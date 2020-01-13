Though Netflix's participation in the Oscars was a source of great controversy last year, that didn't stop the streaming giant from dominating this year's Oscar nominee pool. Those films lucky enough to be recognized by the Academy were announced today, and Netflix's original films got plenty of attention.

Martin Scorsese's lengthy mafia drama The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, joined other critically acclaimed films like Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood in the race for Best Picture. Pacino and Pesci were also each nominated for Actor in a Supporting Role, and Scorsese was among the Best Director nods. Meanwhile, Steven Zaillan was nominated for Adapted Screenplay, Thelma Schoonmaker picked up another Film Editing nod, and the pic is also up for awards in Cinematography, Production Design, Visual Effects, Costume Design, and Cinematography.

Additionally, Marriage Story snagged six nominations — for Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role for Adam Driver, Actress in a Leading Role for Scarlett Johansson, Actress in a Supporting Role for Laura Dern, Original Screenplay for Noah Baumbach, and Original Score for Randy Newman.

The Two Popes also added to Netflix's nomination tally, as Jonathan Pryce was nominated for Actor in a Leading Role and Anthony Hopkins is up for Actor in a Supporting Role. Screenwriter Anthony McCarten will also compete in the Adapted Screenplay for his work on the film. If that wasn't enough, Netflix also saw two originals nominated for Animated Feature, with its holiday pic Klaus and the Cannes Film Festival favorite I Lost My Body.

All together, that's a whopping 24 nominations for the streaming service. The Golden Globes results might dampened the streaming service's hopes of running away with all of the trophies this year, but it really is a win for Netflix just to be nominated in this case.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5:30/3:30c on ABC.

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Ray Ramano, The Irishman

