Now Playing 5 Stars You Forgot Were on Saved by the Bell

Welcome back to the Max! Production on the Saved by the Bell revival appears to now be underway, and original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley have just given us our first look at the return of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

Lopez shared an Instagram video from the set of the upcoming Peacock revival series, and while we don't get to see the two exchange any "hot mama" or "you pig" jabs in this footage, we do get a glimpse of the show's recreated version of the Max, Bayside's trendy diner set that was a staple of the original series. And it looks like nothing has changed — not even the management.

Everything We Know About the Saved by the Bell Revival

That's right, not only are Lopez and Berkley back in this first-glimpse at the "time machine" that is their set, but the video also contains a glimpse of Ed Alonzo returning to his role as Max, the owner of the eatery who, along with the restaurant's decor, appears to still be stuck in the '90s.

Saved by the Bell fans can expect to see some other familiar faces in the revival series as it takes shape; Mark-Paul Gosselaar recently confirmed that he and Tiffani Thiessen will be returning as Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski as well because what would the show even be without every '90s kid's favorite couple coming back?

The Saved by the Bell revival is expected to return to Bayside High after Governor Zack Morris is under fire for closing too many low-income schools and decides to make up for it by sending affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state, including his own former stomping grounds. This arrangement "gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality." Champions star Josie Totah leads the incoming new cast as a sharp-tongued cheerleader who is liked but also feared by her fellow students.

The original Saved by the Bell is available to stream on Hulu.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)