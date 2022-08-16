Join or Sign In
With less than a month before the start of the NFL regular season, football fans are eager for all the gridiron action to begin. And luckily, the NFL announced a new way to watch games with the NFL+ streaming service, which is free to join.
Right now, you can get NFL+ for free for one week -- just to try out the new service via the NFL App. Afterwards, the price goes back up to $5/mo. However, you can cancel it before the week is up, or you can continue to watch your games on-the-go.
NFL+ has live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games -- including playoff games, Pro Bowl, and Super Bowl -- (via smartphone and tablet app only), local and national radio game broadcasts, NFL Network TV shows on-demand, NFL Films archive, and much more. It's just about everything NFL in one app.
The new service goes for $5/mo., but if you sign up for an annual plan, you can get an annual pass for $30/yr. -- which is a 25 percent savings.
Meanwhile, NFL+ Premium features everything NFL+ offers, as well as full game replays, condensed game replays, and coaches' films (all ad-free) for $10/mo. or $80/yr. for an annual pass. We think this deal is a real touchdown!
