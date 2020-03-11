Production has officially shut down on The CW's Riverdale due to Coronavirus concerns. TV Guide has confirmed that filming was suspended after a production crew member came into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Warner Bros. TV released the following statement about the decision to halt production: "We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended."

There is no indication of whether the crew member in question has tested positive for COVID-19 or if anyone else from the cast or crew of Riverdale has been exposed. At this time, it's unclear when production on the series will continue, but if the halt lasts a substantial amount of time, we may be in for a small hiatus this spring as filming catches up with the delay.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has more information on coronavirus COVID-19.