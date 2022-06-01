Hulu's New Movies and Shows in June Are Highlighted by One of 2021's Best Movies

Anne Winters, The Orville: New Horizons Michael Desmond/Hulu

I don't know what astrological sign Hulu is — with its mix of reliable broadcast favorites and artsy indie films, probably Cancer — but the stars have aligned for a stellar list of new movies and shows on Hulu in June. The first week alone brings us the return of Seth MacFarlane's underrated sci-fi series The Orville, which makes its debut as a Hulu exclusive, and the premiere of the well-reviewed Hulu original film Fire Island, a rom-com that arrives just in time for Pride. Later in the month is the streaming premiere of the Norwegian dramedy The Worst Person in the World, a dark romantic comedy that made tons of Top 10 lists last year and Only Murders in the Building Season 2, starring the inimitable trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

June also marks the return to streaming of Glee, a pop culture sensation that helped propel the careers of many stars into the stratosphere, including its creator, Ryan Murphy. It moves to Hulu after leaving Netflix last year. There are also some high-profile next-day drops from other networks, like FX's The Old Man and The Bear and Freeform's final season of Motherland: Fort Salem.

We've put together our picks of what to watch on Hulu in June, plus lists of everything coming to and leaving Hulu in the month.

The Best New Movies and Shows on Hulu in June

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

There aren't too many shows as beloved and hated as Glee, Ryan Murphy's high school glee club dramedy that ran for a few good seasons and then several bad seasons, but it's been noticeably missing from streaming since it left Netflix last year. Following Disney's purchase of pretty much everything, it moves into the Mouse House on Hulu, as well as Disney+. Now you can watch Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) sing "The Thong Song" to Emma (Jayma Mays) in her wedding dress anywhere you have wifi. [Trailer]

This documentary about the tourism industry and how it's destroying the world will have you rethinking that trip to a third-world country where you were planning to justify your Instagram posts from on top of an elephant by contributing a few dollars to the local economy. The movie is a hit among critics, who laud The Last Tourist for its important message and beautiful shots of these international lands. And yes, those picturesque vistas will make you want to go there, but please don't. [Trailer]

Another show that you forgot existed because the pandemic delayed it into near-oblivion, Seth MacFarlane's underrated The Orville returns for Season 3 more than three years after it last aired, on a new network (it was previously on Fox), and with a new title. When it's good, it's a wonderful homage to Star Trek with self-contained stories that span a wide range of genres and themes about humanity and technology. When it's not as good, it's a show that can't figure out what tone it's going for. A move to Hulu could mean better special effects, which were already sometimes pretty good for a network sci-fi series. [Trailer]

Ten years ago a gay rom-com with Asian male leads would have been a pipe dream. Thank god for progress, because now we have the Hulu original Fire Island, a charming film about a trip to New York's legendary party destination for gay men. Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster star as buddies who feel out of place on a week-long summer vacation and get into all sorts of shenanigans. Critics are loving it so far. [Trailer]

One of 2021's best films finally hits streaming. This black comedy from Norway is all about love, mostly the confusing parts that make us act awfully. It follows a woman (Renate Reinsve) over several years of her life through various relationships, and was nominated for Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay at this year's Academy Awards. [Trailer]

Jeff Bridges stars as a former CIA operative (who also happens to be an old man) who goes on the run after an assassination attempt flushes him out from living off the grid. John Lithgow plays the old FBI agent who tries to track Bridges down. It's old man vs. old man! Your dad is gonna love this. The series, based on Thomas Perry's 2017 novel, premieres on FX on June 16 before hitting Hulu the next day. [Trailer]

The show that appeals to the microscopic center of the Venn diagram that covers fans of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez returns. This season, the true crime-loving nosey neighbors become implicated in a murder, compete with a rival podcast, and must roam their apartment building with accusatory eyes on them. Relatable! [Trailer]

More on Hulu:

Everything New on Hulu in June

June 1

America's Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere (NBC)

Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere (NBC)

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Glee: Complete Series (20th Television)

The 6th Day (2000)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien 3 (1992) 930th Anniversary)

Alien: Resurrection (1997) (25th Anniversary)

Alien v. Predator (2004)

Alien v. Predator: Requiem (2007) (15th Anniversary)

The American (2010)

An Education (2009)

Bewitched (2005)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Compadres (2016)

Country Strong (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Dick (1999)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

The Dilemma (2011)

Disturbing the Peace (2020)

Don Jon (2013)

The Fifth Element (1997) (25th Anniversary)

Fred Claus (2007) (15th Anniversary)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Get Low (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Go For It (2011)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

The Last Tourist (2021)

Lemon (2017)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) (15th Anniversary)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Masterminds (2016)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

New Year's Eve (2011)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Predator (1987) (35th Anniversary)

Predator II (1990)

Predators (2010)

The Professional (1994)

Prometheus (2012) (10th Anniversary)

Push (2009)

Reign Over Me (2007) (15th Anniversary)

Results (2015)

Robots (2005)

RV (2006)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

Tomcats (2001)

Try Harder! (2021)

Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns (2008)

Untraceable (2008)

Vacancy (2007) (15th Anniversary)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

White God (2014)

Your Highness (2011)



June 2

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Duff (2015)



June 3

Fire Island (2022) (Hulu Original)



June 5

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)



June 6

Hotel Hell: Complete Series (Fox)



June 7

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 Premiere (NBC)

Vida: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Starz)

The Accursed (2021)

