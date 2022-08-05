The CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule is Here

Join or Sign In
CBS' 2022 fall TV schedule has been revealed, and if you're generally a fan of CBS' regular, acronym heavy content, you are bound to be satisfied by what's coming. There's more NCIS, more FBI, more S.W.A.T., and more CSI on the way, along with Blue Bloods The Equalizer, and a few new procedurals about people solving crimes and kicking ass. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon also scored early renewals, and will return alongside Bob Hearts Abishola.
You may notice a few shows missing from the schedule this fall, after the network axed The United States of Al, B Positive, How We Roll, and Good Sam. The network also ended Magnum P.I. after four seasons, but NBC swooped in to save the reboot.
CBS will also have new shows East New York, So Help Me Todd, and The Real Love Boat on the fall schedule. The network's True Lies TV adaptation is being held or mid-season.
Check out CBS's full fall schedule below.
CBS Fall 2022 Monday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood (Premieres Sept. 19)
8:30 p.m.: Bob (Hearts) Abishola (Premieres Sept. 19)
9 p.m.: NCIS (Premieres Sept. 19)
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai'i (Premieres Sept. 19)
CBS Fall 2022 Tuesday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: FBI (Premieres Sept. 20)
9 p.m.: FBI: International (Premieres Sept. 20)
10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (Premieres Sept. 20)
CBS Fall 2022 Wednesday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: Survivor (Premieres Sept. 21)
9 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Premieres Sept. 21)
10 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 5)
CBS Fall 2022 Thursday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Premieres Sept. 29)
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Premieres Sept. 29)
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (Premieres Sept. 29)
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (Premieres Sept. 29)
CBS Fall 2022 Friday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (Premieres Oct. 7)
9 p.m.: Fire Country (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 7)
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Premieres Oct. 7)
CBS Fall 2022 Saturday Night Lineup
8 p.m.: Saturday Encores
9 p.m.: Saturday Encores
10 p.m.: 48 Hours (Premieres Sept. 17)
CBS Fall 2021 Sunday Night Lineup
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes (Premieres Oct. 2)
8 p.m.: The Equalizer (Premieres Oct. 2)
9 p.m.: East New York (NEW SERIES) (Premieres Oct. 2)
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (Premieres Oct. 2)
CBS 2022-2023 Midseason Premieres
Fans will have to wait until midseason for new drama
