classic setup: A crew headed to Mars discover a stowaway (the titular one) on board. The problem? There's only enough oxygen for three people. [Thursday, April 22]

Fast and Furious Spy Racers, Season 4

If you didn't know there's a Fast & Furious animated series on Netflix, now you do! Its fourth season promises the same kind of action-packed, high-octane fun as the first three. [Trailer]



Into the Beat

Set in Germany, this film centers on a ballerina who discovers hip-hop and is forced to choose between her new, cooler passion and the path that's been laid out for her. Someone in the YouTube comments under the trailer called it, "Save the Last Dance 2: But Now We're in Germany," and I can't really argue with that. [Trailer]



Ajeeb Daastaans

This Bollywood movie is actually a collection of four different stories that explore the many facets of broken relationships. [Trailer]



Luis Miguel: The Series, Season 2

Season 2 of the Spanish-language series, which delves into the life of Latin music star Luis Miguel, picks up after the death of Luis' (Diego Boneta) father, whom he's struggling to properly mourn while keeping up with the demands of his professional life. [Trailer / Sunday, April 18]



Izzy's Koala World, Season 2

A child adorably rescues an adorable koala in need; that's about it. There's no shortage of kids' content this week. [Trailer / Tuesday, April 20]



Zero, Season 1

Superpowered teens are so in right now, which means that this Italian series about an artistic kid who discovers he has the ability to make himself invisible is coming at the perfect moment. [Trailer / Wednesday, April 21]



Life in Color with David Attenborough

Does anyone else like to zone out to the soothing sounds of David Attenborough narrating wildlife scenes when life gets to be a little too much? If so, great news! The latest BBC limited series is all about color and how animals use it to survive. [Trailer / Thursday, April 22]



