Are you looking for the best shows to watch on TV this week? Congratulations! This is a list of the best shows to watch on TV this week, aka the week of April 12-18! What great news for both of us.

This week, the best shows include the new HBO series Run, which puts national treasure Merritt Wever front and center, an FX limited series on Hulu that dives into the feminist movement of the 1970s, and the latest messy show from the Bachelor franchise.

Killing Eve

Season 3 premieres Sunday at 9/8c on BBC America

In the interest of transparency, I must tell you that I don't think Season 3 of Killing Eve is worth watching as it feels like a copy of its former self. However, I also know the show has a passionate following, and that many of you do not care what I think at all. So, when the show returns, Eve (Sandra Oh) is recovering in England from the gunshot wound she sustained at the end of Season 2 — of course she didn't die! The show is called Killing Eve not Eve Is Dead — but she's going through the motions, which no longer have anything to do with MI6, Carolyn (Fiona Shaw), or gorgeous international assassins with a flair for the dramatic. Meanwhile, Villanelle (Jodie Comer), believing she killed Eve, has moved on in other parts of Europe. That is, of course, until a shockingly personal murder pulls Eve back into the orbit of MI6 and onto a collision course with Villanelle, who's once again working with the Twelve. If that sounds good to you, great! If not, well, I did warn you. [Review]





Insecure

Season 4 premieres Sunday at 10/9c on HBO

Insecure, Issa Rae's fun and occasionally raunchy comedy about a struggling, young, black woman in Los Angeles, often gets lost under the glamour of some of HBO's other shows, but that just makes it an easier recommendation. Insecure's insight into an underrepresented point-of-view of Los Angeles remains sharp in Season 4 as Issa gets a taste of success while personal issues threaten to derail her dreams, but the meat of Season 4 comes from a gut-wrenching story we can all relate to: Issa and her bestie Molly find their friendship on the rocks as their lives start to head in different directions. If they don't make it, no one will. You can start with Season 4, but seeing how deep the roots are between these characters, it's best to start at the beginning. -Tim Surette [Review]





Run

Series premiere Sunday at 10:30/9:30c on HBO



Early on in HBO's new series Run, you'll know that the two main characters totally have the hots for each other. Everything else about them? Well, you'll just have to wait as the details are parsed out. But that's the fun of the dark comedy, from Fleabag's Vicky Jones, in which old college flames fulfill a pact they made and run off together on a whim 15 years later, leaving their lives behind to recapture the love they had for each other as teenagers. Most of the series is set on a train to Chicago, creating a situation they can't (and mostly don't want to) escape from. There are twists, there are turns, and there is an uncomfortable feeling that these two people are either doing the exact wrong thing or the exact right thing, and that energy makes you feel like you're part of the affair. -Tim Surette





The Bachelor: Listen to You Heart

Series premieres Monday at 8/7c on ABC

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Hearttakes the Bachelor in Paradise format of sexy singles living together and coupling up and mashes it up with an American Idolformat, as the contestants give musical performances. That's right — it's not just about love, it's about music, too. It's the first time in almost 20 years that the Bachelor franchise has done anything like this, and it's the biggest formal innovation the franchise has ever tried. We'll see how it goes! And with The Bachelorette postponed, this may be the last bit of Bach we get for a long time. -Liam Mathews





Mrs. America

First three episodes premiere Wednesday on FX on Hulu

The second show to debut as part of FX's new streaming deal with Hulu, Mrs. America chronicles the messy history of modern feminism in the U.S. and the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s (a fight that is still going today). The limited series, which will likely bring FX a slew of Emmy nominations for acting, is largely told through the eyes of Cate Blanchett's conservative homemaker and hopeful politician Phyllis Schlafly, who staunchly believes a woman's place is in the home even as she is quite often ... not in the home. On the other side of the table are notable figures like Gloria Steinam (Rose Byrne), The Feminine Mystique author Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman), and Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba), the first woman to run for president for the Democratic party. But the compelling and thoughtful series is also careful to not take sides in the discussion or draw any conclusions. It's not perfect, but it's still must-see TV. [Review]