Between Me and My Mind (2019)

Queens of Pain (2020)



June 8

Killer Cases: Complete Season 2 (Cineflix)



June 9

The Dog Knight (2021)

Indemnity (2021)



June 10

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 8, 9, 10 (CBS)



June 11

Here Before (2021)

Warhunt (2022)



June 12

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)



June 13

The Free Fall (2021)

The Worst Person in the World (2021)



June 15

Love, Victor: Complete Final Season (Hulu Original)

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Alone: Complete Season 8 (The History Channel)

American Pickers: Complete Season 1 (The History Channel)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 17 (The History Channel)

Assembly Required: Complete Season 1 (The History Channel)

Backroad Truckers: Complete Season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)

Crime Beat: Complete Season 1-3a (Nelvana International Limited)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 3-4 (Lifetime)

Dirty Rotten Cleaners: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 1-2, 4 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 5-9, 13 (A&E)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Leave it to Geege: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Lost Car Rescue: Complete Season 1 (Nelvana International Limited)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 13 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Mountain Men: Complete Season 7-9 (The History Channel)

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 18 (The History Channel)

Roman to the Rescue: Season 1c (Disney XD)

The Burning Plain (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Frontera (2014)

The Good Doctor (2011)

I Melt With You (2011)

Obsessed With the Babysitter (2021) (Lifetime)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Secrets of a Gold Digger Killer (2021) (Lifetime)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

Two Lovers (2008)

World's Greatest Dad (2009)



June 16

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)



June 17

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022) (Hulu Original)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)

FX's The Old Man: Series Premiere (FX)



June 18

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)

The Ledge (2022)

Ted K (2021)



June 19

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)



June 22

Motherland: Fort Salem: Final Season Premiere (Freeform)



June 23

FX's The Bear: Complete Season 1 (FX Exclusive)

The Burning Sea (2021)



June 25

Big Gold Brick (2022)

Gasoline Alley (2022)



June 26

The Desperate Hour F.K.A. Lakewood (2022)



June 28

Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)



June 30

Flawless (2007) (15th Anniversary)

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Final Season (Hulu Original)

Prince Avalanche (2013)



Everything Leaving Hulu in June

June 2

A Glitch in the Matrix (2020)



June 3

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)



June 5

The Secret Garden (2020)



June 10

Destiny in Space (1994)

The Dream is Alive (1985)

Fires of Kuwait (1992)

Galapagos (2006)

Hail Columbia! (1982)

Into The Deep (1994)

Journey to the South Pacific (2013)

Space Station (2002)

Survival Island (1996)

T-rex: Back to the Cretaceous (1998)



June 14

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

The Cat in the Hat (2003)

The Dustwalker (2020)

Pan (2015)

Vhyes (2019)



June 15

Notes on a Scandal (2006)



June 20

Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015)



June 23

For Akheem (2017)

The Rape of Recy Taylor (2017)



June 24

I.T. (2016)



June 25

Wild Nights With Emily (2018)



June 28

Carrion (2020)



June 29

Killing Them Softly (2012)

The Limehouse Golem (2016)

Osiris Child: Sfv1 (2016)

Pilgrimage (2017)



June 30

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

50 First Dates (2004)

68 Kill (2017)

78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)

8mm (1999)

A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Adults (2016)

Almost Human (2014)

American Gun (2005)

An Acceptable Loss (2019)

The Angel's Share (2012)

Antz (1998)

Astro Boy (2009)

Austenland (2013)

Band Aid (2017)

The Banger Sisters (2002)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Before Midnight (2013)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blue Streak (1999)

Boys On The Side (1995)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Brothers (2009)

Carnage Park (2016)

Chuck (2017)

Citizen Jane: Battle For The City (2017)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

Copycat (1995)

Crash (2005)

The Cured (2018)

Danger Close (2019)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Dealin' With Idiots (2013)

Dealt (2017)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

Donnybrook (2019)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Face Of Love (2014)

Factotum (2006)

Feel The Noise (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Frank Serpico (2017)

Free to Run (2016)

Freedomland (2006)

Fun With Dick and Jane (2005)

Funny People (2009)

G (2005)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Gimme the Loot (2013)

Glee The 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Graduation (2017)

Green Zone (2010)

Hellions (2015)

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Hollars (2016)

Hornet's Nest (2014)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

I Daniel Blake (2017)

I Know Who Killed Me (2007)

I Remember You (2017)

In the Army Now (1994)

Intermission (2004)

The International (2009)

John Carpenter's Vampires (1998)

Just My Luck (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Last Days Here (2012)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Let's Be Evil (2016)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Love Actually (2003)

Made in America (1993)

Manic (2013)

Maudie (2017)

Mo' Money (1992)

The Negotiator (1998)

Ode to Joy (2019)

Passage to Mars (2017)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Personal Shopper (2017)

Planet 51 (2009)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

The Power of One (1992)

Rabid Dogs (2016)

Radio (2003)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Ramona nd Beezus (2010)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Roxanne (1987)

Runaway Jury (2003)

Saving Face (2004)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Shelley (2016)

The Siege (1998)

Sightseers (2013)

Sparkle (2012)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Stay (2005)

Step (2017)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

Take Every Wave (2017)

That's My Boy (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Three Fugitives (1989)

The Three Stooges (2012)

Transcendence (2014)

The Unknown Girl (2017)

Vertical Limit (2000)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Wolves (2017)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Zookeeper (2011)

