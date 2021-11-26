Cole Hauser, Yellowstone Paramount Network

We are just speeding our way through Yellowstone Season 4. It's hard to believe we're already almost halfway through the Duttons' latest chapter, but here we are. We found out how many of the Duttons survived the assassination attempt in the premiere, and the rest of Season 4 has been about assuring that the family can keep hold of the ranch, but new threats keep emerging just as John (Kevin Costner), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Beth (Kelly Reilly) feel like they've finally got a hold on things.

Luckily, new episodes are rolling out every Sunday. Here is everything we know about Yellowstone Season 4, including when and where to tune in to watch.

Release Date and How to Watch

Yellowstone returned for Season 4 on Sunday, Nov. 7, with back-to-back episodes on the Paramount Network. It was simulcast on TV Land, CMT, Pop TV, and their respective websites for anyone with a cable subscription.

If you want to watch new episodes, Yellowstone airs Sundays at 8/7c on the Paramount Network. Season 4, Episode 5 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 28 and will finally introduce John to Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo), an environmental activist who is going to make things really difficult for the family. If you can't watch on Sunday night, episodes will be available the next day on the Paramount Network app, but will also require a cable login. Due to licensing rights, Yellowstone is not streaming on Paramount+.

Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Peacock. Season 4 is expected to arrive on the service when it concludes in early 2022.

Yellowstone Spin-Offs



If the flagship series is not enough, don't worry, there are more Duttons on the way. The Yellowstone prequel series 1883 will premiere in December on Paramount+ and we have everything you need to know about the Sam Elliott-centered Western as well.

Trailer

Check out the final trailer for Season 4.

Cast

There are plenty of new faces in Season 4, including Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Birdbox) as Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities. She's going up against John Dutton and trying to loosen the hold he has on all his Montana ranch land. Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs, Coyote Ugly) joins the cast as Summer Higgins, a protestor from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals. Kathryn Kelly (Nashville, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings) portrays Emily, a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a new Dutton ranch cowboy. And Finn Little (Storm Boy, Angel of Mine) is Carter, a young boy the Dutton family takes in. He's reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser), and Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.