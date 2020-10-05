Carrying on its tradition of making animals and creatures look weirdly sexy (remember Alien in Season 2?!), The Masked Singer has gone and outdone itself in Season 4 with Seahorse. Looking like the Predator, a lobster, and a seahorse came together to have a baby, Seahorse has a helluva frame that she shows off in her sexy strut — and a voice from the heavens. Singing "Only Girl (In the World)" by Rihanna during her first performance, Seahorse showed she has a whole lotta talent under that big head of hers. But who could it be? Theories abound, so let's take a look.

The clues so far:

+ We saw a sign that read "OK Coral," and judging by her accent, she may be from the South.

+ We saw stuffed teddy bears and a rainbow frog.

+ There was a Hogwarts clue, and we saw her riding dolphins. She mentioned something about "living in the ocean."

+ She called herself a "dauntless diva."

The judges' guesses: Halsey. Bebe Rexha. Hailee Steinfeld.

Our guesses: Lots of people on the net are speculating this is Halle Bailey of the group Chloe x Halle — in part because of Seahorse's hints at her southern roots (Bailey's from Atlanta). Also, Bailey's been cast as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which would make the whole riding dolphins clue make perfect sense. Then again, the "OK" has been read as a signal it's someone from Oklahoma, in which case Carrie Underwood would fit that bill. Even Shailene Woodley's name has popped up because of the "dauntless" mention, but that's kind of a stretch.

It's probably: Too soon to say at this point, but the Halle Bailey guess is the strongest so far.

The Masked Singer Photo: Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.