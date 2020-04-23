Riverdale, like dozens of other shows, will be ending early due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show returned from hiatus on April 15 after production was shut down when a crew member had come in contact with a coronavirus patient in mid-March. While a handful CW shows like Legacies and Supernatural plan to finish out their interrupted season runs, TV Guide has learned that Season 4 will end with Episode 19, "Killing Mr. Honey" on Wednesday, May 6 at 8/7c on The CW.

The final episode was directed by Madchen Amick and will follow a revenge fantasy Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has for Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) that he's submitting as a story to the University of Iowa. The undoubtedly gruesome tale will detail how the new principal has ruined senior year for the core four and all of their friends.

The new conclusion for Season 4 puts the show three episodes shy of the original 22-episode order, so we probably won't be wrapping up senior year for Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead, and the rest of Riverdale High as originally intended. However, the show was renewed for Season 5 back in January, so we will be seeing the Riverdale crew again — it just remains to be seen when that will be as studios and networks are still figuring out when it will be safe for crews to return to production amidst the pandemic.

Riverdale is not alone in having a short season. The Walking Dead was forced to postpone the Season 10 finale to later in the year, while New Amsterdam, The Resident, and FBI also had to serve abbreviated seasons to fans.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.