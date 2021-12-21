What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV in January 2022

Amazon Prime Video released no shortage of stunning originals in 2021, most notably The Underground Railroadand LuLaRich. The streaming service is kicking off 2022 with new content varied in genre and form, beginning with The Tender Bar that's already generating awards buzz. Directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck, the film is adapted from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist J. R. Moehringer's memoir of the same name. The story follows J.R. who, while experiencing his father's absence during childhood, finds solace in building a relationship with his Uncle Charlie (Affleck) and those who frequent the bar he works at.

Another Amazon Prime Video original to look forward to is the seriesAs We See It, which revolves around three twentysomething roommates—Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien)—who are on the autism spectrum. The characters navigate career, friendship, and love in the show, and they are played by actors who identify as living on the autism spectrum.

On IMDb TV, a new season of Judy Justice—the spinoff series of Judge Judy—drops on Jan. 24. Beloved movies including The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Joy Luck Club will also be available to stream on the platform.

Check out the full list of what's coming to Amazon Prime Video and IMDbTV in January 2022.

Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, The Tender Bar Amazon Prime Video

Jan. 1

Movies

127 Hours (2010)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Alien Vs. Predator - Requiem (Uncut) (2008)

Alien Vs. Predator - Requiem (2007)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Deja Vu (2006)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Enemy At The Gates (2001)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Facing Ali (2009)

Fat Albert (2004)

Good Hair (2009)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Judge Dredd (1995)

Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Mad Money (2008)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV Ghost

Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

My Week With Marilyn (2011)

Mystery Team (2009)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Once (2007)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Push (2009)

Red Tails (2012)

Runaway Bride (1999)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Secrets In The Water (2020)

Shallow Hal (2001)

Shopgirl (2005)

Sinister (2013)

Sister Act (1992)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Stargate (1994)

Super Troopers (2002)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The Descendants (2011)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Preacher's Wife (1996)

The Prestige (2006)

The Sapphires (2013)

Traitor (2008)

Unfaithful (2002)

The Village (2004)

Waitress (2007)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Words And Pictures (2014)

The Missing (2003)



Series

Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)



Jan. 5

Movies

Deadly Detention (2017)

The Student (2017)



Jan. 7

Movies

*The Tender Bar - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



Jan. 10

Movies

Colombiana (2011)

Colombiana (Unrated) (2011)



Jan. 12

Movies

A Sort Of Homecoming (2016)

The Intouchables (2012)

Squadgoals (2018)

Twinsanity (2018)



Jan. 14

Movies

*Hotel Transylvania: Transformania - Amazon Original Movie (2021)



Series

*Do, Re & Mi - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes



Jan. 21

Series

*As We See It - Amazon Original Series: Season 1



Jan. 28

Needle In A Timestack (2021)

Coming to IMDb TV (Available for free, no Prime membership needed)

Judy Justice IMDbTV

Jan. 1

Movies

21 (2008)

500 Days of Summer (2009)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Psycho (2000)

Before Midnight (2013)

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Cruel Intentions (1999)

Despicable Me (2010)

Double Take (2001)

Fight Club (1999)

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

I Can Only Imagine (2018)

In Time (2011)

Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Labor Day (2013)

Meet the Browns (2008)

Megamind (2010)

Morning Glory (2010)

Project Almanac (2015)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rock Dog (2016)

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

The 9th Life of Louis Drax (2016)

The Gambler (2014)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

The International (2009)

The Intervention (2016)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

The Tourist (2010)

The Watch (2012)

Tombstone (1993)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Awakening (2012)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)



Jan. 10

Movies

Nightcrawler (2014)



Jan. 13

Movies

Final Score (2018)



Jan. 17

Movies

Damsel (2018)



Jan. 24

Series

*Judy Justice (Winter Premiere)



Jan. 31

Movies

Won't Back Down (2012)

